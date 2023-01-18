ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Tompkins County Whole Health says the newest Omicron subvariant, XBB.1.5-point is responsible for more than half of the current infections in New York. Officials say despite a low community spread level in the county, hospitalization rates are increasing. They’re urging residents to get boosted with your primary care provider or local pharmacy, particularly those most vulnerable to severe illness. Additionally, you can use the Vaccine Finder online tool to find locations near you. They say CDC data now indicates that people who receive a booster were more than eighteen times less likely to die from COVID-19 and three times less likely to be infected than unvaccinated people.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO