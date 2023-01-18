ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WXIA 11 Alive

Powerball winners in Georgia | Saturday's $473 million jackpot

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Saturday -- but a couple Georgia residents are taking home some nice cash winnings. The winning numbers for Jan. 21, 2023 were 5-14-19-46-64 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4x. With no $473 million winners, Monday's estimated jackpot...
The Veracity Report - Georgia Edition

Former Georgia Chief Justice: Sports Betting Can be Legalized Without a State Constitutional Amendment – Take Our Poll

While there are still some that disagree, this, and Gov. Kemp’s change of heart on the topic, could mean that legalized sports betting in Georgia is a matter of when, not if. That’s right, according to the opinion of former Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, a constitutional amendment is not needed for the state to allow legal online sports betting and should be considered an extension of the lottery.
WMAZ

Georgia lawmaker wants state to pay for unwanted pregnancies under abortion ban

ATLANTA — A Georgia lawmaker wants to hold the state financially responsible for unwanted pregnancies that can't be terminated under the Georgia's six-week abortion ban. The Georgia Pro-Birth Accountability Act would have the state pay for everything from a pregnant person’s medical expenses to the child’s health insurance and secondary education.
WALB 10

Georgia DDS warns of state-to-state verification

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) is urging drivers to check their license status amidst neighboring states checking state-to-state (S2S) verification. Drivers who have two licenses or a license in one state and an ID Card in another will face cancellation. Florida is now checking...
CBS Pittsburgh

Three Pittsburghers charged with domestic terrorism in Georgia

ATLANTA (KDKA) - Three people from Pittsburgh are facing domestic terrorism charges in Georgia. According to a report from the Tribune-Review, Spencer Liberto, Matthew Macar, and Sarah Wasilewski were among seven people involved in a shootout at the planned site of a police training facility in Atlanta. One person was killed in the shootout and a Georgia state trooper was wounded. The suspects were granted bond and the three are permitted to return to Pennsylvania. They are now only allowed back in Georgia for court appearances. 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: January 20, 2023

Let’s go get the big’uns! Check out these two 10 lb+ largemouth lunkers that Ray Mitchell landed at Paradise Public Fishing Area yesterday. These two lunkers, that earned him each a Georgia Angler Award, were landed using live bait he caught from the pier, According to Mr. Mitchell, these two fish were headed home to “join” him for a fine supper.
WALB 10

Camilla-native named vice-chairman of the Ga. House of Reps. agriculture committee

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Joe Campbell is now the vice chairman of the House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee. The House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee hears legislation that impacts Georgia’s largest industry: agriculture. Other areas of concern are human nutrition, consumer consumption of food and its safety aspects and the robust plant industry.
WMAZ

Cold cases | Proposed bill would reopen investigations in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will consider a bill this year that could nudge law enforcement agencies to look at cold cases again. There is so much crime, in Atlanta and elsewhere, that cases can get lost in the sheer volume of investigations. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's website shows more than a hundred unsolved murder cases.
ATLANTA, GA
laniercountynewsonline.com

Golf Cup Returns to Georgia State Parks

GEORGIA – The third annual State Park Golf Cup begins at Georgia Veterans Memorial on February 25. The Cup is a 2-part golf tournament being played throughout the Georgia State Park golf courses. The format is a 4-Person Scramble with each team choosing a course they would like to play. There are 8 courses to choose from and each course has a different event date.
WRBL News 3

Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
