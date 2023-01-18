Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
DCG’s Subsidiary Genesis Global Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Genesis’ attempts to stay afloat fails. Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary Genesis has finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) court late Thursday night. The platform was engaged in a series of confidential negotiations with several creditor groups for weeks amid a...
CNBC
Bed Bath & Beyond beefs up legal team ahead of possible bankruptcy filing in New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond has hired another legal advisor as it preps for a potential bankruptcy filing in New Jersey in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. The retailer has been shouldering a heavy debt burden as it faces declining sales and widening losses. The company...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Surges Past $22k Triggering Another $250 Million in Liquidations
Bitcoin climbs to $22,600, bringing it closer back to its 200-week moving average. Bitcoin is continuing its weekly rally with a push beyond $22,000, bringing the crypto market back to a market cap of over $1 trillion. The pump has triggered another avalanche of liquidations across digital asset exchanges. Bitcoin...
cryptopotato.com
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Comments on the CoinDesk Selling Rumors
The exec said that he will review the financial data before making a decision. Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output Global, the firm behind the Cardano blockchain, is interested in purchasing the crypto news website CoinDesk. The latter is exploring a potential sale as its sister firm slid into bankruptcy....
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Gains Another 12% Weekly, Altcoins Lag Behind, Genesis Files for Bankruptcy: The Weekly Recap
Crypto markets are painted in green on the weekly, despite the string of bad news. Bitcoin’s dominance keeps expanding, as altcoins are lagging behind. The past seven days were packed in terms of price action. The total cryptocurrency market cap sits above $1 trillion, with most of the leading coins charting considerable gains. However, it appears that Bitcoin is leading the way, increasing its overall market share.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
Dow plunges 600 points as Fed officials say more rate hikes are needed to keep pulling inflation down
US stocks tumbled after hawkish talk on rates from two Federal Reserve officials. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester each see the need for rates to rise to 5% or beyond. The Dow plunged 600 points, and the S&P 500 ended lower for a...
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February
The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of California residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of California residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
Bank of America's Brian Moynihan warns against 'wealth effect' that could feel like 2007-08
Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan discusses how a mild recession could impact housing, labor and energy sectors from the World Economic Forum.
How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers
The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
These major companies are laying off workers at a huge rate
Major companies in a variety of sectors are experiencing massive layoffs in recent months, including cuts at Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs and Washington Post.
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as recession uncertainty dents consumer spending
Bad news for the economy is once again bad news for the stock market as fears of a recession grow. Bad economic news was cheered last year as it signaled inflation may be cooling and the Fed may ease up on rate hikes. "The equity markets have apparently begun to...
cryptopotato.com
SSV Network DAO Launches $50 Million Ecosystem Fund
The project plans to dedicate the new capital to the DVT use cases. Open source and decentralized protocol ssv.network DAO has launched a $50 million Ecosystem Fund dedicated to supporting the development of Distributed Validator Technology (“DVT”) based applications. According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, the...
cryptopotato.com
Nexo Agrees to Pay $45 Million in Fines to US Authorities
The fines will be paid to the SEC and NASAA, who opted for a lower penalty in light of Nexo’s cooperation. Back in September, the Californian DFPI and other U.S. regulators ordered Nexo to desist from offering Earn Interest Products (EIP), which in the company’s case took the form of crypto asset lending accounts.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Addressable Market Just Tripled - Here's Why
We can see that due to Tesla's recent price cuts, that its addressable market for its vehicles has tripled. We'll go over why. With Tesla's recent price cuts, there has been a surge in orders. This makes sense because the price of Tesla's vehicles went down by as much as 20%. It's total addressable market is about triple what it used to be.
cryptopotato.com
Flasko’s 3-Year Lock on Team Tokens and a Look at Tokenomics
Token lock or vesting period is vital in decentralized finance (DeFi) investments. The concept refers to a fixed period in which a token of a cryptocurrency project cannot be sold or traded. Many investors have become victims of massive sell-offs because early token holders and project teams decided to liquidate...
Comments / 0