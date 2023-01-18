Read full article on original website
kdll.org
Homer’s Library Advisory Board upholds decision to keep LGBTQ books in children’s section
On Tuesday, Homer’s Library Advisory Board unanimously voted to uphold a decision to keep 55 books in the children’s section of the public library. The decision follows a months-long debate over the future of children and young adult titles that largely feature LGBTQ themes. In July, Library Director...
kdll.org
Gas rig tax dispute costs borough
A natural gas producer with roots in Homer is going on year three of fighting the state and Kenai Peninsula Borough on the property taxes he’s paying for his platform in Cook Inlet. John Hendrix is president of HEX, which acquired a gas-producing unit and platform in the middle...
alaskapublic.org
Homer woman saved by dead snowshoe hare after falling through ice
It was late November and Homer resident Kelsey Haas was skating to the Grewingk Glacier with a group of about a dozen others. The glacier has become a popular destination in Kachemak Bay State Park, especially in the winter. After a boat ride across Kachemak Bay from Homer, it’s about a 2-mile trek in, some over a frozen lake, to get to the massive, 13-mile-long glacier.
