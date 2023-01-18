Read full article on original website
The Beach Boys’ Album That Was Inspired by a Beatles Song
Brian Wilson found inspiration for an album for The Beach Boys after Paul McCartney gave him a preview of a song by The Beatles
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is leaving the band due to 'rapidly deteriorated' mental health
"I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first," wrote Joe Trohman on Instagram.
Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single “Ghost Town”: Stream
Last in Line — the supergroup bringing together singer Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio bandmates Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — have announced that their third studio album, Jericho, will arrive March 31 via earMUSIC. In advance of the...
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
netflixjunkie.com
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
Lil Nas has had the internet discussing his pregnancy again. The 23-year-old rapper is known for being expressive, even doing antics that keep his fans surprised and entertained. Back in 2019, the singer came out of the closet about being gay with his song C7osure. But like many gay people, he too likely thought about the idea of having a baby of his own.
TMZ.com
Nelly Laughs At Himself After Fans Think He Was Performing Under The Influence
Nelly's recent performance in Australia has the Internet thinking he was a drunken mess on stage ... and the "Country Grammar" rapper can't help but laugh at all the jokes getting thrown his way about the show. Video from Sunday's performance at Melbourne's Juice Fest shows Nelly staring off into...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Cardi B Addresses Rumored Affair Between Offset And Saweetie–Well, Kinda
Cardi B remained vague AF when addressing the salacious rumor her husband Offset had an affair with Saweetie.
Behind the Band Name: Megadeth
Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, Megadeth is the brainchild of lead vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine. But the origins of the band actually stem from another iconic rock band: Metallica. Mustaine was Metallica’s lead guitarist for two years before he was fired in 1983 due to substance abuse and...
musictimes.com
Meek Mill New Girlfriend: Is The Rapper Dating THIS Ultra-Famous Reality Star?
Is Kim Kardashian finally moving on with her life after her husband Kanye West is married?. Months after her separation with Pete Davidson, a fresh allegation from Media Take Out is circulating claiming she is allegedly seeing hip-hop artist Meek Mill. After the two got in touch, their connection apparently...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
See Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette Pay Musical Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the artists to pay musical tributes to Lisa Marie Presley at the Graceland public memorial service Sunday for the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. Lisa Marie died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. “I never in a million years imagined being here, singing under these circumstances,” Rose said prior to his performance. “I do know Lisa loved her family very much, and was fiercely protective of her father and his legacy.” Rose performed a solo rendition of Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” for his close friend Presley. “I will miss...
Sade, Snoop Dogg and Gloria Estefan Among 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Inductees
The lineup is in for this year's Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees!. Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Liz Rose, Glen Ballard and Teddy Riley will all be inducted into the prestigious institution during a gala in June. "The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs...
musictimes.com
Zoe Kravtiz, Channing Tatum Getting Married? 'Magic Mike' Actor Confesses 'I Have No Real Fear!'
Will Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum tie the knot any time soon?. Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum have been together for quite some time now; many are wondering if they're planning to take their relationship to the next level. The couple met when the singer-slash-actress tapped the "Magic Mike" star...
This is Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction album covered in the style of Limp Bizkit, My Chemical Romance, Oasis and more
Steve Welsh tackles Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction album in the style of 12 different artists, and the results are ridiculously impressive
Metallica Aims to Smash Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
musictimes.com
From Coachella to Gov Ball: Which Music Festivals Are Calling to YOU This Year?
In the last few weeks, some of our favorite music festivals in the United States have been announcing their absolutely STELLAR line-ups. Governors Ball spread the word that icons Lizzo, Odeza, and Kendrick Lamar would be headlining their well-loved fest this year. Just before this announcement came to the forefront, Coachella announced that they would be featuring stars Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, and Frank Ocean in the headlining slots. Even aside from those boasted about in the top line, the other featured acts are also exceptional. These festivals are sure to be a place filled with exciting sound and soul catching music.
hubpages.com
5 Best Heavy Metal Songs of All Time
It's difficult to compile a list of the "best" heavy metal songs, as personal taste plays a big role in what people consider to be the best. That being said, here is a list of 5 popular heavy metal songs that have stood the test of time:. 1. "Paranoid" by...
Led Zeppelin’s Best Album Covers, Ranked
All the Led Zeppelin album covers ranked from worst to first.
musictimes.com
Kesha Takes to IG Live to Tease New Music Release: How Does She Do It Without Saying a Word?
Kesha might be gearing up to give us some new songs in 2023, and she hinted to this without making a sound. Kesha has always been true to exactly waht she wants to do and say. From her powerful numbers to her ghost hunting series, Kesha is unabashedly herself at all times. Things happen how and when she wants them to. It is up to those around her to pick up on her messages. Such was the case yesterday.
