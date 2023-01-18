Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At least 8 people are hurt in a shooting at a Miami parkSan HeraldMiami, FL
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accidentcreteHallandale Beach, FL
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen next week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84Best of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Dessert Buffet Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenMiami Beach, FL
Florida witness may be only witness to V-shaped object hovering over crowded Botanical GardenRoger MarshFlorida State
Regal Cinemas to close movie theater near Boca Raton
Among the 39 Regal Cinemas to close are two in South Florida, including the Shadowood 16 movie theater west of Boca Raton.
The News Cafe to Reopen in 2023
Originally planned for last spring, the reopening has faced delays
miamitimesonline.com
Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions
The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
WSVN-TV
Dog Date Movie Night lets pet owners bring furry companions to Silverspot Cinema in Miami
Having dogs is a social experience. In downtown Miami, “yappy hour” and movie night are really elevating movie time. As many of us know, movies with dogs are just like movies of dogs. Like at Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami for Dog Date Movie Night by Doggizen. Sara...
secretmiami.com
Walk Through Interactive Light Sculptures At This Free, Five-Day Broward Art Festival
Art lovers, rejoice! IGNITE Broward, South Florida’s free, third-annual art and light festival is returning Wednesday, January 25. Presented by the Broward Cultural Division in Partnership with Mad Arts, this year’s event is expected to be bigger and better than ever, doubling in size with more art and larger activations!
Coral Springs Celebrates 60 Years of Community Spirit with Block Party-Style Concert Featuring ‘Wonderama’
The City of Coral Springs is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary with a block party-style Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. Coral Springs, which was incorporated in 1963, has a rich history. Originally known as “the country in the city,” it was developed as a master-planned community focused on parks, recreational areas, and quality of life.
secretmiami.com
20 Fantastic Things To Do In Homestead
As the second-oldest city in Miami-Dade, incorporated in 1913, Homestead has the perfect mix of historical places, interesting attractions and natural beauty. It’s quite different from Miami’s skyscrapers and busy roads, with more of a small town charm, dozens of parks, farms and vast agricultural land. Not to...
communitynewspapers.com
Bolay Grand Opening at Town Center Aventura
What’s better than eating delicious? How about eating Fresh, Bold, and Delicious? Town Center Aventura is excited to welcome Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen to its roster of 10+ restaurants and eateries. Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen celebrated its Grand Opening on Thursday, 1/12/23 and they’re happy to satisfy your lunch...
WSVN-TV
$4B Miami Worldcenter, ‘a city within a city,’ ready to dazzle guests in heart of downtown
Remember when all we had to visit in Miami was South Beach, downtown and the airport? Now we have Wynwood, Miami Design District, Edgewater, Brickell, and the list goes on. Well, now we also have the Miami Worldcenter to add to that long list, and they’re doing it big, right in the heart of downtown. Here’s our urban planner, Alex Miranda, with more.
Eater
A Restaurant Inspired by Coco Chanel Just Debuted in the Design District
Coco, the new restaurant inspired by none other than Coco Chanel herself, has debuted in the city’s most fashionable neighborhood, the Miami Design District, offering a modern take on the glam, Art Deco era. On the menu from executive chef Jose Diaz, diners can start with seasonal oysters and...
worldredeye.com
Fontainebleau Miami Beach Trésor Tower Renovations Complete
Miami Beach, FL – Janauary 19, 2023 – Renovations to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s 37-floor Trésor Tower have been unveiled. Updated suites boast new appliances, new minibars, and bathrooms featuring low-flow shower heads and sinks, lavish vanities, and other fixtures. The tower corridors also feature new artwork and carpeting paying homage to the Fontainebleau bowties first designed by hotel’s original architect, Morris Lapidus.
Vice
Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach
As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
southdadenewsleader.com
Homestead Council workshops CityPlace Homestead project
The Homestead Council is continuing to discuss the best way to redevelop the land occupied by the old city hall. Major concerns have been raised about the proposal being offered by the Related Urban Development Group. Albert Milo, a representative from the group spoke at a recent workshop held to...
charter flights from miami to carrbian islands
Charter flights from Miami to Caribbean islands are a convenient and efficient way to travel to some of the most popular vacation destinations in the world. These flights are operated by private companies and offer a variety of options for travelers, including non-stop flights and customized itineraries.
Miami’s Latest Michelin-Pedigreed Restaurant — Plus 4 More Big New Openings
Miami’s seafood fans have got quite a lot to be excited about this month, as two new restaurants are sharing a plethora of creative fish options — one of them offers panoramic ocean views, the ideal accompaniment for those fresh flavors. They’re joined by two new internationally inspired, chef-driven spots (one boasting a Michelin-star-spangled background to boot). Meanwhile, a veteran of the local Italian food scene has branched out with a new Neapolitan concept sure to conquer the hearts (and bellies) of any pizza fans. (Read: all of us.)
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
Thrillist
The Absolute Best Tacos in Miami
If you had a taco in Miami and didn’t immediately go for drinks in its hidden, backroom speakeasy, did you even have a taco in Miami? Sometimes, the answer is yes, as our city is loaded with stand alone taquerias that do just fine without booze in the back. So, whether you’re up for a big night out, or just want flavorful meats stuffed into warm tortillas, nearly every part of our city has you covered. From South Beach sidewalks to gritty Little Havana holes in the wall, here are the best places to get a taco in Miami.
Miami New Times
Jealous Fork Food Truck Opens First Restaurant With Artisan Pancakes and More
When Joaquin Ortiz and Henrik Telle opened the Jealous Fork food truck in 2019, they didn't realize how popular their pancakes would become. The partners and friends for a decade and a half soon realized that their recipe for success came in batter form. The pancake-focused food truck was a hit, and people would wait upwards of an hour for stacks of hotcakes, both sweet and savory. The truck reached national acclaim when it was featured on the Food Network.
secretmiami.com
This Rooftop Restaurant With Unmatched Views Of Biscayne Bay Is Now Open In Coconut Grove
A breathtaking new rooftop restaurant with stunning views of Miami and Biscayne Bay has popped up in the heart of Coconut Grove! Aptly named Level 6, the 4,000-square-foot restaurant and lounge lives atop Lebanese restaurant, Amal (on the sixth floor, can’t you tell?). It’s the vision of INK Entertainment Group, the team behind Byblos, Sofia Design District and Amal Miami, of course.
