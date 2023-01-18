Read full article on original website
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Ex-middle school custodian sentenced to 10 years for voyeurism
James Mattson, who pled guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
kptv.com
6-year-old child dies in Salem, father and domestic partner arrested
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A Salem father and his domestic partner were arrested Saturday after his 6-year-old child died on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, emergency responders were called to a home in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast after the report of an unresponsive child.
KGW
Woman attacked in Gresham Park waited an hour and a half for police
Police said that a man tried to sexually assault the woman at Pat Pfeifer Park. When she called for help, it was routed to a non-emergency line.
kptv.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at Cornelius bar patrons, firing into ground
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 42-year-old Tillamook man was arrested early Saturday morning in Cornelius after bar patrons said he pointed a gun at them and then fired into the ground, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. At about 2:30 a.m., police responded to The Jungle Room...
WWEEK
Catalytic Converter Kingpin Wants His Cash Back
Brennan Doyle, the 32-year-old former Uber driver who prosecutors say became the ringleader of a $20 million Lake Oswego-based catalytic converter trafficking ring, wants his money back. When police raided his rental house on the shore of Oswego Lake last August, they seized nearly $40,000 in cash—as well as two...
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
kptv.com
Clark Co. man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill neighbors, police
FIVE CORNERS Wash. (KPTV) - A 51-year-old Five Corners, Wash. man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to kill his neighbors, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a disturbance at the 9100 block of Northeast 68th...
Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail
A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
kptv.com
Woman shot, injured in Cowlitz Co., husband arrested
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A 41-year-old woman was shot and injured late Friday evening in Cowlitz County, Wash. and her 55-year-old husband was arrested, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. At about 11 p.m., police responded to a house on the 400 block of Monroe Street in...
Salem couple arrested after 6-year-old boy dies
The father and his domestic partner were arrested after a 6-year-old boy died Friday in Salem. Emergency responders were called to a residence in the 600 block of 18th Street Southeast at about 8:45 a.m. Friday when the boy was unresponsive. A ambulance took the boy to Salem Health where he later died.
kptv.com
Caught on Camera: Thief caught stealing mail off Beaverton porch
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – A Beaverton neighborhood is on high alert after a porch pirate has been seen around the area stealing Amazon packages and mail. In the last 72 hours, at least two people have posted about the same suspect in the Cedar Hills area. Logan St. Marie...
‘We want to talk:’ Officials still searching for Nakia Creek Fire suspects
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators want your help in finding those responsible for a wildfire that caused thousands of evacuations in Southwest Washington. Three months after the Nakia Creek Fire burned more than 1,900 areas near Camas last fall, the Clark County Fire Marshal says investigators still don’t know who started it. “We know where […]
kptv.com
‘Pulled the rug from under you’: Van, tools stolen from Vancouver electrician’s home
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Craig Swoverland of Vancouver lost both his van and his job after someone stole his work vehicle from his driveway. On Jan. 9, Swoverland, an electrical contractor, drove home from the local hardware store to have dinner with his family. He closed up shop for the night. In the morning, he woke up to his van gone.
Former Beaverton school teacher arrested on sex-abuse charges, police say
A former Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering teacher was arrested Wednesday on three counts of sex abuse in the first degree, Hillsboro police said. Matthew Knorr, 46 and a Hillsboro resident, is being held at the Washington County Jail, according to officials. His bail has been set at $750,000.
2 middle school students, Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy hospitalized after inhaling fentanyl-laced smoke coming from school bathroom
Two Willamina Middle School students and a Yamhill County sheriff’s deputy were hospitalized Tuesday after inhaling smoke from what deputies suspect were burning fentanyl-laced counterfeit Oxycodone pills coming from a school bathroom. The sheriff’s deputy arrived at the middle school around 2:15 p.m. to follow-up on a different case...
kptv.com
Providence nurses rally outside of corporate offices to demand change
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Nurses from Providence Health and Services rallied outside of their corporate offices in Northeast Portland, demanding the hospital system cover the new paid leave tax all Oregon workers started paying this year. Lori Curtis works in Providence’s hospice program and she’s a member of the Oregon...
KGW
Vancouver woman pays it forward, fundraising to support local foster children
Chrissy Moe grew up in and out of foster care. Now, the Vancouver realtor is giving back by fundraising for non-profit Bridge the Gap.
KDRV
Student and deputy treated for fentanyl exposure after incident at Oregon middle school
WILLAMINA, Ore. - Authorities say a student and a deputy were treated at a hospital after they likely were exposed to fentanyl at a western Oregon middle school. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies went to Willamina Middle School Tuesday southwest of Portland and was asked to help check a bathroom for a suspicious odor.
