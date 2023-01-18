Read full article on original website
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
CBS Sports
Julian Edelman says there's one team Tom Brady definitely won't be playing for in 2023
One of the biggest questions of the NFL offseason revolves around Tom Brady and where he's going to end up in 2023. Brady's contract with the Buccaneers expired at the end of the season, which means when March rolls around, he'll be hitting free agency for just the second time in his 23-year career, but that's only assuming he doesn't retire.
Yardbarker
New NFL team emerges as Tom Brady frontrunner?
Tom Brady’s looming free agency continues to be one of the more intriguing NFL stories heading into the offseason. Earlier this week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Whether that makes Brady more or less likely to commit to the organization after last season’s disastrous run remains unclear.
Report: NBC Makes Decision On Tony Dungy's Status Following Controversial Tweet
Former NFL head coach turned Sunday Night Football analyst Tony Dungy stirred up a hornet's nest on social media this week. Dungy, who coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996-2001 and the Indianapolis Colts from 2002-2008, responded Wednesday to a tweet from Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist calling ...
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday
It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
Yardbarker
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton Interview Postponed After Tragic Death
JAN 20 PAYTON INTERVIEW ON HOLD Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died following a boat crash in Florida, authorities said Thursday, a tragedy that impacts on the sports world in Charlotte. Walkes, 25, was a player for the MLS club Charlotte FC, owned by David Tepper, who also owns...
Yardbarker
Report: Chicago Bears ask permission from Packers to interview defensive coordinator candidate
The Chicago Bears are searching for defensive coaching help. The Chicago Bears’ defense was bad last season. A new report has come out that the Bears are looking to hire outside coaching help for next season. The Bears’ defense gave up the 29th most yards (378) in the regular season. They gave up the most points per game (27.2). It was a rough year for first-year defensive coordinator Alan Williams.
Damar Hamlin and his family cheered the Bills on from a suite and NFL fans loved to see it
Nearly three weeks after Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest during a Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals primetime game, the Buffalo safety has been on the mend. After spending time in the hospital recovering, he rejoined his teammates just about a week ago in the middle of their emotional playoff run. With...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles Rule Out 1 For Playoff Game Vs. Giants
Philadelphia Eagles rule out one for Divisional Round. The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one starter for their game against the New York Giants Saturday. The Eagles benefited from the first-round bye and had ample time to rest up before Saturday’s game. They had good news for several players on their injury report Thursday.
Yardbarker
JuJu Smith-Schuster Takes Clear Shot At Steelers Ahead Of 1st Playoff Game With KC
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the best teams in the 21st century in drafting and developing wide receivers. It is not automatic that a receiver who is selected by the black and gold goes on to be a major contributor, but they have hit more often than not. When the team selected JuJu Smith-Schuster from the USC Trojans in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft, it was love at first sight with the fan base.
Yardbarker
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Has 1 Devastating Name In His Possible Cap Casualties List
The Steelers have $4,427,145 remaining and that will be added to the 2023 projected amount of $225,000,000 giving them the ability to spend to approximately $229,427,145. During the offseason, NFL teams have to play a bit of chess or perform a balancing act to keep the team under the cap number it can’t exceed. One way they do that, according to Moats, is to weigh how well a player performed by how much that player costs the team. If the player brings enough value to the team, they may opt to restructure the player’s contract.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers Get Good News On Final Injury Report Before Cowboys Game
The San Francisco 49ers had some injuries this week. The San Francisco 49ers had a couple of players battling injuries this week after the win over the Seattle Seahawks Saturday. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings and defensive end Samson Ebukam were limited in practice earlier this week following injuries in the Wild Card round victory. Their status appears to have improved before the Divisional Round game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Yardbarker
Bills safety tells Buccaneers' Tom Brady: 'Go be with your kids'
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has made his feelings known about the playing future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I’ve been riding for you all year," Poyer said during the latest edition of "The Jordan Poyer Podcast," as shared by Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post. "Early on, you can go back to my podcast, I said 'you can’t count Tom out.' … And sure as s--- he made the playoffs. You did everything you could’ve did in this league. I understand you love this game. Go be with your kids, man."
Yardbarker
What the heck is going on at Michigan?
Since Michigan's loss to TCU on New Year's Eve, it's safe to wonder what the heck is going on in Ann Arbor. That loss kickstarted a series of unfortunate events within the football program, which now includes the firing of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday. The Wolverines announced they...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers
Joe Namath would love to see Aaron Rodgers quarterback his former New York Jets squad in 2023. The NFL Hall of Famer even said he would allow Rodgers to wear his iconic No. 12 jersey if he elected to sign with the Jets organization this offseason. Namath's jersey was retired by the New York ...
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bears safety lands job with Tennessee
A former Chicago Bears defensive back lands a job with the Tennessee Titans after the Bears asked to interview him. The Chicago Bears have put in a few requests for interviews as they are looking for a new defensive backs coach with James Rowe’s departure. Chicago has already put...
Yardbarker
Injury update given on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's 27-20 playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. That news comes from ESPN's Adam Schefter after Mahomes underwent an MRI following the game. A high-ankle sprain is a significant injury, and typically sidelines players for several...
Yardbarker
Brian Daboll: Giants 'wanted' injured Sterling Shepard around through playoff run
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has explained why he and general manager Joe Schoen have wanted injured wide receiver Sterling Shepard around the team through the playoffs. "He's a great teammate," Daboll said of Shepard on Thursday, per the Giants' website. "He provides a lot of juice. He's...
