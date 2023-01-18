Read full article on original website
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
osubeavers.com
Gymnastics Records Season-High 197.200 in Sweep of Beaver Quad Meet
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Behind the largest season-opening meet crowd in program history with 4,839 Beaver faithful filling the seats, the Oregon State gymnastics team recorded their highest score of the young season with a 197.200 to defeat No. 8 Denver (196.725), Brown (193.625) and Sacramento State (192.400) on Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.
osubeavers.com
Mannen’s Block Seals Rivalry Win
CORVALLIS, Ore. – When the time came for a key block, 5-foot-6 guard Noelle Mannen delivered with the second of her career to seal Oregon State's 68-65 win over Oregon in a Pac-12 After Dark special. The native of North Plains, Oregon split the elevator screen and swatted a...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State Gymnastics Opens 2023 Home Slate on Saturday
CORVALLIS, Ore. –The No. 18 Oregon State gymnastics team opens the 2023 home portion of the schedule welcoming No. 8 Denver, Brown and Sacramento State to Legendary Gill Coliseum on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. The Beavs will follow Olympic order, starting on vault, then rotate to bars,...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Set for Sunday Tilt at Cal
THE GAME: Oregon State will head across the Bay Area for a Sunday matchup at California. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. LIVE STATS: Live stats will be available at...
osubeavers.com
Keith Bhonapha Named Oregon State’s Assistant Head Coach And Running Backs Coach
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State football head coach Jonathan Smith announced Friday that Keith Bhonapha has been named the team's assistant head coach and running backs coach. The appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes. Bhonapha (pronounced BONE-uh-fuh) comes to Corvallis after one year at...
‘It’s still kind of surreal’: LaMichael James reflects on heading to CFB Hall of Fame
Former University of Oregon running back LaMichael James has had an eventful last week and a half.
osubeavers.com
Beavers Drop Contest to Cardinal
STANFORD, Calif. – The Oregon State men's basketball team fell to Stanford 67-46 Thursday evening in Stanford, Calif. Glenn Taylor Jr. led the Beavers with 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the floor, while Jordan Pope finished with eight points, five rebounds and two assists. Dexter Akanno and Tyler Bilodeau finished with eight points apiece.
Emerald Media
The students who stayed
One of the most anticipated parts of winter break for students is the opportunity to return home from campus and celebrate the holidays with their family and friends. However, for some students, it can be a struggle to figure out where to spend the four-week stretch. For some students who...
philomathnews.com
Les Schwab now operating in Philomath
After nearly three decades, Les Schwab Tire Center again has a presence in Philomath with the transfer of ownership from Beggs Tire & Wheel to the tire retail chain occurring late last week. Former owner Luke Beggs worked his final day on Jan.13 with Les Schwab officially taking control the...
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
klcc.org
Oregon loses yet another newspaper
The year is less than a month old, and Oregon has already lost three newspapers. The latest to shut down is the Lebanon Express, a weekly that’s served its namesake Linn County community for nearly 136 years. The final edition was published Jan. 18. It comes less than a...
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
cardinaltimes.org
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to change Oregon for the better
After a tight gubernatorial race against Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, Governor Tina Kotek emerged with the title and the support of the state. Kotek has a long four years ahead of her, where she hopes to lead Oregon to a future of affordable housing and accessible mental health treatment.
thatoregonlife.com
This Popular Oregon Diner Bought An RV For A Homeless Man
One of our most favorite places to eat, in my hometown of Springfield, Oregon, has helped a homeless man get off the streets. Addi Farnsworth, who owns Addi’s Diner, raised over $1,500 in three months to buy the man, Bob Ady an RV. “Finally came to the spot where...
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
Eugene city council schedules work session to hear terms of land swap that will pave way for new Oregon football indoor practice facility
Oregon athletics may soon have the go ahead to begin rerouting Leo Harris Parkway and construction for a new indoor football practice facility. After more than six months, the Eugene city council has scheduled a work session Monday night during which the outline of terms for the proposed land swap between the city and University of Oregon that will be used to reroute Leo Harris Parkway in order to accommodate maintaining two outdoor practice fields in addition to the proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor practice facility, which was announced in Oct. 2021 with the goal of completion in 2024.
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Coast Chowder Roundup: 6 Spots That Serve The Best Clam Chowder
Scenic and rugged coastline, kite festivals, artisan glass float hunts, salt water taffy, cute shops and mouth watering fresh seafood make the Oregon coast a spectacular place to visit at any time of year. Where To Find The Best Clam Chowder in Oregon. One of our favorite reasons to visit...
thatoregonlife.com
The Beautiful Restored Train Station In Oregon That’s Now An Exquisite Place To Dine
Dining out should always be an enjoyable time, but not often when picking a place to dine do we consider a unique or historic place. With a dining experience you won’t soon forget The Waterfront Depot restaurant located on the Siuslaw River in Florence is as unique and rich in history as it gets.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
kcfmradio.com
Stretch of 126 To Get Widening; Missing Man; Gas Prices; Reedsport School Board; FloGro
The seven mile stretch of Highway 126 between West Eugene and Veneta is mostly a long, flat stretch of roadway with no space for anyone to get off the road if they have a mechanical problem. Plus, it’s an area that can be prone to crashes. Molly Cary is a Project Manager with the Oregon Department of Transportation. She says safety is one big reason for widening the highway sandwiched between Fern Ridge Reservoir and a railroad.
