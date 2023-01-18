ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California ZEV Sales Near 19% of All New Car Sales in 2022

SACRAMENTO – California announced the latest data showing the state’s accelerating transition to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and ZEV market dominance – 18.8% of all new cars sold last year in California were ZEVs and 40% of ZEVs sold in the U.S. are sold in California. “California continues...
Broad Coalition Urges State to Craft Budget with Transit Operations in Mind

MTC this week joined dozens of other organizations from around California as signatories to a letter urging the chairs of the budget committees in both the state Senate and Assembly to include a major, multi-year funding commitment for transit agency operations in the fiscal 2023-24 state budget now being developed in Sacramento.
Assistance for Mobile/Manufactured Homeowners Impacted by Natural Disasters

Mobilehome/manufactured homeowners affected by a California natural disaster, such as a wildfire, earthquake, or flood/storm, can receive assistance from HCD to obtain title and registration forms, salvage forms, and permits for repairs or alterations. Contact information for mobilehome/manufactured homeowners is below. Please note: when contacting HCD, homeowners should detail how...
DWR Launches Interagency Task Force as Part of Advance Planning for Drought Conditions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – While California’s drought outlook is improving, the State is continuing to proactively prepare for a return to dry conditions amid climate-driven extremes in weather. Today, Department of Water Resources (DWR) is officially launching a standing Drought Resilience Interagency and Partners (DRIP) Collaborative, which will include members of the public. Community members and water users are encouraged to apply.
