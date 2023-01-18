The Liberal Party’s recently published review of the 2022 federal election defeat does not mince words: the party has a problem with women. The party has struggled to connect with women voters in recent elections, especially from the 18-34 age group. Moreover, just nine of the party’s 42 MPs in the House of Representatives and ten of its 26 senators are women. There have not been so few Liberal women elected to parliament since 1993. And this is at a time when, overall, there are more women in parliament than ever. To address the issue, the Liberals’ election review says the party...

32 MINUTES AGO