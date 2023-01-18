Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
U.S. wireless network T-Mobile says hackers have stolen data on 37 million customers. GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families. Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received, even though there's no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems.
WFMJ.com
New billboard protests SOBE Thermal Energy plant in Youngstown
A new billboard on Belmont Avenue and Burlington street is protesting the SOBE Thermal Energy plant in downtown Youngstown. The billboard was funded by a grant obtained for Youngstown, an environmental justice community, through Buckeye Environmental Network. The Love Your Neighbor block watch allowed Youngstown residents to view the SOBE...
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs.
27 First News
Snow on the ground all winter: Did that ever happen in Youngstown?
More than likely you have heard someone say “I walked to school up hill both ways in the snow”. You may have also heard someone say “Snow was on the ground all winter long when I was younger.”. We are currently in a winter that has not...
Help on the way after issues at Youngstown apartment building
People living in downtown Youngstown's International Towers learned Wednesday night that help is on the way to make their building a better place to live.
WFMJ.com
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
Heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family bring trust-fund fight to federal court
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family brought their infighting over a trust fund to federal court this week. The trust fund set-up by the late Albert Covelli, at one time one of the country’s largest McDonald’s franchisee owners, has caused friction between his daughter and granddaughter, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland.
Two Ohio brothers reported missing
Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
WFMJ.com
#1 Cochran completes purchase of Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC
It's now official. Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC in Boardman has been sold to #1 Cochran, the largest auto retailer in Western Pennsylvania. During a news conference with both companies Friday afternoon, Alexa Sweeney Blackann had a hard time holding back her emotions. "Many people may not realize how difficult a...
Nearly 7,000 people lost power in Trumbull County
Power was out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County Thursday night.
Mercy Health to hold hiring event
Mercy Health is holding a hiring event in Downtown Youngstown on Friday.
Local car dealership passes to new owner
The Sweeney name has a storied history and legacy in this area, but today it passed along the dealerships to someone ready to write the next chapter.
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
Revitalizing the city: New apartments, bakery open in Youngstown
A Youngstown neighborhood is moving in the right direction. It has been a big focus of turning the corner and the work is paying off. Today, we learned more about its recipe for success.
One taken to hospital after crash in Youngstown
A two-car crash on Clarencedale Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday morning sent at least one person to the hospital.
cranberryeagle.com
How Butler County’s $11.7M in infrastructure funding was divided
The $11.7 million in municipal infrastructure awards handed out by the Butler County commissioner were just a fraction of the $68 million for needed work requested by local governments. Commissioners, forced to chose among so many applicants, sought projects that were “shovel ready.” The winners — including a collaborative effort...
WFMJ.com
YSU Planetarium Engineer: Repairs could take at least several months
Those looking to see a planetarium show at Youngstown State University will still have quite a long wait following a recent fire. According to Ward Beecher Planetarium Engineer and Producer, Curt Spivey, planetarium staff are still in the process of getting vendors out to evaluate the damages to see what equipment needs replaced and what equipment is still working.
WTOV 9
Impending closure of Sammis Plant a harsh reality for entities that benefited from it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The shock of the closing of the Sammis Plant’s closure may have dissipated, but the reality remains very real. Other entities around Stratton and the county are going to suffer, including Edison Local School District. Superintendent Bill Beattie says their 2024 budget will be...
27 Investigates: Street lights out in Youngstown
The stretch of freeway is completely dark other than the lights coming from the vehicles traveling along the road.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
Comments / 0