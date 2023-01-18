Read full article on original website
Related
alaskapublic.org
Alaska House majority forms to the right of the Senate’s
The Alaska Legislature wrapped up its first week of the session Friday. Despite uncertainty going in, both chambers have elected leaders and determined their committee assignments. Alaska Public Media statewide affairs reporter Kavitha George was in Juneau this week and spoke to host Casey Grove about what the last few days have been like in the Capitol.
Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities
A day after taking control of the Alaska House of Representatives, members of the new Republican-led coalition majority say they intend to prioritize fiscal issues and were cautious about proposals to increase the state’s per-student public school funding formula. “I think it’s probably safe to say that what brings us together is some fiscal stability […] The post Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Comparing actions to words – Is Governor Dunleavy really serious about protecting the PFD
In his December news conference announcing his proposed FY24 budget, Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) sounded as if he was “all in” on protecting the statutory Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD). ‘During this last campaign season, I had countless people come to me, some in tears to...
kmxt.org
Midday Report January 19, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
kinyradio.com
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
A sign for a store that accepts food stamps and exchange benefits transfer cards 2019 photo. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images) Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - A complaint filed Friday alleges some families have waited four months for nutrition assistance. Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed...
Alaska's job count increases
(The Center Square) - Alaska had 6,400 more available jobs in December 2022 compared to November 2022, according to the latest numbers from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The state's job count was 4,900 less than December 2019's numbers, according to the DOLWD. The state's unemployment rate...
alaskapublic.org
Grant offers some Alaskans unconventional but stable housing for a year
It was raining softly at the Douglas Harbor when Candi Spicer popped out of the 30-foot sailboat she just started renting. She grew up on boats in California and is used to being on the water. “I think it’s a little rustic,” she said. “I love it though. I think...
mixfmalaska.com
Meet Amilee Wilson: Alaska Region’s New Tribal Relations Coordinator
NOAA Fisheries’ Alaska Region has selected Amilee Wilson as their new Tribal Relations Coordinator. Amilee previously served as the Tribal Coordinator for the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Regional Office in Lacey, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She worked extensively on grants administration including emergency fisheries funding associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act. Amilee was a recipient of the 2022 NOAA Administrator’s Award for her exemplary work on CARES Act implementation.
kinyradio.com
Rescue Small Business Relief program relaunches
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska announced the reopening of the Rescue Small Business Relief program to provide a new round of grants to tribal citizen-owned businesses. The direct relief assistance is funded under the Tribe’s American Rescue Plan Act...
Witch hunt continues: Anchorage activist lawyer Kendall now trying to get Eastman expelled from Legislature
Scott Kendall, the lawyer who wrote Ballot Measure 2 and who was the force behind the recall attempt on Gov. Mike Dunleavy in 2019, has an idea for the Alaska House of Representatives: Expel Rep. David Eastman from the Legislature. The Legislature, already suffering from low esteem in the public’s...
alaskafish.news
A Kodiak crabber’s view on the ongoing Tanner crab stand-down
Calls for “introspective and critical re-evaluation” of AK resource management that favors Outside interests. Below is in opinion piece that appeared on Jan. 20 in the Anchorage Daily News – which has done no coverage of the ongoing stand down. The Alaska Tanner Crab Stand-Down is a...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 20, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Confusion over discrepancies in Representative Mary Peltola’s educational record. Families are...
Alaska Airlines to hire 3,500 new workers in 2023
While Google announced it is laying off 12,000 workers worldwide, many of them on the West Coast, Alaska Airlines has announced plans to hire more than 3,500 new employees this year. That would increase the 23,000 strong Alaska Airlines workforce by over 15%. “As we continue to grow and bring...
alaskafish.news
NOAA statement on denying emergency closure to protect red king crab
Petition does not meet emergency criteria; Supports “urgent” cooperative research. Below is the official statement by NOAA on January 20, 2023:. NOAA and Alaska Department of Fish and Game are supporting an urgent cooperative research project focused on Bristol Bay red king crab. NOAA Fisheries has denied a...
What’s in a name? Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will become Global Federal Credit Union in April
Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will change its name to Global Federal Credit Union on April 3. The name change, the fourth name change in the company’s history, “marks a significant milestone in our credit union’s journey, providing an opportunity to reflect on everything that Alaska USA has stood for and everything that we aspire to become as we move forward into an exciting future,” the cooperative credit union said.
Ukrainian refugees find safe haven at Wyoming ski resort
Refugees are working at the ski resort through the State Department’s United for Ukraine refugee sponsorship program.
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 19 January 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth on the Tanner crab stand down, Senator Murkowski says fishery disaster money flows too slowly, the trials of a cucumber fisherman, and what will the Mariculture Cluster do with the money?
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Nome mom overcomes barriers to abortion and finds new freedom
Most abortions are banned in 14 states in the country as of early January. Alaska is not one of them. The right to have an abortion here is protected under the state constitution’s privacy provision. But that doesn’t mean it’s equitable for all Alaskans to access one. Due to Alaska’s vastness and limited number of […] The post Nome mom overcomes barriers to abortion and finds new freedom appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
More rounds of light snow expected through the weekend
Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. Assembly votes to hold private meeting without mayor after receiving ombudsman memo. Assembly votes to hold private meeting without mayor after receiving ombudsman memo. Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities. Social media post by Colony High School...
Comments / 1