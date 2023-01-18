Read full article on original website
Eric Adams pressures Biden to address migrant crisis as New York costs soar
The New York mayor said the White House must meet the "immediate needs" of cities dealing with asylum seekers.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Washington Examiner
Democrats join European elites in despising the First Amendment
The world’s biggest advocates for censorship want to destroy the First Amendment in the U.S., and some Democrats are happy to help. At the World Economic Forum, the “Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency” predicted that hate speech regulations would be coming to the U.S. soon enough. “Illegal hate speech, which you will have soon also in the U.S., I think that we have a strong reason why we have this in the criminal law,” Vera Jourova said.
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
America in Decline? World Thinks Again.
Bolstered by a strong response in Ukraine, the U.S. is once again the talk of Davos.
DeSantis considers banning 'hostile nation' China from buying Florida real estate, polishing tough-on-China foreign policy stance amid 2024 speculation
The Republican governor also said that he bought Chinese-made toys for his three children recently, but they broke quickly. "Santa Claus may need to not do Chinese toys," he said.
'Say their names' - Families urge Blinken to use China trip to free U.S. detainees
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Katherine Swidan, whose son Mark has been imprisoned in China for over 10 years, has not seen even a photograph of him over the last decade. The last time she heard his voice was in 2018.
Biden administration commits another $490 million to combat wildfire risk
Jan 19 (Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday it would invest another $490 million to combat wildfire risk in the western United States, citing a growing threat of devastating blazes due to climate change.
New York Democrats Block Gov. Kathy Hochul's Pick For Top Judge
Progressives defeated Judge Hector LaSalle’s nomination, winning a key battle in the Democratic Party's civil war in New York.
Mayor: New relief center for migrants will open in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A new relief center in Red Hook, Brooklyn, is opening to house asylum seekers.Mayor Eric Adams says the center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal will open in the coming weeks.The facility will serve single adult men.Migrants currently staying at the Watson Hotel in Manhattan will be moved to the new center.The hotel will then transition to serve arriving families with children.The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless criticized the move, saying the new center will be in a high-risk flood zone.
Harris takes aim at Republicans who approved abortion restrictions
The decision to give her speech in the state capital was seen as a direct rejoinder to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Local refugee resettlement organizations say Biden's 'Welcome Corps' will allow residents to help more people
MINNEAPOLIS — President Biden announced a new program this week aimed at making it easier for refugees to resettle in the United States and for people to help them. ‘Welcome Corps’ will allow U.S. citizens to directly sponsor displaced people seeking refuge here in the United States. “They're...
Harris seeks to rally abortion-rights backers after setbacks
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Before Democrat Tina Smith ran for the Senate, she volunteered at a Planned Parenthood clinic in her home state of Minnesota where protesters would confront women as they entered. The experience is on her mind this Sunday, the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade,...
U.S. border arrests drop in January after new Biden restrictions -sources
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The number of migrants caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in January plummeted amid a seasonal slowdown and implementation of new restrictions imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, a tenuous reprieve as he grapples with record crossings.
POLITICO
Biden turns to Africa to counter China
The U.S. effort to wrest control of the supply chain for electric car batteries from China is playing out in African mines, where reports of child abuse and forced labor are rampant, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter David Iaconangelo. Zambia and Congo are major sources of cobalt and copper,...
GOP rep warns Washington to get 'bloated bureaucracy' under control: Default would be 'devastating'
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis criticized Democrats for not addressing the debt limit sooner and for refusing to work with Republicans to solve the nation's financial problems.
msn.com
SCOTUS gives Dems big 2A victory, protesters call for 'violence' against cops and more top headlines
TRIGGER WARNING - Supreme Court deals major blow to Second Amendment for millions. ‘NIGHT OF RAGE’ - Protesters call for 'violence' against Atlanta cops after deadly shooting. ‘MORE GRAVE CONCERN’ - Gaetz reveals Dems' possible motive behind Biden classified docs scandal. SHOW OF FORCE - America's military flexes...
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and U.S
GOREE ISLAND, Senegal, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday spoke of the "unspeakable cruelty" and enduring consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but said she was heartened by signs of progress and renewal in both the United States and Africa.
Feds send $930 million to curb ‘crisis’ of US West wildfires
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests, the Biden administration announced […]
US News and World Report
NYC to Use Cruise Ship Terminal as Asylum-Seeker Shelter
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is temporarily turning a cruise ship terminal into a shelter and services hub for asylum-seekers, Mayor Eric Adams said Saturday, announcing the latest in a series of facilities the city has set up — and sometimes shut down — as it strains to handle an ongoing influx.
