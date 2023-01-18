ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Public warned about playing on snow pile left by massive Bridal Veil Falls avalanche

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The public has been asked to stop climbing on the remains of a massive avalanche in Provo Canyon at Bridal Veil Falls after lingering safety concerns. Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they have surveillance video and cameras up at the overlook near the avalanche, so they can see when people are ignoring the multiple signs saying to stay away.
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah governor, lawmakers not yet on same page regarding tax cuts

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are in a holding pattern on tax cuts until they get on the same page with the governor’s office about what those cuts look like, House Speaker Brad Wilson said Friday. Speaking to reporters during his weekly availability, Wilson revealed all...
UTAH STATE

