Influential, passionate VCU Comic Arts Collection Specialist dies at 53

Constantly approaching her work with wonder and excitement, Cindy Jackson supported and developed a rich comic arts collection at VCU. Cindy Jackson started working in Special Collections and Archives at VCU as an undergraduate student employee in 1996, according to VCU Libraries’ Senior Curator Yuki Hibben, who had worked alongside Cindy Jackson since 2001.
Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Management Complete Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care

RICHMOND, VA - Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II proudly announce that the construction of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has been completed by builder, EMJ Corporation. The 98-unit luxury senior living community, financed by Trustmark Bank, is preparing to welcome founding residents to their new home in Richmond, Virginia.
