Tulare County Sheriff addresses gun violence after shooting leaves 6 dead in Goshen
A shooting that left six dead in Goshen has not been confirmed as a cartel hit, but Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says it is a possibility.
DOJ: Strathmore man pleads guilty of conspiring to distribute meth
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Strathmore man pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to distribute six pounds of methamphetamine, officials with the Department of Justice said. Court documents say between Oct. 25, 2019, and Jan 24, 2020. 38-year-old Rene Guadalupe Quintero Meza conspired with 44-year-old Basilio Chavez Jr. of Porterville, as well as other individuals, […]
Tulare DA: 2 sentenced to life in prison for 2021 shooting
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in relation to a murder that occurred in Visalia in 2021, officials with the Tulare District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. Court officials said on July 28, 2021, at the Bowlero Bowling Alley in Visalia 25-year-old Derick Patel and other individuals […]
Motorcyclist crashes into SUV towing a trailer. Rider rushed to Fresno hospital, SUV flees
A man riding a motorcycle was rushed to a hospital, unresponsive and with major injuries, after a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Fresno. The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 3:21 p.m. on Belmont Avenue near Hughes Avenue, west of Highway 99. CHP Sgt. Nicholas Norton said a black...
CHP: Hit-and-run leaves motorcyclist with major injuries
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A motorcyclist sustained major injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 3:30 p.m., they responded to a crash between a car and a motorcyclist on Belmont and Hughes avenues. When they arrived, officials say they found a man laying […]
Man killed in crash on Hwy. 168 in Fresno identified by coroner. He was previously arrested
A man who died in a solo-car crash while fleeing the California Highway Patrol on Highway 168 in Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Friday afternoon. He was 46-year-old Terry Bowlin Jr. of Fresno. Officers saw a black BMW driving at about 85 mph headed...
‘You stole my world’: Mom of Hoover High student killed reacts to Spoors’ bail reduction
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The bail amount for the woman accused of driving the vehicle that struck and killed a Hoover High School student on October 4, 2022, was lowered on Wednesday after their attorney cited his client’s financial hardships. The defendant, 39-year-old Lisa Spoors, was charged more than two months after the incident with […]
Fresno High Stabbing Was Actually Self-defense, According To Police
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two boys now find themselves in juvenile hall after a stabbing took place Wednesday morning. According to Fresno Police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. regarding a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. Officers say a fight had broken out at Fresno High School. After...
Man hit and killed by car during fight in southeast Fresno, police say
Investigators say some witnesses reported seeing the driver doing donuts in the intersection leading up to the crash.
Shooter stood over teen mom, baby before killing them at Central California home, sheriff says
A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and shot and killed them in a brazen attack in Central California that left six dead, a sheriff said Tuesday.
WANTED: Arson suspects in Fresno strip mall fire, new pictures released
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno Fire Department continue to search for two men who officials say could be related to an arson that destroyed a southeast Fresno strip mall earlier this month. On Friday, Fresno Fire officials released a new surveillance video hoping someone will be able to identify the suspects. Surveillance […]
Tulare massacre: Mother, infant among 6 killed execution-style were trying to escape
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - A young mother in Tulare County, California was fleeing for her life with her infant son in her arms when they were murdered in a "cartel-style" execution, following the killings of four other family members. Investigators statewide are looking into the possibility that the six shooting deaths are either gang or cartel-related.
Family of Fresno man shot and killed while holding infant speaks out
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 51-year-old Victor Bacerra who was fatally shot through the wall of a southwest Fresno apartment is crying out for justice. Bacerra’s family says he was holding his 11-month-old granddaughter in his arms when he was shot to death in their apartment back on January second. “You know he […]
Woman sentenced to 9 years for setting fire to Taoist Temple Museum in Hanford's China Alley
A transient woman charged with arson in a fire that damaged the Taoist Temple Museum in China Alley in May 2021, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for setting the fire and unrelated crimes. Maxine Montenegro, who pleaded no contest, was sentenced on Jan. 6 and ordered by...
RUTHLESS: Teen Mom And Baby Among 6 Executed ‘Cartel Style’
A 10-month-old baby and his 16-year-old mother were among the six victims shot dead in a “cartel-style execution” in a home in Goshen, California, on January 16, 2023. Alissa Parraz, 16, and her 10-month-old infant son Nycholas Nolan Parraz were found in a ditch outside the
Man hospitalized after shooting at central Fresno apartment complex
One person was hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno on Thursday night.
Crews investigating fire that damaged reptile store in central Fresno
Fresno Fire crews are investigating an early morning commercial fire at the Blue Planet Aquarium and Regal Reptile store off Shields and Fruit Avenue.
Former Merced Fire Chief Alcorn Named Interim Fresno Chief
Deputy Fire Chief Billy Alcorn will be Fresno’s interim fire chief while the city conducts a nationwide search for a successor to retiring chief Kerri Donis. Alcorn, who joined the Fresno Fire Department in 2021, was named to the interim post by city manager Georgeanne White on Friday. He will take command on March 2.
Driver killed in overnight high-speed crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a high-speed crash on Hwy. 168 at Ashlan Ave. on Thursday. CHP spotted a speeding BMW driving eastbound on Hwy 180 around 1:50 a.m. They say the car was going in excess of about 85...
Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Two Cars in Fresno
A Fresno man was tragically killed after he was struck by two cars on the evening of Monday, January 16, 2023. The incident happened at about 8:00 pm at West Clinton Avenue and North Marks Avenue, west of Highway 99. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 64-year-old Sukhwinder Singh.
