Alaska State

alaskapublic.org

Alaska House majority forms to the right of the Senate’s

The Alaska Legislature wrapped up its first week of the session Friday. Despite uncertainty going in, both chambers have elected leaders and determined their committee assignments. Alaska Public Media statewide affairs reporter Kavitha George was in Juneau this week and spoke to host Casey Grove about what the last few days have been like in the Capitol.
Alaska Beacon

Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities

A day after taking control of the Alaska House of Representatives, members of the new Republican-led coalition majority say they intend to prioritize fiscal issues and were cautious about proposals to increase the state’s per-student public school funding formula. “I think it’s probably safe to say that what brings us together is some fiscal stability […] The post Fresh in power, Alaska House’s new Republican-led coalition outlines its priorities appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kmxt.org

Midday Report January 19, 2023

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: The Alaska House of Representatives has elected Wasilla Representative Cathy Tilton to the role of Speaker. A polar bear killed a 24-year-old woman and her young son Tuesday. And the City of St. Paul is at risk of losing its emergency medical services.
The Center Square

Alaska's job count increases

(The Center Square) - Alaska had 6,400 more available jobs in December 2022 compared to November 2022, according to the latest numbers from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The state's job count was 4,900 less than December 2019's numbers, according to the DOLWD. The state's unemployment rate...
mixfmalaska.com

Meet Amilee Wilson: Alaska Region’s New Tribal Relations Coordinator

NOAA Fisheries’ Alaska Region has selected Amilee Wilson as their new Tribal Relations Coordinator. Amilee previously served as the Tribal Coordinator for the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Regional Office in Lacey, Washington, and Portland, Oregon. She worked extensively on grants administration including emergency fisheries funding associated with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and Consolidated Appropriations Act. Amilee was a recipient of the 2022 NOAA Administrator’s Award for her exemplary work on CARES Act implementation.
kinyradio.com

Rescue Small Business Relief program relaunches

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska announced the reopening of the Rescue Small Business Relief program to provide a new round of grants to tribal citizen-owned businesses. The direct relief assistance is funded under the Tribe’s American Rescue Plan Act...
alaskafish.news

A Kodiak crabber’s view on the ongoing Tanner crab stand-down

Calls for “introspective and critical re-evaluation” of AK resource management that favors Outside interests. Below is in opinion piece that appeared on Jan. 20 in the Anchorage Daily News – which has done no coverage of the ongoing stand down. The Alaska Tanner Crab Stand-Down is a...
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 20, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Confusion over discrepancies in Representative Mary Peltola’s educational record. Families are...
Must Read Alaska

Alaska Airlines to hire 3,500 new workers in 2023

While Google announced it is laying off 12,000 workers worldwide, many of them on the West Coast, Alaska Airlines has announced plans to hire more than 3,500 new employees this year. That would increase the 23,000 strong Alaska Airlines workforce by over 15%. “As we continue to grow and bring...
alaskafish.news

NOAA statement on denying emergency closure to protect red king crab

Petition does not meet emergency criteria; Supports “urgent” cooperative research. Below is the official statement by NOAA on January 20, 2023:. NOAA and Alaska Department of Fish and Game are supporting an urgent cooperative research project focused on Bristol Bay red king crab. NOAA Fisheries has denied a...
Must Read Alaska

What’s in a name? Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will become Global Federal Credit Union in April

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union will change its name to Global Federal Credit Union on April 3. The name change, the fourth name change in the company’s history, “marks a significant milestone in our credit union’s journey, providing an opportunity to reflect on everything that Alaska USA has stood for and everything that we aspire to become as we move forward into an exciting future,” the cooperative credit union said.
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report 19 January 2023

This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth on the Tanner crab stand down, Senator Murkowski says fishery disaster money flows too slowly, the trials of a cucumber fisherman, and what will the Mariculture Cluster do with the money?
Douglas Budget

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alaska Beacon

Nome mom overcomes barriers to abortion and finds new freedom

Most abortions are banned in 14 states in the country as of early January. Alaska is not one of them. The right to have an abortion here is protected under the state constitution’s privacy provision.  But that doesn’t mean it’s equitable for all Alaskans to access one. Due to Alaska’s vastness and limited number of […] The post Nome mom overcomes barriers to abortion and finds new freedom appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com

More rounds of light snow expected through the weekend

Friday's top stories and headlines across Alaska. Assembly votes to hold private meeting without mayor after receiving ombudsman memo. Assembly votes to hold private meeting without mayor after receiving ombudsman memo. Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities. Updated: 6 hours ago. Dunleavy discusses legislative priorities. Social media post by Colony High School...
