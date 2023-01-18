Read full article on original website
KTVB
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
newslj.com
Suicide hotline funding moves on; spending proposal sparks emotional debate at Capitol
CASPER — Lawmakers took a step toward addressing suicide in Wyoming on Thursday as the state continues to reel from a crisis that left more than 180 people dead in 2020 alone. In the measure’s first full vote, the House passed a bill Thursday that would establish a $40...
What is Idaho’s Strangest Attraction?
Mental Floss created an entertaining YouTube video titled, "The Coolest Offbeat Attraction in Each U.S. State" with the description, "Offbeat attractions in the United States include strange roadside attractions and wonderfully weird museums. The List Show is a trivia-tastic, fact-filled show for curious people. " We certainly have some interesting...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Landlords Say National Rent Control Idea Is Awful, Would Create More ‘Slum Lords’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A few dozen progressive lawmakers in Congress want President Joe Biden to enact rent control measures across the nation. Supporters argue inflation and the lingering economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are making it hard for many people to afford rent....
If Idaho’s Lava Ridge Wind Project is Approved, Expect Violence
This isn’t an endorsement but there will be violence. It’s a prediction and when it happens, some will believe there are new folk heroes in southern Idaho. I’ve been getting plenty of feedback on the proposed wind farms that could dot our land. I’m writing this as I’m awaiting another update about the Lava Ridge site from the Bureau of Land Management. We’re just entering a 60-day public comment period. Yes, a handful of people in our valley may support the idea, but I’m telling you, it’s a tiny number.
boisestatepublicradio.org
This Idaho scholar concludes ‘cop-aganda’ is largely to blame for unrealistic expectations of police
A just-published survey gauges Idahoans’ expectations of law enforcement. Two primary questions were posed, one of which read:. On a scale of 0 to 100%, what percentage of crimes must police in Idaho solve in order for you to say that they are doing a “good job” at solving crime?
spokanepublicradio.org
Idaho's anti-militia law is under fire again
Part of Idaho’s anti-militia law is once again being targeted for repeal under a more conservative state legislature. The proposal comes from Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow), who’s among a group of far-right lawmakers in the legislature. His bill would repeal a nearly century-old law banning the formation of...
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
"bOiSe Is TuRnInG iNtO cAlIfOrNiA!!" We hear it quite often 'round these here parts. People are moving from California to the Treasure Valley in droves, and the trend doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. We get it, California has some odd laws:. Yeah.. While the culture in California...
The Tree Huggers Invade Idaho’s Capitol
If tree huggers host an event and nobody comes, does it make a sound? An organization known as Idaho Energy Freedom hosted an “education” day at the Idaho State Capitol. Group members claim they aren’t lobbyists but they would like to sell green energy ideas to an overwhelmingly Republican legislature. Next week they can sell ice boxes in Nome, Alaska!
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The 9 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in Idaho
Nobody likes to see flashing blue and red lights in their rearview mirror, but if you commit a moving violation there's always a chance that someone is watching when you do it. Depending on how serious the violation is, you could be putting your driving privileges at risk. When you're...
File Idaho income tax returns starting Jan. 23
The Idaho State Tax Commission starts processing 2022 Idaho individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23.
westerniowatoday.com
Idaho woman shares 19-day miscarriage on TikTok, says state’s abortion laws prevented her from getting care
(IDAHO) — An Idaho woman who documented her 19-day miscarriage on social media said it was days before she could receive care due to the state’s strict abortion laws. Carmen Broesder, 35, from Nampa — 20 miles west of Boise — a mother-of-one was just six weeks pregnant when she began miscarrying on Dec. 8. However, she said it took eight days before she was given any medicine to manage her pain and to expel embryonic tissue, and several more days for the miscarriage to end.
Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track
An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday. According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is […] The post Boise State University survey finds 41% of Idahoans say the state is on the wrong track appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Simplistic Way Addicted Idaho Smokers Could Save $50,000 A Year
I'm sure there's a lot you could do with $50,000 a year and my wheels are turning! Idaho is one of the highest costs per year for smokers and one of the highest costs over a lifetime as well. Diana Polk from WalletHub shared "To encourage the estimated 34.2 million...
idahofreedom.org
Time for state leaders to act after IEA president admits woke trainings reach Idaho classrooms
Idaho Education Association president Layne McInelly’s presentation to the House and Senate education committees this week got very little legacy news attention, except for a mere six sentences from Idaho Education News, which reported how “excited” McInelly and the rest of the education establishment is about Gov. Brad Little’s education plans.
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
Idaho lawmakers weigh state employee raises amid stories of low pay, morale
BOISE — Amid pleas for help to counter the effects of inflation and rising costs of living, Idaho lawmakers are faced with determining how much to raise state employee compensation. Joint Change in Employee Compensation Committee members heard testimony on Jan. 18 from agency directors and received hundreds of written comments from employees as they gear up to decide what to recommend to the state’s budget writers. The CEC committee is scheduled to meet again 3 p.m. Wednesday. ...
