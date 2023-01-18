Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington...
foxwilmington.com
nCino to reduce workforce by seven percent
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – nCino announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that it would be reducing its employee workforce by seven percent. The company cited “mortgage rates rising faster than at any time in memory, macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges in Europe, and a slowdown in the broader economy” as the reasons for the decrease in the workforce.
YAHOO!
Could the 3rd time be the charm for a Southport specialty tax? Here are 6 things to know.
If Southport leaders get their way, those who dine at city restaurants may be paying a bit more tax. The board of aldermen recently approved a resolution to request the state legislature support a prepared meals tax in the city. Here’s what you need to know. Why consider a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
Report: Jacksonville among cities people moving to most in 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It seems that North Carolina is looking mighty appealing. In a recent report from the website MoveBuddha, it looks like more and more people are looking to migrate to some southern states to take it easy. A few stats that are eye-catching is that southern cities have higher inflow rates than […]
foxwilmington.com
Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares,...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
them.us
KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina
KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
WNCT
Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville apartment complex
Residents of Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville went before the Jacksonville City Council to express their concerns and to find out the current state of the apartments after being told in 2021 they would have to vacate. Residents express concern about their future at Jacksonville …. Residents of Town...
CBS News
Wilmington family wins lawsuit against contractor for unperformed work
One customer complained about "pathological lies. Another said he "never called or came to do the work."
Town Center residents concerned about where to live next, current state of complex
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In Jacksonville, more than 100 residents at Town Center Apartments are concerned about the future of where they are going to live. Back in August 2021, they were told they needed to leave because of safety hazards. For some of the residents, they say it’s not easy for them to just […]
WECT
Loved ones gather to honor, remember KC Johnson
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday was an emotional night across Wilmington as family, friends, LGBTQ allies, and other community members gathered to honor and remember the life of KC Johnson. “She was a very beautiful person inside and out,” Veronica Walters said. Walters knew KC Johnson through a support...
WTVM
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Calabash woman thanks firefighters, EMTs for saving her life
CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Calabash is thankful to be alive following a recent medical emergency. Calabash firefighters Marc Hadden and Hunter Lankford responded with Brunswick County EMS to a medical call in Brunswick Plantation last month. Peg Higgins was experiencing a cardiac event at the new...
whqr.org
New buyout program aims to prevent flooding damage in Pender County, Southeast NC
Pender officials have been working with the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, or NCORR, to identify two zones in the county where properties would be eligible for a buyout. NCORR Strategic Buyout Program Director Maggie Battaglin said the agency uses FEMA flood maps to help establish those zones.
WECT
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing NC woman he met online agrees to extradition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online still has an opportunity for bond to be set, but that hearing won’t happen in Myrtle Beach, because of a decision he made in bond court Thursday. William Haven Hicks was...
