BALTIMORE -- Eight years ago, little Maddie Parrott's life was saved by a heart transplant. But just two weeks ago, she died at the age of 13.Her parents said that in those few years, she left a legacy of bravery and perseverance.When Maddie died, she became an organ donor, a fact that gives her parents some peace.And in her honor, they are setting up a foundation called Maddie's Heart.The foundation will raise money to support other transplant families. When she was five years old Parrott was playful and full of spunk as she prepped for surgery at Johns Hopkins."Nobody can...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO