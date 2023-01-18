ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

foxwilmington.com

State Treasurer weighs in on proposed $68m purchase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Wilmington has spent millions of dollars in the past year acquiring property around town, now, City Council has its sights set on the tallest building in the skyline. The City of Wilmington is considering purchasing the Thermo Fisher building in Downtown Wilmington...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

nCino to reduce workforce by seven percent

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – nCino announced on Wednesday, Jan. 18, that it would be reducing its employee workforce by seven percent. The company cited “mortgage rates rising faster than at any time in memory, macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges in Europe, and a slowdown in the broader economy” as the reasons for the decrease in the workforce.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Report: Jacksonville among cities people moving to most in 2022

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It seems that North Carolina is looking mighty appealing. In a recent report from the website MoveBuddha, it looks like more and more people are looking to migrate to some southern states to take it easy. A few stats that are eye-catching is that southern cities have higher inflow rates than […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
them.us

KC Johnson, Trans Woman Who Loved Anime and Manga, Killed in North Carolina

KC Johnson, a transgender woman, was killed on January 13 in Wilmington, North Carolina. She was 27 years old. Johnson’s body was found Wednesday in Georgia, after apparently being thrown in the Savannah River. She was reported missing last week after she told her partner, Bulla Brodzinski, she would be going out for an hour but never returned.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Loved ones gather to honor, remember KC Johnson

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday was an emotional night across Wilmington as family, friends, LGBTQ allies, and other community members gathered to honor and remember the life of KC Johnson. “She was a very beautiful person inside and out,” Veronica Walters said. Walters knew KC Johnson through a support...
WILMINGTON, NC
WTVM

Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Calabash woman thanks firefighters, EMTs for saving her life

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Calabash is thankful to be alive following a recent medical emergency. Calabash firefighters Marc Hadden and Hunter Lankford responded with Brunswick County EMS to a medical call in Brunswick Plantation last month. Peg Higgins was experiencing a cardiac event at the new...
CALABASH, NC

