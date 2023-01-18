Judge rejects request to withdraw guilty plea in child rape case

District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. denied a request from Isaac Ybarra, 24, and his attorney to withdraw from a guilty plea Wednesday morning.

Ybarra and his attorney, Manuel Murdoch, asked the judge to set aside a plea bargain Ybarra had signed in June, when he was represented by Defense Attorney Neal Randall.

The plea deal would dismiss one of the two rape charges against Ybarra, as well as charges for possession of a controlled substance and assault on an officer in exchange for Ybarra admitting to one of the rapes. The prosecution also agreed not to file charges against him for malicious injury to property in another case.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Murdoch said Ybarra incorrectly believed that the plea deal would also dismiss a rape case filed against him in Fremont County. Ybarra claimed he had not read the plea deal when he signed it and was only following instructions from his previous attorney.

Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey argued against the withdrawal, saying the plea deal as written clearly stated it would dismiss other cases against him in Bonneville County, without mentioning any other county.

Dewey also asked Watkins to consider the timing of the filing, that Ybarra was making the request half a year after he entered the plea deal.

Watkins agreed that the fact Ybarra waited six months before raising an issue with his plea agreement did not count in his favor. Watkins said Ybarra needed a “just” reason to withdraw from the plea deal, and that the judge could consider not only the timing of the motion, but also the effect on the court’s schedule.

Watkins pointed out that during change of plea hearings he questions defendants about their understanding of the plea deal, and that Ybarra would have had to say he had read and understood the deal before it was accepted.

The judge said schedule demands were not a major factor for him when considering whether to set aside a guilty plea, but did say that in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic there have been heavy demands for trials that were delayed.

Ybarra was arrested in May 2021 after he reportedly raped two teen girls at a motel after threatening them with a gun. One of the victims, who was 17 years old at the time, was reportedly trafficking the other victim and other girls from a group home to have sex for money.

As part of the plea deal, the prosecution has agreed to limit its recommendation to a maximum of 20 years in prison for Ybarra, with freedom to argue for any fixed prison sentence. A status conference is set for 8:30 a.m. Monday in Bonneville County Court. Ybarra is being held in the Bonneville County Jail.