Read full article on original website
Related
When it comes to finding Australia's future leaders, both the Liberals and Labor have a women problem: new study
The Liberal Party’s recently published review of the 2022 federal election defeat does not mince words: the party has a problem with women. The party has struggled to connect with women voters in recent elections, especially from the 18-34 age group. Moreover, just nine of the party’s 42 MPs in the House of Representatives and ten of its 26 senators are women. There have not been so few Liberal women elected to parliament since 1993. And this is at a time when, overall, there are more women in parliament than ever. To address the issue, the Liberals’ election review says the party...
If you haven't joined a union, it's time you paid to benefit from union deals
A long overdue public debate has started in Australia about “free riding” in industrial relations – when non-union members benefit from collective agreements negotiated by union members without contributing (through membership dues or other payments) to their negotiation and administration. Several union leaders want rules to stop free riding. Without this, they argue, union membership will keep falling, imperilling collective bargaining. The issue has been given impetus by the latest data on union membership rates. The proportion of employees belonging to a union is now a record low 12.5%. In the private sector it’s just 8%. In the 1980s more than half...
Comments / 0