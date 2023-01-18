ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Writes Sweet Letter to Son Zane

Dancing With The Stars pro Sharna Burgess recently wrote a touching open letter for her son, Zane. She and her partner Brian Austin Green welcomed their baby boy in 2022. Sharna Burgess Posts Adorable Message for Her Baby Boy. In a recently uploaded video on Instagram, Burgess looked back at...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Star Brooke Simpson Embodies the Genie in ‘Friend Like Me’ Cover

America’s Got Talent Season 16 finalist Brooke Simpson made our wishes come true this week with a cover of “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin. The singer shows off a fun personality and a powerhouse voice on the performance. Brooke Simpson Covers ‘Friend Like Me’ from Aladdin...
talentrecap.com

The Sacred Riana Terrifies Howie Mandel in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared an early release performance from Monday’s new episode, featuring the Sacred Riana. In case you don’t remember her, Riana reached the Quarterfinals of AGT Season 13 with her terrifying magic act. The Sacred Riana Terrifies the AGT: All-Stars Judges. Riana is...
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Star Benicio Bryant Asks Fans for Their Opinions About New Music

America’s Got Talent Season 14 finalist Benicio Bryant recently took to Instagram to share snippets of new music with fans, asking their opinions about which song he should release. The 18-year-old singer released his most recent single, “I Can’t Dance to This,” last summer. Benicio Bryant...
talentrecap.com

Meet ‘Belgium’s Got Talent’ Winners Mini Droids, Competing on ‘AGT All Stars’

Returning for another chance at victory is the winning group from season seven of Belgium’s Got Talent, hip-hop dance group Mini Droids. Their choreographed break dance routines are set to amaze all those that watch their every performance on America’s Got Talent All Stars. Who is The Exceptionally...
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Alum Alyssa Witrado Impresses in Raw Billie Eilish Cover

The Voice singer Alyssa Witrado recently published her own rendition of Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die.” Apparently, she was supposed to perform this song if she advanced further into the competition. Alyssa Witrado Covers Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die”. The Team Gwen singer...
talentrecap.com

Kristin Chenoweth Shares That She’s Working on a New Broadway Show

Former The Voice Battle Advisor Kristin Chenoweth recently shared the news that she’s working on a totally new Broadway show. This project could mark the actress’ first return to the Broadway stage since 2019. Kristin Chenoweth Teases New Broadway Show. During a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What...
talentrecap.com

Ariana Grande Sings ‘Over the Rainbow’ on TikTok to Prove a Point

Former The Voice coach Ariana Grande recently took to TikTok to respond to comments wondering why she hasn’t been singing lately. The answer is, of course, that she’s busy filming the Wicked movies. To prove that she still has the pipes, Grande shared a video singing “Over the Rainbow.”
talentrecap.com

Meet Emil and Dariel, The Talented Cello Players on ‘AGT All Stars’

Emil and Dariel is a musical duo competing on America’s Got Talent All-Stars. Their cello-playing abilities will be showcased in all their glory as they play the instrument with full energy and enthusiasm. The Duo are Expert Cello Players. When they competed on America’s Got Talent in season 9,...
talentrecap.com

Reddit Users Went Wild After ‘DWTS’ Pros Post Their “After Shower Dance”

A certain post on Instagram got the attention of Dancing With The Stars fans and Reddit users as they witness a short dance sequence. The viewers went wild with the recently posted video of pros Gleb Savchenko, Alan Bersten, and Brandon Armstrong doing an after-shower dance together. DWTS Pros Stun...

