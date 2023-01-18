Read full article on original website
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Schoolcraft couple in 2021 crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury is set to decide the fate of a man accused of killing a Schoolcraft married couple in a car crash over a year-and-a-half ago. According to Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches, high speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts Joel and Dolores Shaffer in May of 2021.
Three arrested in Calhoun County after attempting to lure 14-year-old children on the internet
MARSHALL, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Three men who thought they were meeting up with 14-year-old children were arrested by Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday. WOOD TV-8 reports the 27-year-old Battle Creek man, a 49-year-old Portage man and a 33-year old man from Ghana who is living in Jackson were all arrested when they arrived at a location in Marshall.
AUDIO: Kalamazoo County Treasurer says office is catching up on reports
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – It appears that the Kalamazoo County Treasurer’s office is getting its ducks in a row with their annual audit just ahead. County Treasurer Thomas Whitener reported to the County Board that his staff and the accountants hired to help out are catching up on reports and other records that got behind.
Senator Albert schedules local office hours for Calhoun and Kalamazoo county constituents
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — State Senator Thomas Albert has scheduled in-district office hours to meet with the public at two locations on Monday, January 30. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lawrence Memorial District Library, 107 N. Main St. in Climax. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Pierce...
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
Eight local students receive Youth Social Justice Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo City Commissioners say their favorite meeting of the year comes when they get to hand out Youth Social Justice Awards. They did it this week, the same week the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The awards are sponsored by eight businesses...
Watson named Kellogg Community College President
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Kellogg Community College Board of Trustees have appointed Dr. Paul R. Watson II as the College’s seventh president. Board Chair Steve Claywell said a statement, “Dr. Watson has successfully led KCC as interim president during a period of transition over the past nine months and the Board looks forward to working with him in the role of president.”
