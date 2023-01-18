Read full article on original website
nwsportsmanmag.com
Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia
Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty
WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
KING-5
Founder of Seattle West African immigrant nonprofit accused of embezzling millions
SEATTLE — A preeminent Seattle nonprofit dedicated to helping African immigrants, is embroiled in scandal, in-fighting and legal wrangling in what could be the largest alleged case of charity fraud in Washington state history. On Dec. 16, a King County Superior Court Commissioner issued an order agreeing there was...
My Clallam County
PA officials to hold workshop on code changes for housing
PORT ANGELES – The city of Port Angeles is reaching out to the public for ideas that could lead to changes in city code regarding housing. Monday, the city hosts a workshop for residents to give ideas and feedback. The workshop will be held at the Port Angeles Library from 3-7 pm.
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
nwpb.org
A park from pollution: 30 years after the ASARCO smokestack demolition, Tacoma’s waterfront transforms
It was a clear day in Tacoma on January 17, 1993. Commencement Bay was crowded with boats. Families gathered on boat decks and across North Tacoma sidewalks to watch the demolition of what was once the tallest smokestack in the world, the ASARCO smokestack that loomed over Tacoma’s waterfront for nearly 100 years.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
December 2022 water levels break eight historical records
December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
IonQ to Open First Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in the U.S., Supported by the U.S. Congressional Delegation From Washington State
COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023-- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced plans to open the first known dedicated quantum computing manufacturing facility in the U.S., located in the suburbs of Seattle, Washington. The new facility will house IonQ’s growing R&D and manufacturing teams, as they develop systems to meet continued customer demand. With public support from U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) — an early proponent of the CHIPS and Science Act — and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, U.S. representative from Washington’s 1st congressional district, today’s announcement is part of IonQ’s broader intent to invest $1 billion through expansion in the Pacific Northwest over the next 10 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005073/en/ Multi-floor facility located in Bothell, Washington, will support IonQ’s development of quantum computing systems (Photo: IonQ)
WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet
I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo
Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
'It will help a lot of people': Seattle 8-year-old wants to change state hearing aid laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Hugo Esterhay doesn’t like to think about what it would be like to go to school without his hearing aids. “The idea is terrifying,” said Esterhay, an 8-year-old from Seattle. He testified before state legislators Wednesday encouraging them to pass a bill requiring private...
q13fox.com
'Pink Tax': Bill to ban gender-based pricing in Washington state
In Olympia, a group of Kirkland High School students are pushing lawmakers to get rid of gender-based pricing on some products. It's being called the "Pink Tax".
Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound
King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
Washington lawmakers considering new approach to drug possession law
Victor Mendez is a recovery coach in Omak, helping people emerge from substance abuse. To connect with people, he draws on his own story. “I was addicted at a young age of 13 years old, from there I spent the next 32 years of my life in and out of prison,” Mendez said.
arizonasuntimes.com
After Seattle Defunded Its Police, Local Business Owners Say Crime Is Worse than Ever
Two years after Seattle slashed its police budget, local business owners say crime has skyrocketed, with police unable to deal with thefts, homelessness and open-air drug use that plague the city. Seattle and broader King County had more than 13,000 homeless people within its boundaries in 2022, more than every...
thenationalnews.com
Layoffs at Amazon and Microsoft deal big blow to second-largest US tech hub Seattle
Job cuts at Amazon and Microsoft are the latest blow for the Seattle region in the US state of Washington, which is still struggling to recover from the pandemic-era destruction of the commuter economy that, as in many cities, is the lifeblood of America’s second-largest tech hub. The number...
KOMO News
Four-vehicle crash in Kent kills 1, sends 2 more to hospital
KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire, the collision occurred on the 1900 block of Central Avenue South. PSF first tweeted about the crash at 11:05 a.m.
Chronicle
‘Plain Old Elk Massacre’: Wildlife Police Investigating After Five Elk Shot, Left to Rot
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers are investigating an incident after five elk were found shot, killed and left to rot in a forest area south of Cosmopolis. “It’s just a disgraceful act,” said wildlife officer Sgt. Brian Alexander. “A terrible waste and a disgraceful act.”...
Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon
(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
MyNorthwest.com
Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend
What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
