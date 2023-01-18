In her new memoir, Love, Pamela, Pamela Anderson is sharing intimate details about herself on her own terms. She takes readers through the story of her childhood and the story of her family, especially as it pertains to her experiences as a mother. “[My sons] are true miracles, considering their gene pool,” Anderson wrote in an excerpt published by PEOPLE. “They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes.” Anderson says it was these two miracles — Brandon, now 26, and Dylan, 25 — who convinced her to finally tell her story. When they told her she would...

