41nbc.com
Bibb County School District holds ‘Show Up’ rally to get students hyped for school commitment
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is using a “Show Up” rally to help students get excited about doing their best. The rally helps students, faculty and family focus on “showing up” and being present in their daily school lives. Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims says it’s all about getting students hyped, and he hopes it will get the community more involved with students,their academics and their extracurricular activities.
Baldwin County gets $1.2M for construction of new library
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County is getting a new state-of-the-art library as part of a countywide revitalization project. According to a news release from the county, Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff announced Friday that $1.2 million has been allocated for the Collins P. Lee Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library System.
WMAZ
Baldwin County Schools' new safety director hopes to increase communication with parents
Corey Goble is not a stranger to the area. He worked at the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office for 10 years, and is back to help kids here feel safe.
Parents react to Washington County High school teacher arrest
WASHINGTON COUNTY (WJBF)- “ definitely concerned but I just encourage people to have good communication with their kids and talk to them definitely have open communication with them as well as the school try to follow up on your kids and what they have going on” said Marrio Grant, Parent. Michael Dendy is charged with […]
Bibb Schools’ financial cushion threatened by governor’s proposed budget
MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools is in a better financial position than it anticipated – but this financial cushion may well deflate as the governor’s budget includes a 68% increase in what school districts will have to pay for some employees to have health insurance. During Thursday...
This is who's eligible for FEMA assistance in Georgia
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is previous coverage of the storm damage. Those affected by the severe storms and tornados last Thursday could receive help from FEMA; here's who qualifies and what residents can expect after applying for assistance. Which Georgia counties qualify for FEMA assistance?. FEMA...
wgxa.tv
Killer of Mercer Law School student loses latest appeal, has already filed another one
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The convicted killer of a Mercer Law School student has lost his appeal. Stephen Mark McDaniel admitted to killing Lauren Giddings. Then 27 years old, Giddings was murdered and dismembered by McDaniel, a fellow law student, on June 26, 2011. Days later, her torso was discovered behind Barrister's Hall, an apartment complex popular with law students on Mulberry St. A WGXA reporter at the time was the first to inform McDaniel that part of Giddings' body had been recovered.
41nbc.com
GSP: Houston County deputy arrested for DUI early Friday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County deputy was arrested in downtown Macon early Friday for driving under the influence. According to a Georgia State Patrol incident report, a trooper pulled over 31-year-old Emily Beck just after midnight for failing to stop at a flashing red light at two different intersections: Poplar and New Street and Washington Avenue and College Street.
'We have to start somewhere': Fort Valley police, city officials begin process of cleaning blight
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Fort Valley Police Department made a Facebook post putting the community on notice. They say neighbors of blighted properties should watch out for a cleanup that may drive out "snakes and rodents." They say they're tackling blighted properties in the city and all that comes with it.
2 sentenced to prison in Warner Robins drug investigation
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two men, including one defendant classified as a "career offender," were sentenced to prison Friday for their roles in a drug trafficking network centered in Warner Robins, responsible for distributing approximately 16 kilograms of methamphetamine. This case is the result of an Organized Crime Drug...
Macon Federal Judge Rules on Stephen Mark McDaniel’s Latest Appeal - 12 Years After He Admitted Killing Lauren Giddings
In an appeal filed in May 2022, confessed killer Stephen Mark McDaniel claimed that his lawyers misled him. A judge has now ruled on that appeal. On June 25th, 2011, the next-door neighbor and fellow Mercer University School of Law graduate of Lauren Giddings, Stephen Mark McDaniel, killed and dismembered her before ultimately pleading guilty to her murder.
WRDW-TV
Citations, DUIs, and drug arrests after road checks in Jefferson County
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday night, officers from 11 different counties are teaming up to keep the roads safer. The point of road checks is to keep everyone safe on the roads. We rode along with Grovetown Chief of Police Jamey Kitchens to get a first-hand look at what officers are looking for.
Macon's first Natives return for the Muscogee Creek Nation flag ceremony
MACON, Ga. — The Muscogee Creek Nation is a federally recognized tribe that largely lived in Georgia and Alabama. During the Trail of Tears in the 1830s, they were forced out and relocated to what is now Okmulgee, Oklahoma. The Creeks lived here in the city of Macon-Bibb and...
WMAZ
Central High School hires Jarrett Laws as head football coach
MACON, Ga. — Thursday night, the Bibb County School Board announced a new head football coach to fill the vacancy at Central High School. Coach Jarrett Laws is the new head coach of Central high school in Macon. Laws has been a high school head football coach for 17 years both in Florida and Georgia, including stops at Mount Zion, Charles R. Drew, Griffin, and most recently, Salem High School in Rockdale County, achieving a 15-year best 6-1 region record in 2018.
41nbc.com
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Dexter
DEXTER, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in the hospital after being shot during an argument Wednesday. That’s according to a Laurens County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says deputies responded to a home on Dublin Eastman Road in reference to a person being shot. Deputies say...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 1/20/23
A Macon man is in jail after a nearly two hour standoff with Bibb County deputies. He's charged with killing a man in October.
wgxa.tv
BSO shares witness accounts of Macon's third homicide of 2023
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- New details have been released about Macon's third homicide of 2023, the shooting death of 47-year-old Ishmael Saleem. In documents obtained from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office by WGXA, witness accounts tell more of the story of what happened on Wednesday, leading up to the call about a person shot inside a crashed car.
Neighbors shocked after family shot in south Macon on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's office are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon leaving one man dead. Deputies says they received calls after 11 p.m. that a family had been shot in their driveway. The man has now been identified as 52-year-old...
Former Central State Prison employee arrested trying to smuggle drugs in a bag of chips
MACON, Ga. — The former Director of Food Services at Central State Prison has been charged with trying to smuggle drugs into the prison inside a bag of chips, according to an arrest warrant. 52-year-old Alfreda Hunt, of Cordele, is being held without bond at the Bibb County Jail....
Woman arrested for murder after shooting man on Merriwood Drive
MACON, Ga. — A woman has been arrested in the Merriwood Drive investigation after shooting 39-year-old Waymond Dancy from Forsyth, Georgia. According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 27- year-old Jada Simone Johnson was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection to Dancy's death. Dancy was found...
