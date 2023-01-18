ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptopotato.com

DCG’s Subsidiary Genesis Global Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Genesis’ attempts to stay afloat fails. Digital Currency Group (DCG) subsidiary Genesis has finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) court late Thursday night. The platform was engaged in a series of confidential negotiations with several creditor groups for weeks amid a...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Surges Past $22k Triggering Another $250 Million in Liquidations

Bitcoin climbs to $22,600, bringing it closer back to its 200-week moving average. Bitcoin is continuing its weekly rally with a push beyond $22,000, bringing the crypto market back to a market cap of over $1 trillion. The pump has triggered another avalanche of liquidations across digital asset exchanges. Bitcoin...
cryptopotato.com

Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson Comments on the CoinDesk Selling Rumors

The exec said that he will review the financial data before making a decision. Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output Global, the firm behind the Cardano blockchain, is interested in purchasing the crypto news website CoinDesk. The latter is exploring a potential sale as its sister firm slid into bankruptcy....
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Gains Another 12% Weekly, Altcoins Lag Behind, Genesis Files for Bankruptcy: The Weekly Recap

Crypto markets are painted in green on the weekly, despite the string of bad news. Bitcoin’s dominance keeps expanding, as altcoins are lagging behind. The past seven days were packed in terms of price action. The total cryptocurrency market cap sits above $1 trillion, with most of the leading coins charting considerable gains. However, it appears that Bitcoin is leading the way, increasing its overall market share.
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
CoinDesk

Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
AUSTIN, TX
WWD

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
cryptopotato.com

SSV Network DAO Launches $50 Million Ecosystem Fund

The project plans to dedicate the new capital to the DVT use cases. Open source and decentralized protocol ssv.network DAO has launched a $50 million Ecosystem Fund dedicated to supporting the development of Distributed Validator Technology (“DVT”) based applications. According to a press release shared with CryptoPotato, the...
cryptopotato.com

Nexo Agrees to Pay $45 Million in Fines to US Authorities

The fines will be paid to the SEC and NASAA, who opted for a lower penalty in light of Nexo’s cooperation. Back in September, the Californian DFPI and other U.S. regulators ordered Nexo to desist from offering Earn Interest Products (EIP), which in the company’s case took the form of crypto asset lending accounts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla's Addressable Market Just Tripled - Here's Why

We can see that due to Tesla's recent price cuts, that its addressable market for its vehicles has tripled. We'll go over why. With Tesla's recent price cuts, there has been a surge in orders. This makes sense because the price of Tesla's vehicles went down by as much as 20%. It's total addressable market is about triple what it used to be.
cryptopotato.com

Flasko’s 3-Year Lock on Team Tokens and a Look at Tokenomics

Token lock or vesting period is vital in decentralized finance (DeFi) investments. The concept refers to a fixed period in which a token of a cryptocurrency project cannot be sold or traded. Many investors have become victims of massive sell-offs because early token holders and project teams decided to liquidate...

