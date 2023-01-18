Read full article on original website
Related
Big Issue struggling to stay afloat amid cost of living crisis, says founder
The Big Issue narrowly avoided going bust during the pandemic, its founder has said, as sales continue to be hit by the cost of living crisis. For the first time in the magazine’s over 30-year history, Covid meant that people who are homeless or long-term unemployed were not able to sell it on the streets, and its leadership had to rapidly rethink the model of the social business.
3printr.com
Material from Chromatic 3D Materials meets fire safety regulations for the aerospace industry
Chromatic 3D Materials, a specialist in 3D printing materials and technologies, has passed 14 CFR vertical combustion tests that demonstrate compliance with flammability standards for airworthiness. Chromatic’s durable, abrasion-resistant thermoset polyurethanes are suitable for a wide range of aircraft parts, including elastomeric components used in stowage compartments and decorative panels, as well as air ducts, cargo liners, fabric seals and many other applications.
The Observer view on the free market thinking that failed Britishvolt | Observer editorial
The government’s hands-off approach meant the odds were against the EV battery startup from the start
3printr.com
DotX Control Solutions Introduces Slicer Software for 5-Axis 3D Printers
DotX Control Solutions announces collaboration with EIT Manufacturing to implement slicer software for five-axis 3D printers. “The issue with three-axis printers is that that models have to be printed in flat, horizontal layers. Most of the existing slicers accommodate those printers. As a result, you are facing trouble. For instance, if the overhang angle exceeds its limit, supports will have to be printed, that you have to remove later on. This is a major problem in metal printing, for example” explains Jan Schuurmans, Director at DotX Control Solutions. “Our 5-Axis Slicer software can actually generate toolpaths for 3D printers that have five or more axis, allowing to print virtually any model without overhang. This unlocks exciting possibilities.”
3printr.com
CyBe Construction expands to North America
CyBe Construction, a Dutch home 3D printing specialist, has opened a business in Florida and plans to build several residential projects in the United States. Berry Hendriks, founder and CEO of CyBe Construction, says, “We see excellent opportunities to expand our U.S. investments even further in the coming years and we are specifically focused on the country’s sustainable housing market. There, we see a strong demand for affordable (rental) housing, which seems to have only increased during Covid-19, heightened by the effects of climate changes.”
3printr.com
Australian researchers aim to use plastic waste for sustainable production
In a project titled “Designing for Circular Economics: Creating Impact from Local Plastic Waste Using Off-Grid Containerized 3D Printers and Practice Based Learning,” the University of Wollongong Australia (UOW) aims to explore more sustainable manufacturing with 3D printing. With support from the National Science Foundation in the United States and CSIRO in Australia, Dr. Ahmed, leader of the UOW project, is working on a team led by Texas-based re:3D. The interdisciplinary team also includes researchers from Austin Habitat for Humanity, the University of Texas at Austin and Western Sydney University.
Comments / 0