ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Judge rejects request to withdraw guilty plea in child rape case

By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QN9iX_0kJfHUPM00

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. denied a request from Isaac Ybarra, 24, and his attorney to withdraw from a guilty plea Wednesday morning.

Ybarra and his attorney, Manuel Murdoch, asked the judge to set aside a plea bargain Ybarra had signed in June, when he was represented by Defense Attorney Neal Randall.

The plea deal would dismiss one of the two rape charges against Ybarra, as well as charges for possession of a controlled substance and assault on an officer in exchange for Ybarra admitting to one of the rapes. The prosecution also agreed not to file charges against him for malicious injury to property in another case.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Murdoch said Ybarra incorrectly believed that the plea deal would also dismiss a rape case filed against him in Fremont County. Ybarra claimed he had not read the plea deal when he signed it and was only following instructions from his previous attorney.

Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey argued against the withdrawal, saying the plea deal as written clearly stated it would dismiss other cases against him in Bonneville County, without mentioning any other county.

Dewey also asked Watkins to consider the timing of the filing, that Ybarra was making the request half a year after he entered the plea deal.

Watkins agreed that the fact Ybarra waited six months before raising an issue with his plea agreement did not count in his favor. Watkins said Ybarra needed a “just” reason to withdraw from the plea deal, and that the judge could consider not only the timing of the motion, but also the effect on the court’s schedule.

Watkins pointed out that during change of plea hearings he questions defendants about their understanding of the plea deal, and that Ybarra would have had to say he had read and understood the deal before it was accepted.

The judge said schedule demands were not a major factor for him when considering whether to set aside a guilty plea, but did say that in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic there have been heavy demands for trials that were delayed.

Ybarra was arrested in May 2021 after he reportedly raped two teen girls at a motel after threatening them with a gun. One of the victims, who was 17 years old at the time, was reportedly trafficking the other victim and other girls from a group home to have sex for money.

As part of the plea deal, the prosecution has agreed to limit its recommendation to a maximum of 20 years in prison for Ybarra, with freedom to argue for any fixed prison sentence. A status conference is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday in Bonneville County Court. Ybarra is being held in the Bonneville County Jail.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Judge: Couple accused in triple murder case won't be allowed to meet face-to-face before trial

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho judge says a couple accused in a bizarre triple murder case will not be allowed to meet face-to-face to talk about strategy before they stand trial in April. Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell presented several requests to 7th District Judge Steven Boyce during a motion hearing on Thursday, including that the trial be delayed until 2024 — a request from Chad Daybell's attorneys — and that the death penalty be taken off the table —...
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with stalking for ignoring no-contact order

CHUBBUCK — A 34-year-old local man was recently arrested after police say he ignored a no-contact order between him and a woman by sending her several emails. Nicholas Ottimer Finney, of Chubbuck, has been charged with felony first-degree stalking following a recent Chubbuck Police Department investigation, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Wednesday. The investigation began to unfold on Jan. 14 when the woman contacted...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local sheriff's deputy shoots high-speed chase suspect who aimed vehicle at him

A high-speed chase in Bingham County on Friday evening left the adult male suspect shot by a sheriff's deputy. The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was shot when he reportedly aimed his car at the deputy, who was outside of his patrol vehicle at the time. The suspect was transported to a local hospital by ambulance after the chase eventually came to an end when a law enforcement officer...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local sheriff's deputy opens fire on suspect vehicle after it steered directly toward him during high-speed chase

On Friday, at approximately 7:28 p.m., Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other Deputies in the area of 1400 S HWY 39. During...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local sheriff's deputy opens fire on vehicle during high-speed chase

On Friday, at approximately 7:28 p.m., Deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit in which the suspect vehicle had a connection with a recently reported burglary in progress and pursuit in Fort Hall. In an attempt to stop the suspect vehicle from being able to continue to flee at a high rate of speed, spike strips were deployed by other Deputies in the area of 1400 S HWY 39. During...
FORT HALL, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead after SUV and car collide on local highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:55 A.M. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, on northbound US Highway 91 at milepost 120.6 just north of Shelley in Bonneville County. A 2003 Ford Explorer, driven by a 59-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on US-91. The driver crossed the center lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 78-year-old female, from Shelley, which was traveling northbound. The Ford continued off the roadway and struck a power pole. The male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The female driver was wearing her seatbelt. The southbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours. This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man's leg amputated by auger during farm accident in East Idaho

