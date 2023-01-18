ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crested Butte, CO

Discover Why Fires are Burning Beneath This Colorado Town

Colorado’s rich mining history dates back to 1858 when discoveries of metals and minerals were first made in the unestablished territory. During the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, many mines popped up throughout the state and prospectors came from all over the world to seek fortune in the Rocky Mountains. Most of Colorado's mining towns were founded in the mountainous regions of the central and southwest parts of the state.
NEW CASTLE, CO
You’re Really Likely to Meet Celebrities at this Colorado Hotel

It's pretty common knowledge that one of the best towns in Colorado for stumbling upon celebrities is Aspen. In fact, not only is the town itself world-famous for reasons including the large number of famous people who spend time there but there is one hotel in particular that is known as a celebrity hot spot as well.
ASPEN, CO

