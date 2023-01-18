Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
kmyu.tv
Officials warn of uptick in crashes, hazardous driving conditions in Weber Canyon
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the Morgan County Fire and Emergency Medical Systems Department are warning motorists to drive with "extreme caution" if planning to travel through Weber Canyon. Officials reported Saturday shortly after 11 a.m. that authorities of the Morgan Fire and Green Mountain Fire Departments have...
kmyu.tv
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
kmyu.tv
Utah bill would allow pregnant person to use HOV lane, counting as two occupants
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill proposed in the Utah legislature would allow a pregnant person to use high occupancy vehicle lanes on state highways, considering the individual as two occupants. The bill sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Gricius, outlined that provisions would be amended to allow pregnant individuals to...
kmyu.tv
Utah parents support social media ban after video of child's attack posted online
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Kylee and Adam Taylor said their daughter was brutally attacked at her own Utah school twice, and in one instance, video of the assault made the rounds on Instagram and TikTok. Now, the Taylors strongly support Congressman Chris Stewart’s proposal for a federal ban...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake police arrest teen, one other accused of robbing victim at gunpoint
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two men were recently arrested in relation to a Salt Lake City robbery that took place at knifepoint. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department said that they were assisted by the Central Division Bike Squad to take 20-year-old Landon Erevia and 18-year-old Drew Atha into custody on aggravated robbery charges.
kmyu.tv
Report finds paint can left by portable heater caused 2022 explosion at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It is now known what exploded at a construction site at the Salt Lake International Airport in November of 2022, injuring two ironworkers, severely burning one of them. An investigative report by the Utah Occupational Safety & Health concluded an aerosol paint can was...
kmyu.tv
Cache County Sheriff's Office seeking inmate who escaped during work release
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Cache County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who reportedly failed to return to custody as part of a work release program. According to a statement from CCSO, Tyson Alexander Marroquin, 21, of Logan, absconded Monday,...
kmyu.tv
Bill providing improved mental healthcare for doctors reintroduced in Utah legislature
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill known that would provide mental health care for health care providers has been reintroduced on Utah’s Capitol Hill after failing to make it through the previous legislative session. If passed, "Scott's Bill" would be a first of its kind in the...
kmyu.tv
Suspected road rage incident leads to multi-vehicle crash, rollover on I-15 in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspected road rage incident resulted in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-15 in Midvale. Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said they received calls about two vehicles driving erratically on southbound I-15 near milepost 296 around 5 p.m. Roden said it appeared drivers...
kmyu.tv
Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
kmyu.tv
'Sting' felt in Ballpark neighborhood over impending move of Salt Lake Bees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A neighborhood activist said losing the Salt Lake Bees to South Jordan “stings,” while another neighbor in the Ballpark Area cast the city as striking out over keeping the club’s home base. “The city sat silent for a year here,” said...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake City Fire Department seeks gender equality by renovating stations
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Privacy concerns coming from staff within the Salt Lake City fire department raised alarm bells over the need to update some stations. Many of the fire stations, including Fire Station 1 in downtown Salt Lake City, was built in the 1980's and 90's. With...
kmyu.tv
Roy High students allegedly chant racial slurs during basketball game against Hunter High
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — Weber School District is currently investigating an incident that occurred during a boys basketball game between Roy High and Hunter High School on Jan. 13. According to several parents and coaches of the Hunter High team, dozens of students in the Roy student section began...
kmyu.tv
Park City businesses get boost from crowds returning for Sundance Film Festival
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — After two years of going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Sundance Film Festival is back and expanding in Utah. Not only is the festival back in-person, but screenings are also available online, at the Gateway MegaPlex in Salt Lake City, and Sundance Mountain Resort.
kmyu.tv
Main library in downtown Salt Lake closed due to extensive plumbing repairs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Main Library is closed until further notice, according to employees. The library located at 210 East and 400 South was shut down Thursday after a main sewer line experienced critical failure and required extensive repairs. "Our facilities team, alongside plumbing contractors,...
kmyu.tv
Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor’s office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
kmyu.tv
Developers bullish on Ballpark neighborhood despite Salt Lake Bees departure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some developers and property owners in the Ballpark neighborhood have said they are not concerned about the Salt Lake Bees leaving the area. The neighborhood has been a hotbed of development in recent years and many have said the allure of a ballpark and baseball team has been a major driver.
Comments / 0