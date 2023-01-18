Read full article on original website
OnlyHomers
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
pwponderings.com
Limitless Wrestling 1/21/23 Hard To Handle Results
Limitless Wrestling 1/21/23 Hard To Handle results from the Yarmouth AMVets in Yarmouth, Maine. The event live streamed on IWTV. Ricky Morton vs. Channing Thomas ends in a no contest. Battle Royal for the Number One Contendership of the Let’s Wrestle Championship: Humorous wins the battle royal. Humorous unmasked to...
pwponderings.com
ACTION Wrestling 1/20/23 Lords of Chaos Results
ACTION Wrestling 1/20/23 Lords of Chaos results from the Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. The event live streamed on IWTV. Jaden Newman and Noah Hossman def. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr and Rico Gonzalez) Brogan Finlay def. O’Shay Edwards. Alex Kane vs Damyan Tangra ends in a double...
pwponderings.com
Empire State Wrestling 1/20/23 ESW All I Do Is Win Results
Empire State Wrestling 1/20/23 ESW All I Do Is Win results from the Frontier Fire Hall in Niagara Falls, New York. Chase Oliver def Jerk Cockins, Vinnie Moon and Aaron West. Critical X Revolution (Chael Connors and TJ Epixx) def. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller and Kylon King) ESW Interstate Championship...
pwponderings.com
Streaming This Weekend in Independent Wrestling
There’s another big weekend in independent wrestling upon us. The action begins with ACTION Wrestling on Friday night and goes through Sunday, ending with H2O Wrestling. With events from GCW, ICW, Limitless Wrestling, Warrior Wrestling, and more, in between. We have details on 10 events that will be live...
pwponderings.com
Timothy Thatcher vs Mike Bailey Signed For West Coast Pro Wrestling
Earlier today West Coast Pro announced the return of Timothy Thatcher. Thatcher’s opponent has just been revealed to be former Impact X-Division Champion Speedball Mike Bailey. This match will be taking place for the first time in the United States. The two will face off at “West Coast Best...
pwponderings.com
ICW No Holds Barred 1/21/23 ICW NHB 40 Results
ICW No Holds Barred 1/21/23 ICW NHB 40 results from Skid Row Academy in Westville, New Jersey. The event live streamed on IWTV. ICW American Deathmatch Championship Match: Brandon Kirk (c) def. John Wayne Murdoch to retain the ICW American Deathmatch Championship.
pwponderings.com
Rickey Shane Page Announces Departure From Circle 6 Wrestling
Yesterday Rickey Shane Page tweeted out a video where he gave an update on his status with Circle 6 Wrestling. The former 44.OH! member announced that he’s no longer with the promotion, in a in-ring or backstage capacity. I am no longer working with Circle 6 in a backstage...
pwponderings.com
Timothy Thatcher Announced For West Coast Pro Return
West Coast Pro has announced the return of Timothy Thatcher in March. Thatcher will return at the “West Coast Best Coast” event on March 4th at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, California. This will be the first time Thatcher would be competing at West Coast Pro since “Ill Mannered” on May 13, 2022, where he defeated Kevin Blackwood. His opponent has yet to be announced.
pwponderings.com
Miracle Generation Set To Make West Coast Debut
The Miracle Generation has been announced to make their West Coast debut. The current Blitzkrieg Pro Tag Team Champions, Eliminator Cup Tag Team Champions and Test of Strength tag champs are set to compete at West Coast Pro in March. The duo will make their debut at “West Coast Best Coast” on Saturday March 4th. Their match has yet to be announced.
pwponderings.com
Game Changer Wrestling 1/20/23 GCW Don’t Talk To Me Results
Game Changer Wrestling 1/20/23 GCW Don’t Talk To Me results from the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina. The event live streamed on FITE+. GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) (c) def. The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy) to retain the GCW Tag Team Championships.
