Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/13/22–1/20/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
$40,000 Bond Set for Mills Man in Connection with Fentanyl Conspiracy
A Mills man heard a felony charge against him and a string of misdemeanors from Judge Brian Christiansen in Initial Appearances today, Jan. 19. Bryson Manthei, 26, was charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, punishable by 20 years imprisonment. The investigation began in November 2021 when Manthei was identified as...
Casper Attack: After Brutally Beating, Stabbing In-Laws, Accused Killer Went Home To Shower
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 75-year-old man found stabbed and beaten to death in a Casper home Jan. 8 may have survived if authorities had learned of his death earlier than they did, according to court testimony in a Thursday murder hearing. Geroge Kevin Dickerson...
Casper Man Accused of Murder, Attempted Murder Bound Over for Trial
A Casper man charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder will face trial in Natrona County District Court. George Dickerson, 61, was bound over for trial on Thursday at the end of an 80-minute preliminary hearing before Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen. The...
Evansville man gets prison term for pointing rifle at man who reported him for DUI
CASPER, Wyo. — An Evansville resident has been sentenced to a prison term for pointing a rifle at the man who reported him as a drunk driver in December 2021. Court records indicate Weston Lucky Mason, 31, pleaded no contest to possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and a fourth DUI within 10 years, a felony. He was sentenced Thursday in district court to 18–24 months in state prison.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/19/23–1/20/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Another with an Axe
A Casper man heard two charges from Judge Michael Patchen at Initial Appearances in the Natrona County Circuit Court today, Jan. 17. Zachariah Keller, born in 1993, was charged with property destruction, a felony punishable by up to ten years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to $10,000. Keller was...
Casper PD Incident Report log (1/17/23-1/20/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Search for missing man near Edness K. Wilkins State Park continues today
CASPER, Wyo. — The search for a missing man in the area of Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park continues today, and the public is asked to avoid the area. Search and Rescue operations began Thursday after Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an unattended vehicle at EKW State Park, a news release states. When deputies arrived, they found a dog on a leash roaming nearby. The vehicle and dog’s owner was identified as 60-year-old Bruce Wayne Campbell.
VIDEO: Casper Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Outside of Wyoming Medical Center
Casper Police have arrested a man after an accident occurred outside of the Wyoming Medical Center. Video shows CPD leading a man away from a two-car incident that left one vehicle parked on top of the barrier that separates traffic on 2nd Street. According to Lieutenant Jones with the Casper...
Search and rescue efforts continue for missing man at Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park
CASPER, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for a missing man in the area of Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park today, and they ask the public to avoid the area so as to not interfere with the search. Search and Rescue operations began Thursday after Natrona...
Search and rescue underway at EKW; missing man may have fallen through ice
CASPER, Wyo. — A search and rescue operation is ongoing Friday morning in the area of Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park as authorities search for a missing man. Investigators say it is possible he may have fallen through the ice of the North Platte River. The public is asked...
Missing Teenage Girl Last Seen on Jan. 11 in Casper
The Wyoming Missing Persons government website posted a missing teenage girl who was last seen on January 11 in Casper, Wyoming. Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, 16, is a white female, approximately 5'5" tall, 115 lbs. with brown eyes and pink/brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve fuzzy blue...
Natrona County Sheriffs Investigate Missing Person in EKW State Park
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a missing person who was last known to be around Edness Kimball Wilkins (EKW) State Park. The Park is currently closed to the public, a news release says. At about 4:20 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 19, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office deputies were...
Casper Police looking for armed robber
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A suspect is wanted after committing two armed robberies Sunday night... and attempting a third. This all happened within a two hour span, roughly. At around 7:30 pm on Sunday, Casper Police says this suspect... Who they’re identifying as an unknown white male... Robbed...
Casper Man, Convicted of Fourth DUI, Now Indicted For Felon Possessing a Firearm
A Casper man convicted and sentenced for a fourth DUI in 10 years after being found passed out at an intersection downtown in 2021 now faces a federal indictment for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Steven Robert Venjohn knew he was a felon, an unlawful user of...
Multiple goats, ducks, chickens killed in fire near Casper early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — An early morning structure fire in an animal holding pen led to the loss of multiple animals on Hopi Road near Casper. According to the Natrona County Fire District, fire crews arrived and found the structure fully involved with fire. Due to multiple power lines going into the structure, crews contained the fire from spreading but waited until electric crews arrived to discontinue power.
Natrona County divorce filings (1/10/23–1/16/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from Jan. 10 through Jan. 16. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Crews responding to east-Casper gas leak: ‘avoid Walsh Drive’
CASPER, Wyo. — Directional drilling work on the corner of Gannett Street and Walsh Drive hit a gas line, Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Dane Andersen told Oil City News on Friday. “Evacuation notices for affected homes has been issued,” a release by the by agency said. “19 total occupancies have been evacuated.”
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/11/23–1/17/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 11 through Jan. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
