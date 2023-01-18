While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO