Port Aransas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thebendmag.com

10 Best Restaurants for Takeout in Corpus Christi

Much to the dismay of our wallets, sometimes The Joy of Cooking eludes even the most devoted of home cooks. Whether it be the middle of the week grind or a lapse in culinary creativity, takeout can be the lifeblood of a busy schedule. Here are the local restaurants that strike the balance of convenience, comfort and quality in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
LoneStar 92

Check out This 30 Minute 5.5 Pound Taco Challenge in South Tx

If you are a foodie that doesn't care about caloric intake we have found a massive food challenge for you in South Texas! This is called the Super Sinzronizada Challenge and you can get it at Alicia's Su Cocina in Pharr, Texas. The Taco for this challenge weighs in at a whopping 5.5 pounds and contains a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. According to the below post, if you can finish this challenge in 30 minutes you will get $500.00. Do you have what it takes?
PHARR, TX
KIII 3News

Santa Gertrudis Academy Softball add champion staff

After getting knocked out of the postseason a little earlier than usual, Santa Gertrudis Academy called in some new reinforcements to the coaching staff. "I got a call from coach De Los Santos. Me and Sadie Castillo, which is the pitching coach here kind of decided to take it at the same time," said Kennedy Silva, the Santa Gertrudis Academy assistant softball coach. She was also on the 2018 State Championship softball team.
KINGSVILLE, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Seen from the air

Photographed from a small plane on a recent day, a large area has been cleared for construction of the Blue Marlin Subdivision, just north of The Texan store in Port Aransas. The subdivision is to be on 24.5 acres of land between 11th Street (on the left side of this photo) and State Highway 361 (on the right side of […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
portasouthjetty.com

New rules could happen for carts, STRs

New rules could be coming for golf carts and short-term rentals in Port Aransas. The City of Port Aransas’ Ad-Hoc Short-Term Rental Working Group and Ad-Hoc Golf Cart Working Group have come up with recommendations for City Council to consider. At its meeting Jan. 19, the Port Aransas City Council is expected to discuss and take action on several recommendations […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Navy/Army Credit Union Changes Name

, Many customers may have been completely surprised, but they shouldn’t be. Navy/Army Credit Union announced last November they would be changing names, issuing a press release explaining why. The branch at 2442 W. Wheeler Ave. already has new signage. “The 67-year-old credit union is ready to Rally,” the company’s announcement late last year began. “NavyArmy Community Credit Union, an organization that serves over 215,000 members in South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley, officially announced its new today: Rally Credit Union (RCU). “We’re excited to finally reveal the name publicly,” said Gerry Morrow, President/CEO of NavyArmy. “It’s been a long journey,...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.
ROCKPORT, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Wild Police Chase Through Aransas Pass Ends with Arrest

, Most everyone in the center of Aransas Pass heard the sirens Tuesday night, January 10, or witnessed the wild police chase through several neighborhoods, many commenting on the spectacle through the Aransas Pass Community page on Facebook. “Get on the ground, (expletive). Get on the ground, now!” two Texas Department of Public Safety State Troopers are heard shouting at Charles Tucker, age 59 of Aransas Pass after a multi-jurisdictional pursuit ended near the home of Laurie Fleischman who posted dramatic footage, she recorded on her smartphone of his capture to the social media group. One Trooper twice fired what witnesses...
ARANSAS PASS, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Roadside Stop Finds Syringe Loaded with Fentanyl-Heroin

ARANSAS PASS (News Release) - Aransas Pass Police Officer Steve Torres was monitoring an area known for illegal activity when a motorist passed by him whom he recognized. The motorist was known for driving without a driver's license. After observing an additional traffic violation, Officer Torres stopped the motorist and performed a roadside investigation.