A 25-year-old man lost his leg Friday in a farming accident in Newdale, a small town about 15 miles northeast of Rexburg. Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 5:37 p.m. about a man who had become stuck in an augur at the silos in Newdale, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded and located a 25-year-old Arizona man laying on...
NEWDALE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Authorities identify UPS driver who died in crash near Blackfoot

Authorities have identified the UPS driver who died after a crash near Blackfoot on Friday. Christopher Lippie, 46, of Pocatello, died at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the 10:30 a.m. Friday crash on Interstate 15 south of Blackfoot, the Bannock County Coroner's Office reported. Lippie had been airlifted via emergency helicopter from the crash scene to PMC after losing control of his 2018 Freightliner UPS truck for unknown reasons...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Vaccination rates in children drop again with estimated 275,000 kindergarteners unprotected

For local health care professionals, a drop in kindergarten vaccination rates could be caused by many factors but its effects will always be the same — more sick children and less control of the problem. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Jan. 12 found rates had dropped again nationally in the 2021-22 school year, to about 93% with the new numbers suggesting that as many as 275,000 kindergartners in the country lack full vaccine protection. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Gov. Little speaks on property taxes, education funding and fentanyl at CEI

With brief stops in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Twin Falls on Monday, Gov. Brad Little also made his way to Idaho Falls to discuss the main focus points from last week’s State of the State address. “Boise is quite a long way away from most parts of the state and I think it is important to get out of Boise and let people ask us questions and that we can tailor to their specific areas,” Little said. “Whether it’s about funding, infrastructure, anything, the whole...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past

A couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they’d not cracked the secret of time travel. They’d made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband’s long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III. With help from the center’s staff the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Senior Activity Center welcomes new board members

POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center recently elected the following new members in November 2022: Kathleen Stephens, Trent Stephens, Linda Fairchild and Chris Young. They were inducted Jan. 10. They join six other members. The board also includes city of Chubbuck Roger Hernandez, city of Pocatello Scott Marchand and Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Maughan, William Brent

Maughan William Brent Maughan Brent passed away suddenly at home in Soda Springs, ID on Jan 17, 2023 at age 83. He was the third son of William Guy Maughan and Laura Pearl Cornelison. He married Doris Alene Argyle of Bancroft on Jan 4, 1961. Brent is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gerald and Rex; sister, Sue; and great-grandson, Owen Gallegos. He is survived by his wife, Alene; children, Pam (Jim) Neuner of Kaysville, UT; Bret (Brenda) Maughan of Beaverdam, UT; Tracie (Mike) Rendon of Austin, TX; Eric (Yvette) Maughan of St. Petersburg, FL; and Jason (Marcie) Maughan of Honeyville, UT. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Brent enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He shared this love with his children, including them on frequent outings and instilling a genuine appreciation for wildlife, nature, and all of God's creations. Most recently, he enjoyed daily outings with his sweetheart, Alene, to find and observe the deer, wild turkeys, pheasants, and anything else they happened to come across. Together, they shared and enjoyed the beauty of the area he loved and called home for most of his life. A viewing will be Monday evening, Jan 23, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at the Sims Funeral Home, 139 E 2nd S, Soda Springs. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Jan 24, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 290 S 3rd W, Soda Springs, with a viewing from 9:30 -10:30 a.m.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: CEI fails to get passing grade in enrollment

In May 2017, Bonneville County voters approved a new taxing district after turning Eastern Idaho Technical College into a community college. The proponents of the new College of Eastern Idaho relied heavily on a Community College Study Panel Report to advance their argument to create CEI. In October 2022, CEI announced a growth of 8 percent in student enrollment from the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Dog dies in fire that destroys mobile home in Driggs

At 9:58 PM last night Teton County Fire began responding to an active structure fire in the mobile home park behind Provisions in Downtown Driggs. Crews arrived on scene approximately 7 minutes after the call first came in, immediately hooking up hoses and battling the fire. The occupants of the home were not present when the blaze started, although a family dog was found deceased during the response. ...
DRIGGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local African American Alliance to hold community-building MLK banquet featuring Marvin Lewis

IDAHO FALLS—In a time of increased social and political division, the Idaho Falls African American Alliance is committed to initiating dialogue and providing resources that contribute to connecting the community and fixing those broken bonds, founder Dave Snell said. “It is vital that we understand each other. Our political climate wants us to separate and divide ourselves but that is not the best way. We are all on the same team in this game of life. We are in a community that is full of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy