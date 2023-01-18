Read full article on original website
Howard, Georgetown Get $3M Grant for Medical Humanities Center
The Mellon Foundation has awarded a 3.5-year, $3 million grant to support a collaboration between Howard and Georgetown universities to establish a center for medical humanities. The post Howard, Georgetown Get $3M Grant for Medical Humanities Center appeared first on The Washington Informer.
wypr.org
Maryland college savings board chair resigns after parents' Annapolis protest of financial snafu
Joseph Dubsky, a freshman at the University of Maryland, College Park campus said he's concerned that without access to the state's college savings plan he might drop out of school. His father, Michael Dubsky, joined him for a rally in Annapolis, Maryland on January 19th, 2023. Editor's Note: Since this...
Black Mayors Association Honors D.C.’s Bowser with Marion Barry Award
The AAMA honored D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser with the Mayor Marion Barry Jr. Award for Public Service. The post Black Mayors Association Honors D.C.’s Bowser with Marion Barry Award appeared first on The Washington Informer.
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
Foundation empties coffers to fund Black paper in Baltimore
In a rare move for philanthropy, Adam Holofcener and his family emptied their foundation’s coffers and gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left to give — to support Lisa Snowden-McCray’s dream: a free newspaper staffed by Black editors and writers in Baltimore to provide news primarily for the city’s Black residents.
foxbaltimore.com
Gov. Moore says school accountability will be 'necessary' for students to perform
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hours after taking the oath of office, Maryland’s newest leader, Gov. Wes Moore, answered questions from the press before celebrating with 11,000 of his supporters at the Baltimore Convention Center. Noting he was ready to get to work, Moore said public safety would be one...
blocbyblocknews.com
Former Squeegee Collaborative Leader And Deputy Mayor Faith Leach Tapped As New City Administrator
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott named Deputy Mayor Faith Leach as the new city administrator, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Leach is only the second person to be appointed to the newly created position, which will task her with leading the city’s staff of about 12,500 employees and managing systems such as water billing, procurement, and recycling collection.
WBAL Radio
Helping Up Mission expands to house families
The Helping Up Mission, which has provided housing and drug treatment for adults, will soon offer housing for mothers and their children. It is a landmark on East Baltimore Street. For more than 100 years, the Helping Up Mission has been helping homeless and drug-addicted men get their lives back on track.
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore celebrates inauguration at 'People's Ball' in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, Md. - R&B artists Maxwell and Raheem DeVaughn, plus Baltimore natives Dru Hill, headlined Wednesday's grand celebration for Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller inside the Baltimore Convention Center. "The People's Ball," which was sold out, began around 7:00 p.m. Dawn Moore and David Miller —...
pressboxonline.com
Ravens And Stephen And Renee Bisciotti Foundation Donate $20 Million To Transform Hilton Rec Center
Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, LEVEL82, and Green Street Academy Join Ravens in Commitment to Facility to Create Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club at Hilton Recreation Center in West Baltimore. Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore (BGCMB) announced Jan. 19 it has received a $20 million commitment from...
WBAL Radio
Mayor Scott responds to recent police resignations, discusses incentives plan
On Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police shared in a letter that four Baltimore officers from the Southwest district walked into their headquarters on Wednesday and resigned, "joining a lateral class in Anne Arundel County with other officers who resigned from the BPD for better working conditions and pay."
wypr.org
Marilyn Mosby trial news: Analysis with UBalt Law Prof. David Jaros
Justin Fenton from our partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner, reported late yesterday that former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s defense team has asked to withdraw from her case. In their motion to withdraw, the attorneys say that Ms. Mosby has consented to having the federal public defender’s...
Wbaltv.com
Some Frederick Douglass HS students could soon return to campus after water damage
There's a good chance that some -- but not all -- Frederick Douglass High School students can re-enter their building sometime next week. The students have been forced to learn virtually after frozen pipes burst over winter break, leading to extensive flooding. On Thursday, Bill Levy, the executive facilities director...
Howard’s Rankin Chapel Home for Jeremiah Wright Spiritual Leader-in-Residence
The Sunday service leading the week to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday has been known as “Rev. Jeremiah Wright Sunday” for almost 40 years at Howard University’s Andrew Rankin Chapel. The post Howard’s Rankin Chapel Home for Jeremiah Wright Spiritual Leader-in-Residence appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Wbaltv.com
Plan to replace Grove Park Elementary School with nursing facility meets resistance
Some northwest Baltimore residents are upset over plans to build a new skilled nursing facility. Plans involve demolishing the old Grove Park Elementary School, which closed in 2018. The Baltimore City Department of Housing has since awarded a bid for the site to a company that plans to build a skilled nursing facility.
wypr.org
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
Young People Get Candid About Safety Concerns
Brookland Middle School student Leana Jenkins counted among those who last saw Karon Blake alive and well in the classroom, just hours before he was shot and killed less than a mile from the northeast D.C. school. The post Young People Get Candid About Safety Concerns appeared first on The Washington Informer.
wypr.org
Baltimore's summer jobs program, YouthWorks, offers the chance to 'earn while you learn'
Do you remember your first job? Learning the route to get there, depositing your first paycheck, getting to know your coworkers? For teens and young adults in Baltimore City, that opportunity may come this summer. YouthWorks is a job program housed in the Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development. Young...
Spunky heart transplant recipient leaves behind memories, foundation
BALTIMORE -- Eight years ago, little Maddie Parrott's life was saved by a heart transplant. But just two weeks ago, she died at the age of 13.Her parents said that in those few years, she left a legacy of bravery and perseverance.When Maddie died, she became an organ donor, a fact that gives her parents some peace.And in her honor, they are setting up a foundation called Maddie's Heart.The foundation will raise money to support other transplant families. When she was five years old Parrott was playful and full of spunk as she prepped for surgery at Johns Hopkins."Nobody can...
foxbaltimore.com
Jobs report reveals the importance of career development
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — January is normally a time many people reevaluate their career opportunities and added benefits on the job. In a new jobs report released by UPS, out of 3,000 employees and managers surveyed, 35% said their overall ambitions decreased over the past three years.
