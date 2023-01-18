CyBe Construction, a Dutch home 3D printing specialist, has opened a business in Florida and plans to build several residential projects in the United States. Berry Hendriks, founder and CEO of CyBe Construction, says, “We see excellent opportunities to expand our U.S. investments even further in the coming years and we are specifically focused on the country’s sustainable housing market. There, we see a strong demand for affordable (rental) housing, which seems to have only increased during Covid-19, heightened by the effects of climate changes.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO