Democrats join European elites in despising the First Amendment

The world’s biggest advocates for censorship want to destroy the First Amendment in the U.S., and some Democrats are happy to help. At the World Economic Forum, the “Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency” predicted that hate speech regulations would be coming to the U.S. soon enough. “Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S., I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” Vera Jourova said.
Biden turns to Africa to counter China

The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
NYC to Use Cruise Ship Terminal as Asylum-Seeker Shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is temporarily turning a cruise ship terminal into a shelter and services hub for asylum-seekers, Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday, announcing the latest in a series of facilities the city has set up — and sometimes shut down — as it strains to handle an ongoing influx.
