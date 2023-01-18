ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kdll.org

Gas rig tax dispute costs borough

A natural gas producer with roots in Homer is going on year three of fighting the state and Kenai Peninsula Borough on the property taxes he’s paying for his platform in Cook Inlet. John Hendrix is president of HEX, which acquired a gas-producing unit and platform in the middle...
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
alaskapublic.org

Homer woman saved by dead snowshoe hare after falling through ice

It was late November and Homer resident Kelsey Haas was skating to the Grewingk Glacier with a group of about a dozen others. The glacier has become a popular destination in Kachemak Bay State Park, especially in the winter. After a boat ride across Kachemak Bay from Homer, it’s about a 2-mile trek in, some over a frozen lake, to get to the massive, 13-mile-long glacier.
HOMER, AK

