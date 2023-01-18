Read full article on original website
Material from Chromatic 3D Materials meets fire safety regulations for the aerospace industry
Chromatic 3D Materials, a specialist in 3D printing materials and technologies, has passed 14 CFR vertical combustion tests that demonstrate compliance with flammability standards for airworthiness. Chromatic’s durable, abrasion-resistant thermoset polyurethanes are suitable for a wide range of aircraft parts, including elastomeric components used in stowage compartments and decorative panels, as well as air ducts, cargo liners, fabric seals and many other applications.
AddUp releases a new material for the development of complex injection molds
AddUp, a specialist in metal additive manufacturing, presents a new solution for shaping AISI 420 steel. This material, commonly used in plastic injection molding, can now be used for additive manufacturing. AISI 420 steel enables mold manufacturers to develop new, more complex and efficient molds. This material is now available for all FormUp 350 New Generation Powder Bed Fusion (PBF) machines.
Australian researchers aim to use plastic waste for sustainable production
In a project titled “Designing for Circular Economics: Creating Impact from Local Plastic Waste Using Off-Grid Containerized 3D Printers and Practice Based Learning,” the University of Wollongong Australia (UOW) aims to explore more sustainable manufacturing with 3D printing. With support from the National Science Foundation in the United States and CSIRO in Australia, Dr. Ahmed, leader of the UOW project, is working on a team led by Texas-based re:3D. The interdisciplinary team also includes researchers from Austin Habitat for Humanity, the University of Texas at Austin and Western Sydney University.
CyBe Construction expands to North America
CyBe Construction, a Dutch home 3D printing specialist, has opened a business in Florida and plans to build several residential projects in the United States. Berry Hendriks, founder and CEO of CyBe Construction, says, “We see excellent opportunities to expand our U.S. investments even further in the coming years and we are specifically focused on the country’s sustainable housing market. There, we see a strong demand for affordable (rental) housing, which seems to have only increased during Covid-19, heightened by the effects of climate changes.”
Titanium Metal Powder: IperionX Awarded US Air Force Contract
IperionX has been announced as the winner of the US Department of Defense’s Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Grand Challenge contract under the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN). This entitles IperionX to produce titanium metal powder from waste materials and recycle used or out-of-spec titanium powder for the AFRL.
