KCBY
Father & domestic partner arrested in connection with the death of a Salem six-year-old
SALEM, Ore. — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a six-year-old child from Salem. Police took the boy's father, 29-year-old Robby-Joe Alexander Davenport, and his domestic partner, 25-year-old Cierra Wiedner into custody. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Death of child in Salem investigated as suspicious. Both...
KCBY
State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries
A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
KCBY
BCSO: Traffic violation leads to major drug arrest
CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 1:05 a.m. a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Alta Vista Drive near Grant Avenue in the city of Corvallis for a traffic violation, according to police officials. Upon further investigation the driver...
KCBY
Four terriers 'dog-napped' from North Portland hotel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four terriers were taken this morning from a hotel parking lot in North Portland when the van that they were in, was stolen at about 7:45 a.m. from the Oxford Suites at Jantzen Beach. Police say the van was left running in the parking lot when...
KCBY
Firefighters free two people from a car involved in crash on Highway 224
PORTLAND, Ore. — First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 224 in Eagle Creek Friday night. Officials say two people had to be cut out of the car, and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Clackamas Fire says this is the second...
KCBY
Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration
Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
KCBY
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
KCBY
Family hopes their loss will inspire others to give the gift of organ donation
PORTLAND, Ore. — After a Columbia County family suffered the sudden loss of their teenage daughter, they are pushing forward, hoping to encourage others to give the gift of organ donation. Tina King’s 19-year-old daughter, Amber, passed away in 2020 after complications from diabetes. Amber was an organ...
KCBY
OSU student travels to Antarctica in quest to find world's oldest piece of ice
CORVALLIS, Ore. — When you think of ice, you probably don't think of it being the color green. But Julia Peterson, an Oregon State University PhD student, says she and her colleagues are searching for just that. "It's really got this like green tint to it at the bottom,...
KCBY
Northwest broadcasters react to the news of Bill Schonely's passing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Broadcasters past and present are reacting to the news that Bill Schonely died Saturday morning. “Where does one even begin to try to reckon with Bill’s impact upon Portland and the Pacific Northwest? Through his art he gave the city a nickname which will last forever; he became one of the most beloved persons our state as ever known," said Mike Parker, the voice of the Oregon State Beavers. "He created fans with a lexicon as colorful as anyone who has undertaken the play-by-play craft, and he was such a great gentleman off the court. We have lost a true giant.”
KCBY
Must win rivalry game
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The rivalry is back on as Oregon travels Oregon State Friday night for their second match-up of the season. The Ducks took game one on their floor back in December with a tough fought comeback in the 4th quarter. But as the location switches to Gill...
KCBY
Young star shining for Oregon State Women's basketball
The PAC-12 is arguably the toughest conference in the NCAA for women's basketball and it's not often that you see many freshmen come in and dominate the way one Beaver has. Sports reporter Erin Slinde sat down with Oregon State's freshman phenom, Raegan Beers, to talk about her love for the game of basketball.
