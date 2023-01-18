Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
purduesports.com
#3 Purdue Battles Maryland on Sunday in Mackey
[3] Purdue (18-1, 7-1) vs. Maryland (12-6, 3-4) West Lafayette, Ind. | Mackey Arena (14,876) • After being on the road for four of its last five games, the No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball team returns home for a Sunday afternoon tilt with Maryland -- the first of two meetings this season with the Terrapins. This will mark just Purdue's fourth Big Ten home game, but starts a stretch where the Boilermakers are home for four of their next six contests.
purduesports.com
Six Wins, Four Top-10 Times Power Purdue
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Purdue track & field team won six events and earned four top-10 times in program history on Saturday at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Fifth-years Justin Becker and Camille Christopher and freshman Zachary Evans all posted victories that came with top-10 times...
purduesports.com
Boilers Settle for Runner-Up Showings on Senior Day
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Event victories from Kate Beavon, Maggie Love and Daryn Wright highlighted the day as the Purdue swimming & diving teams dropped both sides of Saturday's Senior Day dual meet vs. top-10 ranked Indiana. Team Scores. • Men: #7 Indiana 161, Purdue 128. • Women: #9...
purduesports.com
Boilermakers Host Minnesota for Alumnae Day
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team will close out its two-game homestand on Saturday when it hosts Minnesota for a 2 p.m. tip of B1G+. Saturday marks the return of Alumnae Day, as well as Camper Reunion Day. Tim Newton and Jane Schott will call the...
purduesports.com
3 Big Ten Foes Up Next in Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Purdue track & field team will compete against a trio of Big Ten opponents at the Simmons-Harvey Invitational on Saturday, January 21, at the U-M Indoor Track Building in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The meet commences with the 60m hurdle prelims and six field events...
purduesports.com
Purdue Takes Loss on the Road Against #16 Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - Purdue wrestling suffered another tough Big Ten Conference loss on Friday night, falling by a score of 28-9 to No. 16 Wisconsin in the UW Field House. The dual started well as an upset win from Matt Ramos followed by a hard-fought decision from Dustin Norris put the Boilermakers (4-6, 0-3 B1G) out in front 6-0 early. However, Purdue only claimed one more matchup on the night, Brody Baumann's 10-6 victory at 174, and head coach Tony Ersland's squad were forced to leave empty handed.
purduesports.com
Wrestling Travels for Weekend Double
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue wrestling hits the road for its first weekend doubleheader of the season, facing off with a pair of Big Ten opponents in No. 16 Wisconsin and No. 13 Minnesota. The Boilermakers (4-5, 0-2 B1G) make the long trek north and will travel to Madison...
purduesports.com
Boilers Edged Out by Cleveland State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.- Purdue was defeated by the Cleveland State Vikings after a fiercely competitive match. The 2-5 result gives the Boilermakers their second loss of the spring. The Boilers took the doubles point for an early 1-0 lead. Michal Wozniak/Julen Morgan set the tone by bulldozing their opponents 6-0,...
purduesports.com
Cyr Joins Purdue as Graduate Transfer
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue soccer coach Drew Roff has announced that Charlotte Cyr, a first team all-conference goalkeeper in 2022, will join the program as a graduate transfer for the 2023 season. From Wethersfield, Connecticut, Cyr comes to Purdue from Dartmouth College, where she had a breakout 2022...
purduesports.com
Purdue to Honor Class of 2023, Host IU for Senior Day
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue swimming & diving's annual rivalry dual with Indiana coincides with Senior Day at the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center again as the Boilermakers host their final co-ed home meet of the season. Action begins at 10 a.m. ET. The Senior Day ceremony is set...
Comments / 0