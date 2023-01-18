Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.Majestic NewsRichmond, VA
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
247Sports
Virginia hosts three-star guard Redd Thompson after his breakout start to the winter
Redd Thompson has been one of the more productive performers on the high school scene this winter. A 6-foot junior guard from Richmond (Va.) Thompson led his John Marshall High School team to a Chick-Fil-A Classic Championship earning Tournament MVP honors in the process. Two weeks later, Thompson maintained his...
commonwealthtimes.org
Influential, passionate VCU Comic Arts Collection Specialist dies at 53
Constantly approaching her work with wonder and excitement, Cindy Jackson supported and developed a rich comic arts collection at VCU. Cindy Jackson started working in Special Collections and Archives at VCU as an undergraduate student employee in 1996, according to VCU Libraries’ Senior Curator Yuki Hibben, who had worked alongside Cindy Jackson since 2001.
Renderings show new Fox Elementary School; construction timeline unclear
New renderings show William Fox Elementary School nearly a year after the historic school in Richmond’s Fan neighborhood was destroyed by fire.
Virginia lawmakers unite to fight cancer: 'Don't be an ostrich'
A bipartisan group of lawmakers gathered in Richmond on Friday to discuss Virginia's efforts in the fight against cancer and to pay tribute to two former colleagues who died.
Visiting this 'museum-like' Virginia business is like 'walking back in time'
You’ve heard of a window into the past. At Caravati’s Architectural Salvage in Ashland, you can choose a door or several other paths to yesteryear.
Virginia man plans to save for his children’s college with $1 million lottery winnings
“I was in disbelief!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “I asked my wife to check. She was just floored!”
Goochland Schools announces Teacher of the Year 2023
Goochland County Public Schools leaders -- including Superintendent Jeremy Raley and Goochland High School Principal Michael Wright -- announced the district's 2023 Teacher of the year.
CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including six parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
VCU opens campus grocery store on site of former West Grace Walmart
The storefront, which is at the bottom of a seven story building owned by VCU, was previously home to a Walmart which was open from April of 2015 to June of 2019 and was vacant from then until December.
Petersburg middle school, high school put under controlled movement
A Petersburg middle school and high school were both put under controlled movement only a few hours apart on Wednesday.
Petersburg student hospitalized after fights, local schools look at safety, security measures
Multiple Central Virginia school divisions are addressing safety concerns as students have started fights and brought weapons onto school grounds.
Improvements coming for dangerous Semmes Avenue in Richmond
City leaders say improvements are on the way for a Richmond Street with a history of traffic accidents. Residents that are familiar with Semmes Avenue -- frequenting the road and living nearby -- have wanted traffic changes for years.
Richmond Greyhound station for sale -- again
Greyhound continues to operate there, but listing agents don’t anticipate the company will be there long-term.
Shot fired into Richmond home: 'They ain't going to do nothing till we dead'
A Richmond mother who lives with her son at the Belt Atlantic Apartments in South Richmond said she was angry, exhausted, and scared after someone fired a bullet into her apartment.
multifamilybiz.com
Watercrest Senior Living Group and Harbert Management Complete Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care
RICHMOND, VA - Watercrest Senior Living Group and joint venture partner, Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II proudly announce that the construction of Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has been completed by builder, EMJ Corporation. The 98-unit luxury senior living community, financed by Trustmark Bank, is preparing to welcome founding residents to their new home in Richmond, Virginia.
WAVY News 10
Death of NSU student, friend prompts $200M lawsuit against Richmond officer, PD
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On the night of Aug. 7, 2022, a young couple was traveling in the southside of Richmond. Around the same time, Richmond police officers were responding to a report of a break-in. What happened next was a tragedy that’s now the subject of a $200...
‘A terrific and dedicated servant’: Chesterfield Police K-9, ‘Kona,’ unexpectedly dies
The 10-year-old female malinois, Kona, unexpectedly died on the morning of Friday, Jan. 20. Kona served Chesterfield County for eight and a half years.
Youngkin Pushes Bill Over Scholarship Controversy
Richmond house flipper sentenced to 9 years in prison
Josh Romano, a one-time high-profile Richmond house flipper, has been sentenced to a term of nine years in federal prison.
Vigil honors man, woman killed in Hopewell 'rolling gun battle'
"Folks came out to show the community, show the family they are not alone and I think the family found comfort in that,” Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke said.
