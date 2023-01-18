If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?

PHARR, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO