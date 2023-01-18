ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vmikeydets.com

Midgett Takes Fourth in Triple Jump at Hokie Invite

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Looking to increase his chances of qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, junior sprinter and jumper Keyandre Midgett logged an impressive performance Saturday afternoon in the triple jump at the Hokie Invitational held at Virginia Tech's Rector Field House. The Portsmouth, Virginia, native...
BLACKSBURG, VA
vmikeydets.com

Whittaker, Fiorillo Earn Personal Bests in Mile Run

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Senior distance runners Trent Whittaker and D. Alex Fiorillo earned personal records Friday evening in the mile run held at Virginia Tech's Rector Field House in Blacksburg, Virginia. Whittaker logged a 4:13.05 – a new indoor personal best – and Fiorillo registered a new best personal mark...
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy