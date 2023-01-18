ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Back-to-back storms to send rain, snow into Northeast

Two more storms are likely to unload snow over the interior Northeast through the middle of next week and deliver rain once more to the areas of the Interstate 95 corridor that are stuck in a snow drought. Travel disruptions from the rain and snow will be likely throughout the region, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Weekly Weather Forecast: Winter Storm to Cover Several US States in Snow From Rockies to Midwest

Forecasters are still monitoring the development of a powerful winter storm that is expected to blanket more than 1,700 miles of the United States with heavy, disruptive snow. In parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Wisconsin, where snow may fall at a pace too rapid for road personnel to keep up with, experts warn that driving conditions will be challenging, if not impossible, at the height of the storm.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Week

Everything to know about the storm hitting the Northeast

Approximately 7 million people are under storm watch in the Northeast U.S. as snowstorms from the Midwest move east. The snow began Friday morning in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, reports CNN. According to the National Weather Service, "a winter storm will continue heavy snow and freezing rain across the Northeast through Friday. Another storm will develop over the Rockies and track east Friday into this weekend." There is also likely to be stormy weather into next week, per AccuWeather. "The heaviest totals of over 6 inches should be confined to the Adirondacks and mountains of northern New England," reports AccuWeather Senior...
MAINE STATE
AccuWeather

Storms to bring flash flood, severe weather risk to southern US

A pair of storms will bring rounds of drenching rain to portions of the south-central and southeastern United States into the coming week. Both storms could trigger localized flash flooding, travel problems and isolated severe weather, but the storm next week has the potential to unleash severe thunderstorms over a larger area, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

590K+
Followers
78K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy