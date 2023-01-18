ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willamina, OR

State Police: Head-on crash leaves one dead, another with critical injuries

A crash Thursday in Yamhill County resulted in the death of a Lincoln City man and left a Gresham woman in critical condition, Oregon State Police reported Saturday. Around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Road.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
BCSO: Traffic violation leads to major drug arrest

CORVALLIS, Ore. — On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 1:05 a.m. a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputy stopped a Chevrolet Silverado on Alta Vista Drive near Grant Avenue in the city of Corvallis for a traffic violation, according to police officials. Upon further investigation the driver...
CORVALLIS, OR
Drivers slow down, elk and deer winter migration

Sheriff's deputies in Lincoln County are warning drivers to be extra careful of elk and deer on the highway. When it gets colder, and the food runs low elk and deer move down to lower elevations to find something to eat. This migration often means the animals are crossing major...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
ODOT: Repairs to begin on damaged U.S. 20 ramp in Corvallis, drivers plan ahead

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers plan ahead! That's what the Oregon Department of Transportation recommends as repair work will soon begin on the damaged U.S. 20 ramp. ODOT says most of the repair work will be done at night, but drivers should expect lane closures, ramp closures, and traffic shifts in lanes under the bridges at the U.S. 20/OR 34 and OR 99W interchange.
CORVALLIS, OR
Northwest broadcasters react to the news of Bill Schonely's passing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Broadcasters past and present are reacting to the news that Bill Schonely died Saturday morning. “Where does one even begin to try to reckon with Bill’s impact upon Portland and the Pacific Northwest? Through his art he gave the city a nickname which will last forever; he became one of the most beloved persons our state as ever known," said Mike Parker, the voice of the Oregon State Beavers. "He created fans with a lexicon as colorful as anyone who has undertaken the play-by-play craft, and he was such a great gentleman off the court. We have lost a true giant.”
PORTLAND, OR
Must win rivalry game

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The rivalry is back on as Oregon travels Oregon State Friday night for their second match-up of the season. The Ducks took game one on their floor back in December with a tough fought comeback in the 4th quarter. But as the location switches to Gill...
CORVALLIS, OR
Young star shining for Oregon State Women's basketball

The PAC-12 is arguably the toughest conference in the NCAA for women's basketball and it's not often that you see many freshmen come in and dominate the way one Beaver has. Sports reporter Erin Slinde sat down with Oregon State's freshman phenom, Raegan Beers, to talk about her love for the game of basketball.
CORVALLIS, OR

