ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Jim Edmonds Says Ex Meghan King Has Taken ‘Little Jabs’ at Him for ‘Three Years’: ‘It’s So F—king Annoying’

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogW1K_0kJd9N9O00

Over it. Jim Edmonds opened up about ex-wife Meghan King — and claimed the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has told “lies” about him since their 2019 split.

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds’ Ups and Downs Over the Years

Read article

“I don’t know if the truth has come out of her mouth since [my wife Kortnie O'Connor] and I have been together,” Edmonds, 52, said during the Wednesday, January 18, episode of the “Hollywood Raw” podcast . “I can give you an entire list, if not all of three years, of straight lies.”

The former MLB star and wife Kortnie O'Connor — whom he married in September 2022 — went on to tell their side of the story about several accusations the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host, 38, has made including Edmonds getting remarried on her birthday.

“It’s just little jabs like that. It’s been nonstop for three years , and it’s so f–king annoying,” he said, adding that he wasn’t even aware the rumor existed until “two or three weeks later” after he got home from his Italy nuptials.

Edmonds also addressed the Missouri native's temporary protective order against him , calling the allegations in the order “completely false.”

O'Connor added, “It was never served to us. No one ever came here. … We had no idea.”

Edmonds and King married in 2015 and split four years later amid rumors that the California native had been unfaithful. He denied the cheating claims at the time, telling Us Weekly , "Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in inappropriate conversation with this persona. At no time was there any time of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none."

On Wednesday's podcast, Edmonds once again shut down rumors of any extramarital affairs, calling it "embarrassing" and an "absolute joke."

Father of 7! Get to Know Jim Edmonds' Kids and Their Mothers

Read article

Prior to their split, the former St. Louis Cardinals player and the Bravo star welcomed 6-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons Hayes and Hart , the latter who had previously been diagnosed with periventricular leukomalacia. (Edmonds also shares a son, Landon, and a daughter, Sutton, with ex Allison Jayne Raski and daughters Hayley and Lauren with his first wife, Lee Ann Horton, who died in 2015 after battling brain cancer.)

In October 2020, King revealed that Hart had also been diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“Even though he’s the same kid, I expected it to hit me hard. But it didn’t,” she wrote in a blog post at the time . “It didn’t hit me hard at all. In fact, I felt relieved. … This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP. I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew.”

King went on to write that CP is defined as “brain paralysis,” calling it an “exceedingly misleading and ridiculous designation.”

On Thursday, however, Edmonds claimed that while Hart does have periventricular leukomalacia, he has never been officially diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“I’m like, well, OK then tell the truth. Don’t tell the sad stories all the time. Just be straight,” he said.

Meghan King’s Dating History: A Complete Guide to Her Love Life

Read article

Edmonds, who shared that he and King are now coparenting through a nanny, also took issue with his ex-wife's dating life — the TV personality dated Trevor Colhoun , Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson, Will Roos and was briefly married to President Joe Biden 's nephew Cuffe Owens — claiming that his “poor kids” are going to grow up “thinking every guy is mean.”

When asked if he sees “any road to peace with her any time soon,” the former Chicago Cub player replied, “Not as long as she talks.”

Us Weekly has reached out to King for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
Reality Tea

Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays

Have you heard about the new Karen-for-hire business? They offer Twitter rebellion, complaint letters, and “super villainy.” I have a theory they based their business plan off Tamra Judge and Meghan King’s slick takedown of Vicki Gunvalson over the course of three Real Housewives of Orange County seasons. Whatever you want to say about Meg now that she’s off the show, I still […] The post Meghan Edmonds Seemingly Calls Out Jim Edmonds’ Fourth Wife For Sharing Pictures Of Their Children During The Holidays appeared first on Reality Tea.
OK! Magazine

Jim Edmonds Bashes Ex-Wife Meghan King's 'Years Of Lies,' Insists She Admitted To Creating False Cheating Rumors

