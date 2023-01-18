ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WA

nwsportsmanmag.com

Bill Requiring License To Dip Cowlitz Smelt Heard in Olympia

Quick, name the two Northwest counties with the ignominious distinction of having the most residents cited during last year’s smelt opener on the Cowlitz River – the one in which 2,800 pounds worth of overlimits of the ESA-listed fish were seized by game wardens. If you said King...
OLYMPIA, WA
Big Country News

Governor Inslee Orders Flags to be Flown Half-Staff on January 21 in Honor of Clallam County Fire Captain Killed in Line of Duty

WASHINGTON - Washington Governor Jay Inslee has ordered Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 21, 2023 to honor the memory of Clallam County Fire District 3 Captain Charles "Chad" Cate, who died in the line of duty on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Captain Cate was 46-years-old.
WASHINGTON STATE
My Clallam County

PA officials to hold workshop on code changes for housing

PORT ANGELES – The city of Port Angeles is reaching out to the public for ideas that could lead to changes in city code regarding housing. Monday, the city hosts a workshop for residents to give ideas and feedback. The workshop will be held at the Port Angeles Library from 3-7 pm.
PORT ANGELES, WA
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

December 2022 water levels break eight historical records

December was an active month for NOAA’s National Water Level Observation Network (NWLON). A staggering eight stations observed all-time high water levels — some of which broke records in place for 40 years. The Pacific Northwest was the most affected region, with four locations in the state of Washington observing their highest-ever water levels on record.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

IonQ to Open First Quantum Computing Manufacturing Facility in the U.S., Supported by the U.S. Congressional Delegation From Washington State

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023-- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced plans to open the first known dedicated quantum computing manufacturing facility in the U.S., located in the suburbs of Seattle, Washington. The new facility will house IonQ’s growing R&D and manufacturing teams, as they develop systems to meet continued customer demand. With public support from U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) — an early proponent of the CHIPS and Science Act — and Congresswoman Suzan DelBene, U.S. representative from Washington’s 1st congressional district, today’s announcement is part of IonQ’s broader intent to invest $1 billion through expansion in the Pacific Northwest over the next 10 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005073/en/ Multi-floor facility located in Bothell, Washington, will support IonQ’s development of quantum computing systems (Photo: IonQ)
SEATTLE, WA
107.3 KFFM

WTH?! Seattle Wants You to ‘Remain Calm’ if You Find a Rat in your Toilet

I'm not even gonna ask why King County Public Health is telling people the five steps of what to do if there's a rat in your toilet. Did the rat call up through the pipes to reach that destination? Did a rat fall in your toilet? Some things are better left unknown. However, let's just say that you happen to find a rat in your toilet. What do you do? The first thing that they want you to do is be calm.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Stolen 1930 Model A Ford Huckster found in Poulsbo

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday they recovered a classic car stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend. The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.
POULSBO, WA
MyNorthwest

Business owners prepare for more king tides in Puget Sound

King tides return to the Puget Sound over the weekend and into next week, just a few weeks after causing flooding throughout the region. These higher-than-typical tides are based on the moon and the sun, and they occur here periodically throughout the winter. When king tides happen alongside a storm,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Four-vehicle crash in Kent kills 1, sends 2 more to hospital

KENT, Wash. — Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital in Kent on Saturday. According to Puget Sound Fire, the collision occurred on the 1900 block of Central Avenue South. PSF first tweeted about the crash at 11:05 a.m.
KENT, WA
The Center Square

Over 3,000 King County employees laid off between Microsoft and Amazon

(The Center Square) – Two of Western Washington’s biggest companies announced substantial layoffs that will affect over 28,000 workers. Amazon is cutting its workforce by over 18,000 positions. Microsoft is laying off 10,000 of its own. The number of Western Washington-based workers affected by these layoffs is a combined 3,178, according to data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend

What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
EVERETT, WA

