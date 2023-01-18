Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
Former Georgia Chief Justice: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll
While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Henry County Daily Herald
There Are No Winners in the Jaden Rashada Florida Saga
View the original article to see embedded media. Counties with the most emergency shelters in Georgia.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia has 9th-highest resignation rate in U.S., according to WalletHub study
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia has the 9th-highest resignation rate in the country, according to a new WalletHub study. The study ranked all 50 states and Washington, D.C. according to their resignation rates both last month and over the last 12 months. Georgia has a 2.7% resignation rate...
WMAZ
Georgia lawmaker wants state to pay for unwanted pregnancies under abortion ban
ATLANTA — A Georgia lawmaker wants to hold the state financially responsible for unwanted pregnancies that can't be terminated under the Georgia's six-week abortion ban. The Georgia Pro-Birth Accountability Act would have the state pay for everything from a pregnant person’s medical expenses to the child’s health insurance and secondary education.
WALB 10
Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
Inside the Controversial Sales Practices of the Nation’s Biggest Title Lender
Former TitleMax store managers told ProPublica and The Current about how they were trained to keep customers unaware of the true costs of their title pawns. When they were more transparent, they faced repercussions.
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Georgia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Could Georgia mandate 50/50 custody? What you should know about the bill that could make it possible
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When Georgia couples with children divorce, current law presumes that the mother should keep custody, unless the judge finds reason to rule against her. House Bill 96 could scrap that and mandate 50/50 custody if a judge decides it's in the best interest of the child.
Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia
ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023
Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
WALB 10
Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
WMAZ
Cold cases | Proposed bill would reopen investigations in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will consider a bill this year that could nudge law enforcement agencies to look at cold cases again. There is so much crime, in Atlanta and elsewhere, that cases can get lost in the sheer volume of investigations. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's website shows more than a hundred unsolved murder cases.
Transgender woman drops lawsuit against Georgia prison officials
MACON, Ga. — A Black transgender woman who sued Georgia prison officials over alleged mistreatment while in custody decided not to proceed to trial because she feared the experience would be harmful to her, her lawyers said Thursday. Ashley Diamond, 44, sued Georgia prison officials in November 2020, saying...
Kemp wants to give Georgians cash back in his new budget. How much money could you see?
ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state has more money than it needs and he hopes to give some back to taxpayers. Kemp is currently in Switzerland talking to world leaders about Georgia’s economy, but he also presented his state budget to Georgia lawmakers via Zoom Tuesday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $20 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $20 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in New York -- and there were a few smaller winners here in Georgia.. The winning Mega Millions numbers on Jan. 17, 2023 were 2, 12, 18, 24, 39 and Mega Ball 18. The Megaplier was 3.
laniercountynewsonline.com
Golf Cup Returns to Georgia State Parks
GEORGIA – The third annual State Park Golf Cup begins at Georgia Veterans Memorial on February 25. The Cup is a 2-part golf tournament being played throughout the Georgia State Park golf courses. The format is a 4-Person Scramble with each team choosing a course they would like to play. There are 8 courses to choose from and each course has a different event date.
Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
