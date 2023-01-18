Read full article on original website
Related
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Benzinga
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Albertsons Companies Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022
On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
Tesla To Rally Around 138%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday
JP Morgan cut the price target for Apple Inc. AAPL from $190 to $180. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating. Apple shares fell 1.1% to $133.70 in pre-market trading. Barclays raised the price target for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $190 to $200. Barclays analyst...
Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.”
Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Jim Cramer On This Stock Up 2% Over 6 Months: 'You've Got A Real Winner There'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Weyerhaeuser Co WY a lot. When asked about Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, he said, "People are worried about the Republicans and defense budget. I’m worried about the Ukrainians and defending them, and I think Lockheed Martin plays a key role."
Why This Tesla Analyst Says 'Investors Should Be 'Proactively Buying' EV Stock
Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares received another price target cut late Wednesday, although the analyst recommends that investors accumulate shares. The Tesla Analyst: Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter maintained an Overweight rating on Tesla shares and reduced the price target from $340 to $300, which represents roughly 133% upside from current levels.
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Microsoft, Palantir And Dogecoin's Co-Founder Slams This Bankrupt Crypto Lender
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The market ended a volatile holiday-shortened trading week on a high note, as all three major indexes moved higher on Friday. The S&P 500 still ended the week lower by 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite squeaked out a gain of 0.55%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 2.70% for the week.
Cramer's E-Commerce Recommendations Include 6 Stocks, But Why Didn't Amazon Make The Cut?
E-commerce companies experienced a slowdown in their businesses in 2022 following the pandemic boost they received in the previous two years. The poor fundamental performance impacted their stock prices. Some e-commerce stocks are still investment-worthy, according to CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer. “There are still e-commerce plays that I’m...
Benzinga
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Generac Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Generac Hldgs GNRC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Generac Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion. Buying $1000 In GNRC: If an investor had bought $1000 of GNRC stock 5 years...
Benzinga
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Iterum Therapeutics ITRM shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $1.28 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million. Synlogic SYBX shares moved upwards by 7.98% to $1.08. This security traded at a volume of 55.9K shares come close, making up 35.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.1 million.
Why Truist Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Truist Financial TFC shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings results. On Thursday, Truist announced its earnings results for both the full year 2022 and the fourth-quarter 2022. The company achieved $1.30 adjusted diluted EPS for the fourth quarter, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.28.
Benzinga
Where Entergy Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Entergy ETR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Entergy. The company has an average price target of $113.0 with a high of $119.00 and a low of $103.00.
After Bumper Profit Of $3.4B In 2022, SLB Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 43%
Oilfield services giant SLB SLB, formerly Schlumberger, has reported a whopping 83% leap in its net income during its 2022 results, to $3.4 billion. For Q4 FY22, the company reported revenue of $7.9 billion, which increased by 5% sequentially and 27% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $7.81 billion. Adjusted EPS...
Jim Cramer Slams Crypto Markets Again After Genesis Bankruptcy Report: 'Truly A Sham'
Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s Mad Money, slammed cryptocurrency markets again on Wednesday, calling them "truly a sham." What Happened: Cramer said his personal favorite news of Wednesday was that crypto firm Genesis is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy. In December, Cramer said he cashed out his...
Comments / 0