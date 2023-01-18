ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Albertsons Companies Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022

On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart

Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Why This Tesla Analyst Says 'Investors Should Be 'Proactively Buying' EV Stock

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares received another price target cut late Wednesday, although the analyst recommends that investors accumulate shares. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla shares and reduced the price target from $340 to $300, which represents roughly 133% upside from current levels.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Palantir And Dogecoin's Co-Founder Slams This Bankrupt Crypto Lender

Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The market ended a volatile holiday-shortened trading week on a high note, as all three major indexes moved higher on Friday. The S&P 500 still ended the week lower by 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite squeaked out a gain of 0.55%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.70% for the week.
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Generac Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Generac Hldgs GNRC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Generac Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion. Buying $1000 In GNRC: If an investor had bought $1000 of GNRC stock 5 years...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $1.28 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. Synlogic SYBX shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $1.08. This security traded at a volume of 55.9K shares come close, making up 35.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million.
Why Truist Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Truist Financial TFC shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results. On Thursday, Truist announced its earnings results for both the full year 2022 and the fourth-quarter 2022. The company achieved $1.30 adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.28.
Where Entergy Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Entergy ETR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Entergy. The company has an average price target of $113.0 with a high of $119.00 and a low of $103.00.
After Bumper Profit Of $3.4B In 2022, SLB Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 43%

Oilfield services giant SLB SLB, formerly Schlumberger, has reported a whopping 83% leap in its net income during its 2022 results, to $3.4 billion. For Q4 FY22, the company reported revenue of $7.9 billion, which increased by 5% sequentially and 27% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $7.81 billion. Adjusted EPS...

