nftplazas.com

Xternity Shows its Mettle as Synergy Land Heads to Polygon

Imagine the herculean task of moving a prominent project from one blockchain to another. From transferring assets to adjusting protocols and carrying the community along, it is no small feat. Luckily for Synergy Land, which is looking to move from Solana to Polygon, it will be getting some help. This...
nftplazas.com

Guild of Guardians Wades in with ‘Esports Exclusives’ Sale

Guild of Guardians is attempting to redefine Web3 gaming with its Esports Exclusives digital collectible sale, which will take place at 6pm EST on February 8. The sale is a celebration of an earlier partnership with eight top esports teams, including, NAVI, NRG, TI, Cloud9, Fnatic, Team Liquid, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and SK Gaming.
nftplazas.com

The PROOF Collective Takes Off with Grails Season III

Grails are back, better than ever! The PROOF Collective is kicking off the festivities with a first look at the highly-anticipated Season III artwork. The Grails Season III mint is live and will be open for the next 7 days. PROOF-curated Grails: Season III introduces 20 new artists and some...
nftplazas.com

Helix Records Unveils Game-Changing Migration to Web3

Helix Records has unveiled a game-changing plan to add all its artists to Web3 through NFTs. Starting next month, the label will release a Genesis Pass that serves as a digital passport that allows its holders to access the Helix ecosystem. Holders of the pass will also have access to...

