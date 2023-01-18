ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Foundation empties coffers to fund Black paper in Baltimore

In a rare move for philanthropy, Adam Holofcener and his family emptied their foundation’s coffers and gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left to give — to support Lisa Snowden-McCray’s dream: a free newspaper staffed by Black editors and writers in Baltimore to provide news primarily for the city’s Black residents.
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Former Squeegee Collaborative Leader And Deputy Mayor Faith Leach Tapped As New City Administrator

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott named Deputy Mayor Faith Leach as the new city administrator, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Leach is only the second person to be appointed to the newly created position, which will task her with leading the city’s staff of about 12,500 employees and managing systems such as water billing, procurement, and recycling collection.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Helping Up Mission expands to house families

The Helping Up Mission, which has provided housing and drug treatment for adults, will soon offer housing for mothers and their children. It is a landmark on East Baltimore Street. For more than 100 years, the Helping Up Mission has been helping homeless and drug-addicted men get their lives back on track.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan

On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Marilyn Mosby trial news: Analysis with UBalt Law Prof. David Jaros

Justin Fenton from our partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner, reported late yesterday that former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s defense team has asked to withdraw from her case. In their motion to withdraw, the attorneys say that Ms. Mosby has consented to having the federal public defender’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Washington Informer

Young People Get Candid About Safety Concerns

Brookland Middle School student Leana Jenkins counted among those who last saw Karon Blake alive and well in the classroom, just hours before he was shot and killed less than a mile from the northeast D.C. school. The post Young People Get Candid About Safety Concerns appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Spunky heart transplant recipient leaves behind memories, foundation

BALTIMORE -- Eight years ago, little Maddie Parrott's life was saved by a heart transplant.  But just two weeks ago, she died at the age of 13.Her parents said that in those few years, she left a legacy of bravery and perseverance.When Maddie died, she became an organ donor, a fact that gives her parents some peace.And in her honor, they are setting up a foundation called Maddie's Heart.The foundation will raise money to support other transplant families.  When she was five years old Parrott was playful and full of spunk as she prepped for surgery at Johns Hopkins."Nobody can...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Jobs report reveals the importance of career development

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — January is normally a time many people reevaluate their career opportunities and added benefits on the job. In a new jobs report released by UPS, out of 3,000 employees and managers surveyed, 35% said their overall ambitions decreased over the past three years.
BALTIMORE, MD
