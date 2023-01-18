Read full article on original website
kmvt
Ketchum woman injured following moose attack in her driveway
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to a press release issued by Idaho Fish and Game, on the evening of January 13, a resident of Ketchum received substantial injuries in her driveway area after a moose attack. The encounter started between an unleashed small dog and the moose. When the...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Ketchum and volunteers set up temporary shelter in Hailey
The city of Ketchum, as well as leaders of Blaine County faith organizations and nonprofits, are working to set up a temporary shelter by Friday before up to 50 people are set to be displaced from hotel rooms that were previously booked. The notice of the deadline came in a...
KIVI-TV
Low pressure moves into region tonight bringing snow, cold and wind
Wednesday is shaping up to be a pretty nice day. Temperatures are set to warm into the upper 30s and low 40s in the Treasure Valley and we'll get some partial cloud cover. To our north, in the West Central Mountains, expect isolated snow showers today. We're talking about a 20% chance of the region seeing snow with temperatures only reaching the upper 20s to low 30s. Brrr!
Idaho “Starship” Home Named One of the World’s Most Incredible
A website called LoveProperty released an article titled, The World's Most Incredible Homes. The second house on the list is from right here in Idaho. The website says "Whether you love it or hate it, there's no denying that the Sun Valley Starship is one of the world's most unique and breathtaking homes. The modern masterpiece was constructed in 2020 and was described as a "piece of art" by the listing agent. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property took more than a decade to construct and every room benefits from quirky architectural touches."
Post Register
New members inducted into honor society
Nine Challis High School students were inducted into the Leah O’Keefe chapter of the National Honor Society last month. Students heard from CHS graduate Tyler Zollinger who offered encouragement and advice. NHS President Aedan Baker spoke, new members received certificates and recited quotes and seniors received pins.
