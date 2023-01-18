Read full article on original website
We spoke with more than 50 CEOs, billionaires, execs, and government officials in Davos. Here are our 4 biggest takeaways.
Our conversations give insight into what's on the minds of the business elite, including AI, return-to-work policies, and the economic conditions.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
BBC
Industrial espionage: How China sneaks out America's technology secrets
It was an innocuous-looking photograph that turned out to be the downfall of Zheng Xiaoqing, a former employee with energy conglomerate General Electric Power. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) indictment, the US citizen hid confidential files stolen from his employers in the binary code of a digital photograph of a sunset, which Mr Zheng then mailed to himself.
Bill Gates Invests In Aussie Startup Trying To Stop Cows Burping Methane To Tackle Climate Change
Bill Gates joined a slew of billionaires investing in an Australian climate technology startup as Microsoft Corp's MSFT Breakthrough Energy Ventures LLC participated in a $12 million Phase 2 seed funding round for Rumin8 Pty. What Happened: Rumin8, an Australian startup, plans to disrupt the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry with...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO says he wants to have mRNA factory on every continent
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) chief executive Stephane Bancel said on Wednesday the U.S. company was in active discussions to supply COVID-19 vaccines to China.
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
CNN went deep into rural China. This is how officials reacted
CNN's Selina Wang traveled to rural China during the traditional Lunar New Year. See how government officials responded.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
Leaders at Davos can fix our fragmented world by answering a simple question: How wealthy does one person need to be? A capitalist is asking
Attendees at Davos have been criticized for their use of private jets to attend the annual meeting in the Swiss Alps despite the current edition's focus on climate change. This week, over 2,700 world leaders attended the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. During their stay in the Swiss ski resort, elites from business, politics, and civil society have been discussing humanity’s most pressing problems under the theme of “Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”
Microsoft confirms it's investing billions in the creator of ChatGPT
Microsoft on Monday confirmed it is making a "multibillion dollar" investment in OpenAI, the company behind the viral new AI chatbot tool called ChatGPT.
Washington Examiner
Massive liberal charities steered millions to Chinese groups tied to its government
Two of the largest liberal charities in the United States handed millions of dollars in grants to entities in China linked to the Chinese Communist Party, documents show. The Bill and Melinda Gates and Ford foundations, two highly influential nonprofit groups influencing left-leaning causes, combined in 2021 to give over $39 million to China, according to their latest tax forms. Some of these funds were directed to Chinese universities and government agencies involved in military research to further the CCP's global influence, filings reveal.
Adani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%
NEW DELHI — (AP) — Shares in India’s Adani Group plunged up to 20% on Friday and the company said it was considering legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that have led investors to dump its stocks.
UK fintech firm Wise accused of stifling competition by rival startup
One of the UK’s fintech darlings, Wise, could face a regulatory investigation after a rival startup accused the money transfer firm of stifling competition. London-headquartered Atlantic Money has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to raise concerns over potential conflicts of interest and anti-competitive behaviour after Wise blocked the firm from a swathe of its own price comparison sites.
Bestway Group Acquires 3.4% Stake In UK Grocer Sainsbury; Dismisses Takeover Plan
British multinational conglomerate Bestway Group Ltd has acquired a 3.45% stake in J Sainsbury Plc JSAIY. Bestway Group intends to hold its shares in Sainsbury's for investment purposes and looks forward to supporting the executive management team. Bestway also said it might look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's...
H&M highlights fast-fashion gloom as luxury takes hit in China
LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - H&M (HMb.ST) said on Friday soaring costs had slashed its profits, the latest fast-fashion retailer to feel the pinch as consumers cut back, while LVMH and Salvatore Ferragamo revealed the damage to luxury sales caused by China's COVID-19 policies.
gamblingnews.com
SkyCity Appoints Former Tabcorp Boss as Non-Exec Director
The company is bringing in David Attenborough, who is a former Tabcorp managing director and chief executive officer, and has vast experience in the gaming and hospitality industries. New Zealand’s SkyCity Brings Non-Exec Director. His appointment is effective from March 1, 2023, according to a filing by SkyCity, although...
CNN
