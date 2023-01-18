Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland Art Library Open House | East Bay
The Oakland Art Library has opened with its first event on April 2019. On the 3rd Thursday of each month the library will open its doors again to those who RSVP for free. Each library event will include music, drinks, community, and of course, lots of art. We feature around 40 different artists from all around the SF Bay Area and by becoming a member, you can take a piece of art home to enjoy. Bring it back within the next 3 events and check out another piece.
Guided Breathwork Session & In-Store Shop Party
Athleta Sutter St. invites you to simply breathe and be you. While the new year is here, the restful energy of the Winter Solstice continues to surround us. Let’s be present to the now. We warmly welcome you to breathe and BE for a refreshing, in-store Breathwork and shopping experience. You’ll also be some of the first to shop our new arrivals, just in time for spring!
“Women in Spirits” Happy Hour + Tasting w/ Freeland Spirits (SF)
We are excited to host our special happy hour series – featuring Freeland Spirits. Sip + Savor their portfolio, and learn all about this women-led company in our intimate Parlor Bar. Freeland celebrates ALL the women working to master every aspect of their process. From the gals who grow...
SF Debuts Five Giant Rabbit Sculptures for Chinese New Year (Jan. 7 – Feb. 5)
January 22, 2023 marks the first day of the Year of the Rabbit. The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of San Francisco is proud to bring back the public art project, Rabbit on Parade, to its list of festivities this Lunar New Year. Rabbit statues will be publicly displayed around San...
“Light up the Night” 2023 Golden Gate Park Bike Parade (SF)
Third time’s the charm! After many rainy weeks, we’re excited to bring the Light Up the Night Bike Parade back to JFK Promenade this Saturday, Jan 21!✨. Front and Back Bike Lights are generously provided by REI. Come by Peacock Meadow starting at 4pm for free light accessories...
SF’s Free Winter Outdoor Sports Day: BMX, Skateboarding, Rock Walls (2023)
Mobile Rec returns in 2023 to Waller Street Skate Park (751 Stanyan Street) on Saturday, January 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy free BMX biking, skateboarding and more. Equipment will be provided. Grind rails and catch some air this Saturday!. Mobile Rec features free non-traditional recreation activities including...
SF’s Very First Magnolias of 2023 Are Blooming
Thanks to San Francisco Botanical Garden for sharing the news that the first of their beautiful magnolias are blooming. One of San Francisco’s most breathtaking natural marvels, the annual bloom of more than 200 rare and historic magnolias with trees reaching 80 feet, is typically at its peak from mid-January through March at the SF Botanical Garden.
SF Pushes for Privately-Funded Overdose Prevention Sites
Mayor London N. Breed and Supervisor Hillary Ronen recently announced local steps the City is taking to address a recently identified permitting barrier to move forward with a non-city-funded Overdose Prevention Site. As the City has continued to wait for federal guidance around whether it can fund an overdose prevention...
