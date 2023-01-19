Bills, Bengals focus on playing with Damar Hamlin home, recovering

A mural by artist Adam Zyglis of Bills player Damar Hamlin covers the outside of a building in Buffalo. The Bills and Bengals face off in a playoff game Sunday three weeks after their first meeting was called off when Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. Carolyn Thompson | AP photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is back on his feet, and that’s uplifting enough in allowing coach Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills to focus on their immediate future rather than an emotional past in preparing to host the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC divisional playoff on Sunday.

In some three weeks time, the Bills — and the Bengals for that matter, too —- have gone from having their game canceled after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, to being consoled by the safety’s remarkable recovery.

“I think the guys are in a good spot,” McDermott said on Wednesday in noting Hamlin has made regular visits to the Bills facility this week.

“As he continues to improve, I think that certainly helps,” McDermott added. “That experience, we’ll carry with us, and there’s a challenge to that. But there’s also a lot of good that came from that. And I think right now, we need to focus on the positives.”

The positives are numerous, and start with Hamlin back home a week after being released from the hospital. There’s also the outpouring of support Hamlin received in the wake of his sudden collapse.

And McDermott believes the passing of time — and the chance to return to the field to play the following two weekends — helped ease whatever emotional residue he and his players felt.

“I shared this with my kids on Sunday after the New England game because that’s when I had a chance to slow down,” McDermott said, following a season-ending 35-23 win over the Patriots two weeks ago.

“When you can go through your life 48 years and not really have an experience like that, and then that happens, you know that God’s real,” he added. “And you know that there’s power in prayer and miracles do happen.”

McDermott said Hamlin is not attending team meetings, but taking what he called “a baby step at time” in re-establishing a normal routine by “just kind of dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just getting back to himself.”

The mood this week in Cincinnati was similarly upbeat after the Bengals were also left stunned by the sight of Hamlin collapsing after making what appeared to be a routine tackle of receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter.

“To see Damar getting healthier as time passes and see where it ended up, there is always going to be a strong connection between these two organizations, and that’s a good thing,” coach Zac Taylor.

Now it’s a matter of two teams who bonded on the field and in the locker rooms in a time of crisis by agreeing the Week 17 game could not proceed, essentially picking up where they left off. Rather than having the AFC’s top-seed hanging in the balance as it was supposed to be on Jan. 2, the stakes are even higher.

“It means there’s a ticket to the AFC championship on the line. That’s what this game means, and I don’t think there’s anything more that needs to be said about that,” Bengals center Ted Karras said. “It was shocking circumstances that happened when they were here. I’m glad everything worked out great. … Now it’s a win or go home scenario.”

It’s a little more personal for the Bills, but center Mitch Morse believes the team can move on.

“Exponentially, yeah, it helps. There’s a lot of reprieve from seeing him and carrying conversations,” Morse said of Hamlin’s interactions with his teammates. “I think a few guys are still coming down emotionally, like catching up on their rest and stuff. For me, personally, I can only speak for myself, it’s subsided a bit.”

Bills safety Jordan Poyer is looking forward to the challenge.

“I don’t think it should be any different than any other game that we’ve been in,” Poyer said. “Two really good teams that want to win. It’s the playoffs. And so we’re expecting a really great atmosphere, and we’re excited for the opportunity.”

The one issue facing both teams involves game-planning, and whether to go with a similar approach as three weeks ago. The Bills only had one possession, which ended with a field goal. The Bengals, who led 7-3 on Joe Burrow’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd, were on their second offensive series and led 7-3 when the game was called off.

“I think you’ve got to be careful about digging too much, trying to uncover this or that, because we spent a lot of time prior to our last game,” Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “You have to be carful of over-thinking it, over-analyzing it giving the players too much, and you end up not playing your best football.”

STEELERS KEEP CANADA

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have no plans to replace offensive coordinator Matt Canada and he will return to Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff in 2023.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten confirmed an earlier report in the Post-Gazette that Canada will return for a third season.

Despite a public outcry to fire him and numerous rumors about his coaching status, Canada’s future, apparently, was never really in doubt after the offense continued to show signs of improvement late in the season.

The Steelers’ strong finish to the regular season — they won their last four games and six of their final seven — and the development of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett were a large factor in Canada returning next season.

Despite that, the Steelers offense was one of the most anemic in the league and has lagged appreciably in the two years since Canada replaced Randy Fichtner.

They had 28 offensive touchdowns, third-fewest in the league, and ranked 26th in scoring average (18.1 points) in 2022. In two seasons with Canada as offensive coordinator, the Steelers have averaged 19.1 points per game, which is 7.5 points fewer than they did in 2020, when Fichtner’s contract was not renewed.

What’s more, the offense lacked explosive plays. The Steelers were the only team in the league to have only three plays longer than 40 yards and their longest touchdown was 31 yards. Of their 28 total touchdowns, 21 were less than 10 yards.

But, the offense showed small signs of improvement since the bye week. They had two of their three highest point totals and their running game averaged 151.8 yards in the final four games.

It is not known if Canada, who has a year remaining on his contract, will have to adjust his approach and have his offensive assistants be more involved in the game plan.

Meanwhile, one member of Tomlin’s staff who is departing is assistant receivers coach Blaine Stewart, who is joining the staff at West Virginia University. Stewart is a native of Morgantown, W.Va., and the son of former Mountaineers coach Bill Stewart.

TITANS HIRE GM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their general manager.

The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12. Carthon will be the franchise’s first minority GM. He is tentatively scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Friday.

Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who ran the search committee that interviewed seven candidates, said in a statement they are excited to add Carthon with his variety of experience as a player, scout and personnel executive.

“I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people,” Strunk said. “With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out. He played an important role there constructing one of our league’s best teams.”

Carthon will be the sixth minority among the past eight GMs hired in the NFL, which has held two programs since late May to promote more minority candidates for front office jobs. Carthon, who will be 42 on Feb. 10, attended that first session last May.

Carthon joined San Francisco in 2017 along with coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. The 49ers since then have made three playoff appearances, winning two division titles and the 2019 NFC championship. The 49ers had seven Pro Bowl picks in 2021 and six this season.

The 49ers will host Dallas on Sunday night in the NFC divisional round after earning the No. 2 seed.