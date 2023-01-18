Read full article on original website
IGN
Michael Jackson Biopic Will be Directed by Training Day Director Antoine Fuqua
Lionsgate has announced that Training Day director Antoine Fuqua will helm the upcoming Michael Jackson Biopic, Michael, and that it will be produced by Academy Award-winning producer Graham King of Bohemian Rhapsody fame. Michael is set to begin principal photography later this year and John Branca and John McClain, the...
Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye
Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
TODAY.com
Get a first look at 'Industry' actor Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in upcoming biopic
Marisa Abela is taking on the industry in a new way. The "Industry" star, who's character tries to break into the investment banking field, is now taking on the role of singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse in the biopic "Back to Black," Focus Features, StudioCanal and Monumental Pictures announced on Jan. 13.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
Popculture
Nicole Kidman Joins Series From 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan
Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan's unparalleled ability to get movie stars for his Paramount+ shows continued into the new year on Thursday. His next series Lioness just booked Nicole Kidman for a lead role. The series also stars Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira. Lioness is inspired by the real-life CIA...
Saudi Film Festival Backs Johnny Depp Period Drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival is getting behind Johnny Depp’s new film, Jeanne du Barry, unveiling Thursday, saying it will provide postproduction support for the French period drama directed by, and co-starring, French multihyphenate Maïwenn. Depp stars in the film as 18th-century French King Louis XV, with Maïwenn playing the movie’s titular courtesan, Madame du Barry.More from The Hollywood ReporterPrince Harry's Memoir 'Spare' Tops 1.4M in First-Day SalesJulia Roberts, Channing Tatum Among Stars Featured in Inspiring Life Stories Series From Bear Grylls' BecomingX, Da Vinci (Exclusive)Banijay Names Ex-HBO Europe Exec Steve Mathews to Scripted Division Since its launch in...
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Paramount+ Series 'Bass Reeves'
Dennis Quaid is the latest actor to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. The A Dog's Journey star has been added to the cast of the Yellowstone creator's forthcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, is based on the real life hero of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West.
Johnny Depp Had a Little Trouble Performing in ‘Alice in Wonderland’ Because of too Much Green Screen
For Johnny Depp, acting around so much green screen and CGI for ‘Alice in Wonderland’ was a new and sometimes baffling experience.
Netflix just revealed every new movie coming to the service in 2023
We’re less than a month into 2023, but Netflix has already announced its full film slate for the year. There could be some surprise additions down the line, but for now, these are all of the movies that Netflix plans to release in 2023. There are a few highly anticipated sequels to Netflix original films on this list, such as Extraction 2 and Murder Mystery 2, as well as some long-awaited reboots in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Luther: The Fallen Sun.
A.V. Club
Sarah Snook-led Sundance horror film swiftly finds a home at Netflix
Since she first started playing Siobhan Roy on HBO’s Succession in 2018, Sarah Snook has proven she knows her way around father-daughter carnage. But in Run Rabbit Run, a new nightmare from director Daina Reid that premiered last night at Sundance, she takes on a different kind of familial horror: motherhood.
Magnolia Buys Worldwide Rights to ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ After Sundance Premiere
Magnolia Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything” from CNN Films following its premiere on Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film from director Lisa Cortés examines the seismic impact that Richard Penniman, known professionally as Little Richard, had on the origins of rock and roll, as well as his personal struggles with his sexuality and religious faith. The film uses archival footage, much of it involving his dynamic performances, to tell that story. Magnolia plans to release “Little Richard: I Am Everything” in April. “Little Richard is the true king of rock and roll, the alpha and omega of wild, rhythm-based...
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
A ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ Deleted Scene Saw Harry Get Closure on His Childhood
'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' closed out the film franchise. And 1 scene in particular would have brought things full circle.
ComicBook
Peacock Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series
Peacock has officially cancelled two of its biggest YA series. On Friday, it was confirmed that the network has cancelled both Vampire Academy and One Of Us Is Lying. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, Peacock execs were happy with the creative directions of both shows, but did not think they had enough of an audience to continue. One Of Us Is Lying will now end after two seasons, while Vampire Academy only aired one season.
Steven Spielberg to Produce John Williams Documentary Film
After decades of acclaimed scores and 52 Oscar nominations, composer John Williams is getting the career retrospective he deserves. A documentary about the film legend’s career is in the works, with frequent collaborator Steven Spielberg among the producers. As initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, a documentary on Williams’ life is in the early stages of development from Amblin Television, Imagine Documentaries, and Nedland Media. Laurent Bouzereau, who has directed several behind-the-scenes featurettes for Spielberg’s films, is attached to helm the feature. In addition to Spielberg, executive producers for the project include Brian Glazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin...
msn.com
Eddie Murphy Regrets Not Starring In Two Of The '80s Best Movies
Actors regretting passing on what later proved to be juicy movie roles is nothing new. Sometimes you read a script and just don't understand the material, and other times it could be as simple as picking another project instead. Eddie Murphy, the legendary comedian and actor who had a meteoric rise to stardom in the 1980s, is no exception. After exploding onto the scene as one of the greatest "Saturday Night Live" cast members in the show's history, he made the jump to the big screen with a scene-stealing turn in "48 Hours" and achieved true superstardom with "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop."
