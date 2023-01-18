ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Strathmore man pleads guilty of conspiring to distribute meth

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Strathmore man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to distribute six pounds of methamphetamine, officials with the Department of Justice said. Court documents say between Oct. 25, 2019, and Jan 24, 2020. 38-year-old Rene Guadalupe Quintero Meza conspired with 44-year-old Basilio Chavez Jr. of Porterville, as well as other individuals, […]
STRATHMORE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Tulare DA: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in relation to a murder that occurred in Visalia in 2021, officials with the Tulare District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Court officials said on July 28, 2021, at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in Visalia 25-year-old Derick Patel and other individuals […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Fresno High Stabbing Was Actually Self-defense, According To Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Former Merced Fire Chief Alcorn Named Interim Fresno Chief

Deputy Fire Chief Billy Alcorn will be Fresno’s interim fire chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for a successor to retiring chief Kerri Donis. Alcorn, who joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021, was named to the interim post by city manager Georgeanne White on Friday. He will take command on March 2.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Driver killed in overnight high-speed crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a high-speed crash on Hwy. 168 at Ashlan Ave. on Thursday. CHP spotted a speeding BMW driving eastbound on Hwy 180 around 1:50 a.m. They say the car was going in excess of about 85...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Two Cars in Fresno

A Fresno man was tragically killed after he was struck by two cars on the evening of Monday, January 16, 2023. The incident happened at about 8:00 pm at West Clinton Avenue and North Marks Avenue, west of Highway 99. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 64-year-old Sukhwinder Singh.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy