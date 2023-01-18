ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

U.S. wireless network T-Mobile says hackers have stolen data on 37 million customers. GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families. Ohio’s restrictive new election law significantly shortens the window for mailed ballots to be received, even though there's no evidence that the extended timeline has led to fraud or any other problems.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

New billboard protests SOBE Thermal Energy plant in Youngstown

A new billboard on Belmont Avenue and Burlington street is protesting the SOBE Thermal Energy plant in downtown Youngstown. The billboard was funded by a grant obtained for Youngstown, an environmental justice community, through Buckeye Environmental Network. The Love Your Neighbor block watch allowed Youngstown residents to view the SOBE...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys

Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Cleveland.com

Heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family bring trust-fund fight to federal court

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two heiresses to Youngstown’s Covelli family brought their infighting over a trust fund to federal court this week. The trust fund set-up by the late Albert Covelli, at one time one of the country’s largest McDonald’s franchisee owners, has caused friction between his daughter and granddaughter, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Cleveland.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio brothers reported missing

Two brothers from Jefferson County, Ohio have been reported missing. Officials say both Gavyn and Noah Frey were last seen in Richmond, Ohio on January 18. Gavyn is/has: Noah is/has Officials say Noah and Gavyn Frey are considered to be missing and were not abducted or part of a mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, police say every […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

#1 Cochran completes purchase of Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC

It's now official. Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC in Boardman has been sold to #1 Cochran, the largest auto retailer in Western Pennsylvania. During a news conference with both companies Friday afternoon, Alexa Sweeney Blackann had a hard time holding back her emotions. "Many people may not realize how difficult a...
BOARDMAN, OH
sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH
cranberryeagle.com

How Butler County’s $11.7M in infrastructure funding was divided

The $11.7 million in municipal infrastructure awards handed out by the Butler County commissioner were just a fraction of the $68 million for needed work requested by local governments. Commissioners, forced to chose among so many applicants, sought projects that were “shovel ready.” The winners — including a collaborative effort...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

YSU Planetarium Engineer: Repairs could take at least several months

Those looking to see a planetarium show at Youngstown State University will still have quite a long wait following a recent fire. According to Ward Beecher Planetarium Engineer and Producer, Curt Spivey, planetarium staff are still in the process of getting vendors out to evaluate the damages to see what equipment needs replaced and what equipment is still working.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
AKRON, OH

