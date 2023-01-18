ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Washington Informer

CBC Begins ‘Busy’ Meeting With Biden Administration Over Border Policies

While House Republicans spent a week publicly bickering and 15 rounds voting to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker, the Congressional Black Caucus was already hard at work on behalf of its millions of constituents. The post CBC Begins ‘Busy’ Meeting With Biden Administration Over Border Policies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

Bowser Admin Offers Economic Comeback Plan for D.C.

The Bowser administration has unveiled its D.C. Comeback Plan, the tool it will utilize for setting the District’s economic development goals for the next five years with an emphasis on making the city more prosperous. The post Bowser Admin Offers Economic Comeback Plan for D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

Norton Chides GOP Lawmakers for Push Against Nonresident Voting in D.C.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said Friday that she will work to defeat a resolution introduced by Rep. James Comer and a similar motion filed by Sen. Tom Cotton that negates a bill in the District allowing nonresidents in the city to vote in local elections. The post Norton Chides GOP Lawmakers for Push Against Nonresident Voting in D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

DCPS Among Those Sharing $63M in Education Grants

District of Columbia Public Schools received a $492,000 capacity building and development grant, which counted among the whopping $63 million in a new five-year Full-Service Community Schools grant to support public and private organizations and institutions of higher education.  The post DCPS Among Those Sharing $63M in Education Grants  appeared first on The Washington Informer.
The Washington Informer

Young People Get Candid About Safety Concerns

Brookland Middle School student Leana Jenkins counted among those who last saw Karon Blake alive and well in the classroom, just hours before he was shot and killed less than a mile from the northeast D.C. school. The post Young People Get Candid About Safety Concerns appeared first on The Washington Informer.
