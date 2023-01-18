Read full article on original website
Test confirms rabies in fox captured in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials confirm a rabid fox in Ithaca. Tompkins County Whole Health alerted the community to the potentially rabid animal over the weekend. Ithaca Police were able to locate and eliminate the threat of public exposure. Testing confirmed the presence of the disease in the fox. If you or your pets may have had any contact with it, you’re urged to call the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688.
