Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kinyradio.com
Anchorage teen indicted on assault for drive-by shooting
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Robert Dundas is expected to be arraigned in Superior Court on Friday Jan. 20, 2023. An Anchorage grand jury returned a true bill of indictment yesterday for 17-year-old Robert Dundas on charges of misconduct involving a weapon in the first degree and assault in the second degree for a drive-by shooting on July 13, 2022.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man charged with attempted murder after shooting at officer, police say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man is being charged with attempted murder and other felony charges after firing at a police officer in a Klatt neighborhood Saturday night. According to the Anchorage Police Department, officers were notified that 32-year-old Joseph Fagundes was making threats to harm his ex-girlfriend and himself around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers said they then discovered that Fagundes had four outstanding warrants, including three felony warrants.
New allegation made that Anchorage mayor’s office has been spying on employees who enter Ombudsman’s Office
A memo from the Municipal Ombudsman to the Anchorage Assembly says that members of Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration have been downloading security videos that shows who has come and gone from the Ombudsman’s Office. The memo was included in the packet for Thursday’s special meeting of the Assembly, during which members will go into executive session to explore their options for punishing the mayor for other allegations, which came to light in recent days.
alaskasnewssource.com
DEVELOPING: Anchorage Fire Department responds to 2-alarm fire in Ship Creek area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a warehouse fire in the Ship Creek area on Thursday night. A fire burning at a warehouse on the 2500 block of North Post Road was reported on social media at 8:30 p.m. AFD said by phone that...
alaskasnewssource.com
Man rescues moose from lake in Anchorage
The principal said several school employees tried to intervene to stop the attack but the bear chased them and even tried to get into the school. Tilton elected speaker on 2nd day of 33rd legislative session. Updated: 9 hours ago. A day after the 33rd legislative session began, the House...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man pulls struggling moose from lake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wil Graves was walking by University Lake Tuesday night with his dogs when he first heard the commotion. “I was talking on the phone with my friend in Oregon, and I heard a splashing and I said, ‘Tracy, there’s something going on over there,’ and I said ‘that’s a moose and he’s drowning so I’ve gotta hang up,’” Graves recounted.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as mayor's exec is let go
Assembly member Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging improprieties seriously, but that regardless of whether they prove true, there are problems in city government that need to be addressed. Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess' interview. Updated: 4 hours ago. After issuing a memo detailing allegations...
alaskasnewssource.com
“It feels like a family member has come home”
Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center for what troopers explained was a court-ordered evaluation, requested by her family. NOAA grants Alaska $1.3 million dollars toward ocean studies and management. Updated: 5 hours ago. The National Oceanic...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly passes emergency ordinances in wake of Demboski allegations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Friday afternoon to deal with some of the allegations made by former city manager Amy Demboski that the Bronson administration is mismanaging city resources. Assembly Vice Chair Christopher Constant said the assembly is taking a letter Demboski wrote alleging...
kinyradio.com
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
A sign for a store that accepts food stamps and exchange benefits transfer cards 2019 photo. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - A complaint filed Friday alleges some families have waited four months for nutrition assistance. Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed...
Mayor’s Office says deputy chief of staff ‘no longer working’ for him, but there’s another side of story
Mayor Dave Bronson’s office issued a statement Friday afternoon saying Brice Wilbanks, his former 23-year-old deputy chief of staff, is no longer employed with the municipality of Anchorage. Wilbanks was Bronson’s campaign manager during his run for office in 2021, and was one of his closest allies until a few days ago.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ice garden brightens small corner of South Anchorage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keeping busy and active during the long Alaskan winter can sometimes be a challenge, but Anchorage resident Lizzie Newell has found a hobby. Newell thinks of herself as an “ice gardener.”. Her colorful ice sculpting passion began as a way to try and stop people...
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage Assembly passes three emergency ordinances
After issuing a memo detailing allegations that an "executive" from Mayor Dave Bronson's office was viewing surveillance footage of what municipal employees were visiting the Ombudsman's office, Anchorage Ombudsman Darrel Hess spoke in an extended interview with Mike Mason. Anchorage Ombudsman speaks about allegations of intimidation by mayor’s office as...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ombudsman memo alleges employee monitoring from mayor’s office ‘executive’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Municipal Ombudsman Darrel Hess alleged in a memo sent Thursday morning that an “executive” working in Mayor Dave Bronson’s office was viewing surveillance footage of the ombudsman’s office to see which employees visited the office and spoke with members of the Anchorage Assembly.
Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month
Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
alaskasnewssource.com
Social media livestream made by Colony High School principal prompts concerns
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Mary Fulp, a long-time Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal, posted a livestream video on her Facebook page Wednesday night that has now gotten more than 19,000 views. Fulp, who was named Principal of the Year in Alaska in 2022, chronicled her trip to Mat-Su Regional Medical...
etxview.com
One of Billions Loved By God in Jesus
Early Monday morning, January 16, Kathy and I boarded a plane in in Anchorage. We had arrived at the airport early, so we had a number of hours for interacting with others, and perhaps for “people watching.” A person runs into all kinds of folks in an airport, and on a plane.
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
alaskasnewssource.com
New safety measures coming to Sullivan Arena, Fairview neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness met Wednesday to discuss how to continue assistance for those experiencing homelessness. One topic of discussion was the demobilization of the emergency shelter plan, because the Sullivan Arena will not be staying open indefinitely. The Dave Bronson...
railfan.com
Crew Unhurt After Avalanche Derails Alaska Railroad Train
GIRDWOOD, Alaska — Two railroaders escaped injury after their freight train slammed into an avalanche that had fallen across the Alaska Railroad main line south of Anchorage on Tuesday. According to Girdwood Fire and Rescue, the derailment was reported at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. When first responders arrived on...
Comments / 0