Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why She's Not About To Clear Up Rumors About Her
Ballerini said, as she answered questions on her Instagram story: "at first the speculation and anxiety around it felt crippling…" Here's now she's handling internet rumors now.
Country Star Kelsea Ballerini Is Rumored to Be Dating This Actor
Over the last near-decade, Kelsea Ballerini has shot to the pinnacle of country stardom. Thanks to four successful studio albums, Grammy nominations, and even an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, Kelsea has quickly solidified her status as a country hitmaker in more ways than one. Article continues below advertisement.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini Appear to be Dating
Image Source: Getty / Stefania D'Alessandro / Taylor Hill. Chase Stokes is hinting at his new romance with Kelsea Ballerini. On Jan. 13, the 30-year-old "Outer Banks" star shared an Instagram carousel recapping his past few days, and he snuck in a photo of him and the 29-year-old country pop singer getting cozy at the College Football National Championship Game. While Ballerini's face isn't shown, Stokes helpfully tagged the "Love Is a Cowboy" musician in the snap. "go vols 🙈," she commented on the post. Reps for Stokes and Ballerini did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment.
Kelsea Ballerini, 'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes spark romance rumors after flirty exchanges
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini and "Outer Banks" star Chase Stokes sparked dating rumors after they were pictured cuddling up at the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post
Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos
Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements
Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-lb Weight Loss In Fur Jacket And Distressed Jeans
Jessica Simpson sparked joy during the holiday season with festive snaps with her beautiful family. The singer and businesswoman also sparked concern when she shared one snap in particular that made fans flood the comments. Wait until you see her drastic weight loss in this festive holiday snap. Jessica Simpson...
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Cher Shows Off Massive Diamond Ring From Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, Sparks Engagement Rumors
Cher might be engaged. At least that’s what people think after the singer flexed a massive diamond ring that was gifted to her by her boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards. The 76-year-old pop icon celebrated the shimmering diamond ring on Christmas day via a tweet that read “THERE R NO WORDS,” alongside an image of the ring itself.
‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo
Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'
Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
