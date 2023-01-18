Read full article on original website
Related
Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists say a storm at the end of the weekend will not be the last wintry hit for parts of the Northeast in the short-term as yet another storm is on tap for the middle of the week. Even with the back-to-back blows, experts say the snow drought may hold strong for at least part of the Interstate 95 corridor.
Back-to-back storms to send rain, snow into Northeast
Two more storms are likely to unload snow over the interior Northeast through the middle of next week and deliver rain once more to the areas of the Interstate 95 corridor that are stuck in a snow drought. Travel disruptions from the rain and snow will be likely throughout the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Millions under winter storm watch as snow moves across Midwest and New England
Six states and 14 million Americans are on alert as winter storms move across the Midwest and toward New England, while the West faces another cross-country storm. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
natureworldnews.com
Weekly Weather Forecast: Winter Storm to Cover Several US States in Snow From Rockies to Midwest
Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
Everything to know about the storm hitting the Northeast
Approximately 7 million people are under storm watch in the Northeast U.S. as snowstorms from the Midwest move east. The snow began Friday morning in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, reports CNN. According to the National Weather Service, "a winter storm will continue heavy snow and freezing rain across the Northeast through Friday. Another storm will develop over the Rockies and track east Friday into this weekend." There is also likely to be stormy weather into next week, per AccuWeather. "The heaviest totals of over 6 inches should be confined to the Adirondacks and mountains of northern New England," reports AccuWeather Senior...
More than 8 inches of snow reported in portions of New England on Friday
A winter storm that dumped up to a foot of snow across parts of the Midwest this week coated the northeastern US with flakes on Friday with some areas in Maine and New Hampshire receiving more than 8 inches.
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather: Northeast Braces for Freezing Rain and Heavy Snowfall Brought by Winter Storm
Millions of Americans were under winter weather warnings or advisories on Thursday as a storm blanketed the Midwest before moving toward the Northeast and pummeling Denver with the heaviest two-day January snowfall in more than 30 years. The Northeast is expected to experience freezing rain and heavy snowfall. By Friday...
At least 10 dead in mass shooting in California
Police in Monterey Park, California, say at least 10 people were killed and another 10 wounded in a mass shooting near Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration. CBS News correspondents Kris Van Cleave and Jeff Pegues report.
Storms to bring flash flood, severe weather risk to southern US
A pair of storms will bring rounds of drenching rain to portions of the south-central and southeastern United States into the coming week. Both storms could trigger localized flash flooding, travel problems and isolated severe weather, but the storm next week has the potential to unleash severe thunderstorms over a larger area, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Weather tracker: winter warmth fuels tornadoes in US south-east
Storms cause several deaths in Alabama and Georgia, while parts of eastern Europe also hit record highs
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast: Winter Storm Iggy Pushes North, Dumping Snow on Interior Northeast Including New England
After blanketing parts of the Plains, West, and Midwest over the past few days, Winter Storm Iggy is moving north and is expected to spread its snowfall across portions of New England and the interior Northeast by the end of this week. Weather Alerts. From the eastern Great Lakes to...
CBS News
590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0