KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It appears that the Kalamazoo County Treasurer’s office is getting its ducks in a row with their annual audit just ahead. County Treasurer Thomas Whitener reported to the County Board that his staff and the accountants hired to help out are catching up on reports and other records that got behind.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO