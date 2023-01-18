Read full article on original website
LA Council adopts permanent tenant protections as end of COVID emergency nears
LOS ANGELES — The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. What You Need To Know. The council voted...
LA City Council Votes To Expand Tenant Rights As COVID-19 Protections Are Set To End
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
Ex-LA City Councilman Huizar Pleads Guilty to Racketeering, Tax Evasion
Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar pleaded guilty Friday to two federal charges stemming from a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.8 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project.
LA city attorney requests funds for ‘critical’ senior-level personnel
A motion to provide funding for three senior-level attorney positions Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto calls critical was filed Friday by Councilman Bob Blumenfield. Feldstein Soto is also seeking funding for leadership training for 100 supervisors, technology and facility upgrades and an analysis by a legal technology expert...
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ordered to Arbitrate Discrimination Case
A judge has ordered binding arbitration of an HIV- positive Latino man's lawsuit claims against East West Bank and two branch management members, in which he alleges he was wrongfully fired from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and sexual orientation.
Regal movie theaters set to close in Southern California
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
LA Metro to LAX: Crenshaw Extension Opens
Having just landed after a long flight, and tired from a day of traveling, one is faced with a variety of choices for transportation to their local destination. For many domestic airports, options are lacking beyond rental vehicles, taxis, or rideshares, as convenient public transit connections are not available to nearby downtowns and suburbs. However, the situation has been continually improving for those traveling to West Coast destinations as most major cities now possess an airport rail transit connection. And now the world’s third-busiest airport joins the ranks of these integrated air terminals.
LA Council Committee Recommends Slate of Permanent Tenant Protections
A slate of permanent tenant protections are set to come before the Los Angeles City Council later this week after the council's housing committee voted to move forward with recommendations Wednesday.
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
Mayor Bass moves into Getty House
Windsor Square, a neighborhood characterized by gated mansions and tree-lined residential streets, has a new resident. A spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass said she moved into Getty House, the official residence of the mayor of Los Angeles, during the “Christmas break” and will live there while in office. The mayor joins other former city leaders who have called the mansion at 605 S. Irving Blvd. home, including the past two mayors, Eric Garcetti and Antonio Villaraigosa, as well as the late Mayor Tom Bradley.
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
Long Beach awards $6 million to developers for affordable housing
The city of Long Beach announced Friday it has awarded $6.1 million in loans overseen by its nonprofit Long Beach Community Investment Company for two firms to purchase and develop affordable rental housing for those experiencing or at risk of becoming homelessness. “This funding and key action reflects our sense...
Secure parking lot for housing insecure people coming to Los Angeles County
Housing insecure people who sleep in their cars will soon be able to park overnight in a secure parking lot near LAX, the airport announced Thursday. The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners unanimously approved the measure. The parking lot is located on La Cienega Boulevard and 111th Street, a news release said. The secure […]
78-Year-Old Jackie Goldberg Elected as Los Angeles Unified School Board President
The Los Angeles Unified School District elected in former school board member and Assemblywoman Jackie Goldberg as President of the board on Tuesday, elevating her to the position 40 years after her first initial successful run for the school board. Goldberg, a UC Berkeley and University of Chicago graduate, first...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Rapper files $10M claim over Dec. 31 encounter with L.A. County deputies
Lawyers for a Los Angeles-based rapper called Feezy Lebron filed a $10 million claim against Los Angeles County today, alleging sheriff’s deputies threatened to shoot and kill him as he sat alone in his car on New Year’s Eve.
José Huizar agrees to plead guilty to racketeering, tax evasion
Former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar is expected to plead guilty Friday to federal charges that outline a City Hall-based bribery and money laundering scheme in which he took more than $1.5 million in cash, gambling trips and escorts in exchange for his support of a planned downtown hotel project, according to court papers obtained Thursday by City News Service.
Inglewood mayor’s ex-aide denied permanent restraining order against him
WHITTIER, Calif. – A Superior Court judge denied a request to issue a permanent restraining order against Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. in an ongoing dispute between him and his ex-aide Melanie McDade. As expected, Butts took the stand to deny all claims lodged against him by McDade.
Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home
LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
