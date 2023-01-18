Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Pet Friendly Hotels to Consider in Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada Appeal
Carson City legal - 30654
Santa Fe Towing, Inc. filed an application to provide consent-only tow car service by tow car vehicle within the State of Nevada under Docket 22-12029. Persons with a direct and substantial interest in the filing may file Petitions for Leave to Intervene at the Authority’s office. Such Petitions must conform to the Authority’s regulations and must be filed on or before February 20, 2023.
knpr
At Nevada interfaith event, Indigenous religious practices shared, discussed
Even with 27 tribal groups of different types in Nevada, not a lot is known by the general public about how these communities live and work. But even less is known about their religious beliefs. That became more apparent late last year when President Joe Biden promised that an area...
Record-Courier
Genoa Town Church, Pink House win approvals
Within an hour on Thursday, items involving a drinking establishment and a church were approved for Nevada’s oldest settlement. The Douglas County Liquor Board approved an onsite unrestricted liquor license for the new owners of the Pink House in Genoa which is al-so a restaurant. The structure was once...
Nevada Appeal
FISH unveils student housing program in Carson City
Friends in Service Helping – “FISH” – has a new project with long-term goals taking shape on Carson City’s main street: the Student Housing Project. Completion is planned for fall. This program is designed to help single parent families (and others) make ends meet and...
sparkstrib.com
Tahoe-area plow driver keeps “Highway to the Sky” open year-round
At an elevation of almost 9,000 feet, Mt. Rose corridor is the highest mountain pass in the Sierra Nevada that is open year round. As the winding, two-lane road connecting Reno and Lake Tahoe is pummeled by a series of snow storms fueled by an atmospheric river, it’s Chris Howland’s job to keep the road open.
2news.com
Lawyer for Former Sparks Fire Chief Demands $441,000+ in Damages
The former Sparks fire chief is demanding more than $441,000 after his lawyer says he was unfairly fired from his position. Mark Lawson was approved to be fire chief on November 28, but then resigned after the City learned Lawson was being charged with ‘serious criminal charges' in a now deleted YouTube video.
Nevada Appeal
State agency clears way for new Silver Springs well
The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection has issued a ruling that clears the way for a new water well to serve Silver Springs. The ruling says the division will issue a Finding of No Significant Impact for construction of the new drinking water well by the Silver Springs Mutual Water Co.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM issues trespass notice to mining company
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management has issued a trespassing notice to Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge over unauthorized use of the habitat of Tiehm’s Buckwheat. The BLM says the area was being used as a laydown area for geotechnical drilling operations associated with collection of subsurface data.
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
resourceworld.com
Silver Range Resources samples up to 93.8 g/t gold at Cambridge project, Nevada
Silver Range Resources Ltd. [SNG-TSXV] reported results from a surface sampling program at its Cambridge project in Lyon County, Nevada. During late November 2022, a two-person crew sampled the prospective area south of the Cambridge Mine. Grab samples were collected from float, outcrop and dump piles. Best results were 93.8, 41.4 and 16.4 g/t gold from small shaft dump samples. A total of 18 samples were collected of which 8 returned analyses greater than 5 g/t gold. Silver up to 265 g/t, copper up to 1.64% and lead up to 9.24% occurs with the higher-grade gold samples. The mineralization appears to be mesothermal in character, similar to that found at the Cambridge Mine.
Sierra Sun
Find your caffeine fix and more at Truckee-Tahoe’s top coffee shops
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — With plenty of snow falling in the Lake Tahoe Basin this winter, the search is on for the best warm drink to enjoy on a cold day. Whether you’re looking for a warm cup of coffee or something sweet to eat with the family after a day on the slopes, communities in the basin have something to offer.
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that...
Nevada Appeal
Virginia City’s Lacy J. Dalton reflects on 2022 awards, looks forward
Singer/songwriter Lacy J. Dalton ended 2022 on a high note after winning several awards, and she looks forward to a busy 2023. She’s working on a new album and planning a trip for shows in Montana, Wyoming and Texas. The Virginia City resident said she has no plan to...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Aqua Metals Selects Tahoe-Reno for Commercial Lithium Battery Recycling Campus
Aqua Metals, Inc. announced the completion of due diligence on a property in Tahoe-Reno, as well as plans to commence phased development of a five-acre recycling campus designed to process more than 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material each year with its innovative Li AquaRefining™ technology. Nevada is the only U.S. state with companies across every facet of the lithium battery supply chain (mining, manufacturing, and recycling), and Aqua Metals is planning its state-of-the-art recycling campus in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) in the heart of the region’s growing battery ecosystem. Aqua Metals intends to design and develop the campus with the goal of sustainably recycling enough critical metals – like lithium hydroxide, nickel, copper, and cobalt – from spent lithium batteries to supply the raw materials for manufacturing 100,000 average EV battery packs every year.
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cookie shop rebranded in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A long day on the slopes deserves to be rewarded, and there’s really nothing better than a steamy cup of hot cocoa accompanied by a gooey chocolate chip cookie. Great American Cookies, a nationwide cookie franchise, has taken over what was previously the...
Nevada Appeal
8 Carson City businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
Out of 36 businesses in Carson City subjected to an alcohol server compliance check last year, eight failed and were issued citations, according to an annual report by city staff. “In addition to a misdemeanor citation for the violating server, six of those citations resulted in an administrative citation, a...
SFGate
Snow consumes state Route 89 near South Lake Tahoe
Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
