Man Arrested For Murder 15 Years After Girlfriend's 'Tragic' Disappearance In Boston
Witnesses reported seeing David Pena, then just 17 years old, and another man carrying what was believed to be Felicia McGuyer's body wrapped in a carpet out of their building around the time of her 2007 disappearance. Police say they’ve apprehended a suspect in connection with the 15-year-old disappearance of...
Father, Stepmother Arrested 11 Years After Child's Bones Found In Alabama Trailer Park
The remains of a young girl known as "Opelika Jane Doe" were found scattered behind an Alabama residence in 2012. Police now say the once-unidentified child was Amore Joveah Wiggins. The remains of a young child have been identified thanks to advanced DNA testing that also helped authorities identify a...
University Of Idaho Murder Suspect Told Police It Was 'Really Sad What Happened' To The Victims: Report
“At one point, he was saying something to himself like ‘I’m fine, this is okay.’ Like he was reassuring himself that this whole thing wasn’t awful," a police source told People Magazine of comments Bryan Kohberger allegedly made during his extradition back to Idaho last week.
Man Once Featured On '90 Day Fiancé' And Wanted For Murder Is Arrested After Florida Bar Fight
Michael Baltimore, who was named to the U.S. Marshal Service's most wanted list last year for the 2021 shooting of Pennsylvania barber Kendell Cook, was taken into custody Friday morning after a bar fight broke out in Florida. A man once featured on TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”...
Texas Man Accused Of Decapitating His Newlywed Wife In ‘Gruesome’ Crime
The victim, 21-year-old Anggy Diaz, had been working two jobs to try to help pay for her mom’s cancer treatment at the time of her death, friends say. A Texas man has been accused of decapitating his newlywed wife just months after tying the knot in what authorities have described as a “gruesome” crime.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing Her
A Texas man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while she slept close to her 4-year-old daughter was apprehended by authorities earlier this week and is now being held on capital murder charges.
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
Woman Who Discovered Her Own College Roommate Nearly Beaten To Death Comes To Defense Of University Of Idaho Surviving Roommate
“I really hope that the media can just back off a little bit…and allow her to heal, because it’s going to be a long process,” Alanna Zabel said of surviving University of Idaho roommate Dylan Mortensen. A woman who discovered her college roommate nearly beaten to death...
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Alabama Man Nearly Decapitated His Father, Cut Stepmom’s Throat In Double Homicide
In 2016, Clay County, Alabama became the last place in the state to legalize alcohol. According to locals, it’s a place that’s known for being peaceful. That serenity was shattered on June 28, 2001 by a frantic 911 call leading to the discovery of a double homicide, according to “Floribama Murders,” airing Saturdays at 9/8c on Oxygen.
Brian Walshe Lived With ‘Ever-Present’ Childhood Trauma, Missing Mass. Mom Ana Walshe Said In 2021
"Brian has been deeply affected by his childhood and relationship with his parents," Ana Walshe wrote in a letter to a federal judge in support of her husband, Brian Walshe, in September 2021. The husband of missing Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe was “taught to lie '' and was “told he...
Family Of California Lawyer Who Had Fatal Fall At Mexico Resort Believes He Was ‘Brutal Crime’ Victim
Elliot Blair, 33, was staying at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito when the incident occurred. The family of the Orange County public defender believes that he was "the victim of a brutal crime." The family of a California lawyer who died Saturday after a fall at a Mexican...
What Happened To A Utah College Student Who Mysteriously Vanished From An Airport?
In the early morning hours of June 17, 2019, 23-year-old college student MacKenzie Lueck’s was seen at the airport. Her flight from California had just landed in Utah around 1:35 a.m. and the University of Utah senior was seen in surveillance images gathering her suitcase at the baggage claim before casually getting into a car waiting outside the quiet airport.
Married Caregivers In Custody As Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Continues In Oklahoma, Police Say
The massive search for Athena Brownfield continues days after her 5-year-old sister was found wandering alone near their Cyril, Oklahoma home. Two people have been arrested in connection with a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl, whom they were reportedly responsible for. Alysia Adams, 31, was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon...
Missouri Man Gets Three Life Sentences For Killing Wife, In-Laws After They Overstayed Their Welcome
“Well, they wouldn’t leave,” Jesse Huy allegedly told a dispatcher in Greene County, Missouri after shooting dead his wife Tonya Huy, 48, and his in-laws, Ronald Koehler, 71, and Linda J. Koehler, 78. A judge sentenced a Missouri man to three consecutive life sentences after he was convicted...
Search Continues For Missing 4-Year-Old In Oklahoma After Sister Found Alone By Postal Carrier
Athena Brownfield has been missing since at least Tuesday. Police are still putting together an exact timeline of her disappearance, but questions surround the location of the girl's parents during her disappearance. The search continues for a 4-year-old in Oklahoma who has been missing since at least Tuesday, according to...