Jim Edmonds is doubling down on his innocence when it comes to rumors he was unfaithful to ex-wife Meghan King. The pair divorced in 2019 after five years of marriage, and since then, they've been publicly feuding over everything from custody arrangements to their rocky relationship.While the retired MLB player has tried to stop engaging with the blonde beauty, he declared he's grown sick of her "lies and denials."Appearing on a recent episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast along new wife Kortnie O'Connor, Edmonds, 52, insisted he never had an affair with their nanny, Carly, who was living with them...
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year

New year, new star splits. While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven't stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February […]
Page Six

Meghan King doubles down on son’s cerebral palsy after Jim Edmonds’ denial

Meghan King insists her son Hart has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy after ex-husband Jim Edmonds’ denial. “Hart has cerebral palsy, Jim,” the “Intimate Knowledge” podcast host told her listeners Friday. “What kind of father doesn’t know that?” King called Edmonds’ refutation “so sad,” adding, “It breaks my heart.” The “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, 38, alleged that the former MLB player, 52, “has not attended one speciality doctor’s appointment” for their 4-year-old. “When I say that, I mean neurologist, ophthalmologist, audiologist — he’s never gone to one IEP [Individualized Education Program] meeting,” she claimed. “None of that.” Additionally, King alleged that Edmonds...
Us Weekly

Meghan King Claps Back After Jim Edmonds Denies Their Son’s Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis: ‘What Kind of Father Doesn’t Know That?’

Meghan King did not hold back after her ex-husband Jim Edmonds questioned her comments about their son's medical history. “Hart has cerebral palsy, Jim,” King, 38 — who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 4, with Edmonds, 52 — said during a new episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast, which was released […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Jill Duggar Dillard's New Picture Of Her Son Has Everyone Wondering The Same Thing

There is no denying that the Duggars — made famous by TLC's hit reality shows profiling their large family, "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" — live an unconventional lifestyle. The heads of the family, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, don't believe in birth control and have prioritized expanding their family. They also make their children follow some strict rules within their home, according to The Things).
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Potomac' Left in Embarrassing Details Robyn Didn't Want You to See

The Real Housewives of Potomac brought the drama to Sensira Resort in Mexico on Sunday night's episode. While much of the focus was on the arguments that quickly ensued, others couldn't help but notice that the show included an embarrassing detail about Robyn Dixon. As fans noticed, RHOP didn't shy away from showing that one of Robyn's tracks (a piece of fake hair) was clearly visible.
MARYLAND STATE
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position

2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
People

Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery

The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shuts Down Wanting Kids With Husband Josh: 'I Think My Head Would Fall Off'

Christina Hall is constantly busy, as she juggles her marriage to Josh Hall, her three kids — daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa, and son Hudson, 3, whom she shares with Ant Anstead — and filming her TV shows. Now that the blonde beauty, 39, and Josh are settled, the former revealed if more kids are in her future. "We're done here. I can't even imagine that," she stated. "I think my head would fall off. We're happy with the three. We're good.""Our hands are full," she added. The duo, who...
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source

Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
People

Christina Hall Says She and Husband Josh Aren't Looking to Have More Kids: 'Can't Even Imagine'

Christina Hall says she and husband Josh Hall feel their family is complete with her three kids — Hudson, 3, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Christina Hall says her family with Josh Hall is complete. Speaking with PEOPLE, the Christina on the Coast star, 39, celebrates the "partnership" she's found in her marriage and how her whole family has benefitted from the union. "We just have a true partnership, true teamwork. We have the same goals as far as everything we want for our future and our end game," the HGTV star shares....
Bustle

Lenny Hochstein's New Girlfriend Has A Lot To Say About Lisa

One of the hottest topics on The Real Housewives of Miami isn’t even a Housewife. Season 5 of the Peacock series is heavily focused on Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s messy divorce, which is eerily foreshadowed in the first four episodes with a shocking hot mic moment before their marriage falls apart for good. In the sixth episode of the season, Lisa reveals to her fellow Housewives that Lenny had already started dating another woman, naturally making fans wonder who she was.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

284K+
Followers
27K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy