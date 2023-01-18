[3] Purdue (18-1, 7-1) vs. Maryland (12-6, 3-4) West Lafayette, Ind. | Mackey Arena (14,876) • After being on the road for four of its last five games, the No. 3-ranked Purdue basketball team returns home for a Sunday afternoon tilt with Maryland -- the first of two meetings this season with the Terrapins. This will mark just Purdue's fourth Big Ten home game, but starts a stretch where the Boilermakers are home for four of their next six contests.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO